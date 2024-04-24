52 Spot-On Office Experiences Illustrated By This Comic Artist (New Pics)
So many people have office jobs now, and all of them can somewhat relate to office humor displayed in Work Chronicles comics by this artist. To give you a break from the daily grind, we have collected the newest ones that we thought you might appreciate.
Bob previously mentioned what he, as a creator, would like people to take away from his artwork: “You are not alone. We all face the same issues at work - whether it's anxiety or a micromanaging boss.”
So, without further ado, let's take a look at these situations and see if they seem awfully familiar.
More info: Instagram | workchronicles.com | twitter.com | linkedin.com
Step 6. Work until 6am but stay up till you alarm goes off
Plan B is to not do anything and pretend there was a glitch or you forgot to save
The guy who scheduled a meeting: And I took that personally
“Blah blah blah”, the new term for my mental health issues. 🙃
So, shes working on the thing working to make working on the thing quicker by not working on the thing
I've just retired, aged 62, so that I can do stuff while still (relatively) young. No point earning for another 5 years and have 5 fewer years in which to spend it.