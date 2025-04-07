93 Anti-Work Posts For Anyone Who Struggles Living In Capitalism
Even when working the dreamiest of dream positions, it’s not realistic to love our jobs every single day. There’s a level of tedium and monotony in every profession, which sometimes makes us frustrated with capitalist society. And this aggravation must be vented, or otherwise it will accumulate and crush our souls.
The people in the list below did just that and felt infinitely better. Scroll down to find some of the most brutally honest anti-work posts they shared, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you positively agree with.
Those who worry about not loving their job every day shouldn’t fret, as it’s totally normal to have some bad days, as long as they don’t outweigh the good ones, said organizational well-being consultant Sandy Goel in a previous interview with Bored Panda.
"If you dread going to work, that is not a good sign. If you look forward to seeing people you work with and projects you are contributing to and feel valued for the work you do, those are positive signs."
"It is not realistic to love your job every day," agreed New York City’s leading burnout expert, Caitlin Donovan. "What has been found as more important is having at least one person at work (or in your community if you work alone) that you feel has your back—a close friend. This is especially true for remote jobs," she said.
Even though some people feel frustrated with capitalist society and the glamorized grind, it seems that most people are satisfied with their jobs. 65% of employees around the world report being happy with their positions, while only 17% say otherwise. Those who have less positive experiences commonly lack autonomy, community, fairness, praise, and recognition. They also have high job strains, or their values don’t really align with the company’s
Workplace expert and the author of The Good Enough Job: Reclaiming Life from Work, Simone Stolzoff, also suggests that people often feel unhappy with their jobs because they expect to find personal fulfillment, community, and identity in it. Failing to have a healthy work-life balance and only looking for personal fulfillment in a career can truly hinder a person’s satisfaction with their job.
"When they're expecting every single task to be personally fulfilling, it can be a recipe for unhappiness. And so, rather than thinking about our jobs as the entirety of who we are, think about our jobs as part of what contributes to a life well-lived. It's a much better recipe for ultimate fulfillment and happiness,” he advised.
Leaving work at work can also add to work satisfaction and personal happiness. “Boundaries are important. Don't let work live rent-free in your mind or cheat yourself or others of you while not at work. Set new expectations with coworkers when you respond and when you don't.
Over time, they will become accustomed to it. Do not attribute your work ethic to their expectations—you have your own standards that may or may not match theirs. Give yourself fully to your work when you are doing it, and do good work. Then give your mind a rest to start again,” Goel explained.
An additional tip that can help you find even more satisfaction in your work is trying to view it from a different perspective. “Find parts of the work you enjoy and renewed purpose in that. Be proud of your work, and determine that value within yourself (not externally). Spend more thought on the projects and people you enjoy. Control what you can and let go of the rest. Spend more time around those whom you feel good around,” advised Goel.
"I want people to know that it is okay to be stuck in a cycle of emotions that feel crappy—and the way out isn't to pretend that we are happy or that we are so appreciative of what we have," noted Donovan. "The way out is THROUGH the emotions that are plaguing us. They are incredibly useful tools that can help us create a life beyond our wildest dreams."