If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that capitalism isn't working - well, at least for younger generations who get to 'enjoy' the scraps left by their predecessors. While it might not be totally right to pitch our forks at white middle-aged billionaires - you know, your Elon Musks and Jeff Bezoses, the totems of what's wrong with today's economy - tell that to 8-in-10 young folks who feel like the possibility of owning a house in this day and age is rather laughable.

Sure, addressing both capitalism's finicky structure and the way it continues to affect Gen Xers' and millennials' livelihood won't fix what's already broken. Neither will crying and meme-ing into our Twitter feeds. But at least we have that (until Musk runs it to ruins, of course).