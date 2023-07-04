If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that capitalism isn't working - well, at least for younger generations who get to 'enjoy' the scraps left by their predecessors. While it might not be totally right to pitch our forks at white middle-aged billionaires - you know, your Elon Musks and Jeff Bezoses, the totems of what's wrong with today's economy - tell that to 8-in-10 young folks who feel like the possibility of owning a house in this day and age is rather laughable. 

Sure, addressing both capitalism's finicky structure and the way it continues to affect Gen Xers' and millennials' livelihood won't fix what's already broken. Neither will crying and meme-ing into our Twitter feeds. But at least we have that (until Musk runs it to ruins, of course). 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

24points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Avocado toast is obviously too good for the likes of you! Seriously, I've never tasted avocado. What does it taste like?

0
0points
reply

In the midst of a seemingly thriving economy, a disheartening reality persists for a significant portion of young Americans who find themselves grappling to make ends meet. As the value of their hard-earned salaries continues to dwindle, more and more Americans are compelled to embrace the burden of additional workloads.

Startling statistics from a 2018 Bankrate survey expose the extent of this crisis, revealing that nearly 40% of the population now holds a secondary job. This fervent pursuit of supplementary income is particularly prevalent among millennials, with a staggering 51% resorting to some form of a side hustle to combat the financial strain - as if the record rates of burnout cases and depression weren't an indicator that the system is majorly flawed.

#2

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

20points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Driven only by hunger and not being able to tolerate living outside, the system has created a no-win means of keeping the poor trapped.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

20points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And by capture you mean steal from, defraud, or use others for pennies?

0
0points
reply
#5

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

19points
POST
Turnip and a Frog
Turnip and a Frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How has this guy never been elected President? What he says is just common sense, not anything controversial.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

18points
POST
#7

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

18points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the late 60's to 2020 a working couple could just about afford to buy one with 2 incomes, usually a third income from one of them working 2 jobs. Before only men could afford it, single or divorced women could rarely get a mortgage even if they earned enough money, which wasn't likely.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

18points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
49 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#9

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#10

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

17points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"We're like a family" is a red flag. Run, you fool!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

17points
POST
#12

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

17points
POST
Kat Hoth
Kat Hoth
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's because the wealthy pay the rich to divide the rest of us.

2
2points
reply
#13

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

17points
POST
#14

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

15points
POST
#15

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

14points
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bastardising unions brought us to this cross roads. It needs to stop, we are powerful together, that's why media keeps creating hate and division to keeps us down.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

13points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knowledge & Enlightenment help you recognize the villains and the traps they make.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

12points
POST
#18

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

12points
POST
Coyote Osborne
Coyote Osborne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, what is with people getting permission to strike or protest?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

12points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right!! Get the heck out of there before you come to work and find it's gone or destroyed!!

0
0points
reply
#20

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

12points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

$70 a month is very low for Union dues, but even $70 a month for 30 years is more than $25,000. How much were your Insurance payments each paycheck? And how many of those years were you out of work because your company shut down?

0
0points
reply
#21

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

12points
POST
#22

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#23

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

11points
POST
Kat Hoth
Kat Hoth
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not having to worry about bills would relieve over half to the depression in the US.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

11points
POST
Kat Hoth
Kat Hoth
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Techno King my a**e. He is just a rich prick.

3
3points
reply
#25

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

11points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this, should be a real thing.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

11points
POST
#27

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

11points
POST
Manda Hart
Manda Hart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ditto for recruitment agencies that advertise jobs as 'a great place to work and achieve your potential', yet fail to disclose the company name in the listing.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
Kat Hoth
Kat Hoth
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have socialism for the rich and dog-eat-dog consumerism for the rest of us.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe back then.. I do like Steinbeck and his books should be read by everyone.

0
0points
reply
#30

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every country is setup for #6. The name of the government is irrelevant.

0
0points
reply
#31

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
#32

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And there's a limit to how long I deal with the pressure.😁

0
0points
reply
#33

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
#34

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

10points
POST
#35

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

9points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wrong. the water is there. capitalism was made by (white) men. the water is not there to drown the men. capitalism is there to exploit the men.

1
1point
reply
#36

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

9points
POST
Coyote Osborne
Coyote Osborne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He may be playing it, but that doesn't mean he knows the rules or is any good at it.

1
1point
reply
#38

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

9points
POST
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls.'

7
7points
reply
#39

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
#40

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At 94 she ought to own that McD's and be getting a chunk of the profits!!

0
0points
reply
#41

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

8points
POST
#42

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

8points
POST
Coyote Osborne
Coyote Osborne
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a small sliver missing: "Because I don't want them to rub my food on the floor behind the stove."

1
1point
reply
#43

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
#44

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, employers lie all the time, it's the major part of their assholiness. Union reps lie all the time for the same BS "reasons". LYING SHOULD NOT BE THE ACCEPTABLE NORM!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oopsy! A piece of truth came out!!😁

0
0points
reply
#46

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union , twitter.com Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
#48

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
#49

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#50

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was she sad crying or laughing so hard she cried??

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
#52

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
#53

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
#54

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

6points
POST
Coyote Osborne
Coyote Osborne
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do. I am a fierce, empathetic pack animal that is loyal to my family, and willing to smash my head into things that threaten them. As opposed to a parasite. Billionaires have more in common with a guinea worm than they have with me.

0
0points
reply
#55

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#56

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#58

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
H.J. carlson
H.J. carlson
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😂 Ok. See you at the unemployment line or the bankruptcy lawyer.

0
0points
reply
#59

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#60

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

5points
POST
#61

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
#62

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
#63

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts

More Perfect Union Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#64

Powerful-Anti-Capitalist-Posts