64 Photos That Prove Modern Capitalism Has Gone Out Of Hand
If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that capitalism isn't working - well, at least for younger generations who get to 'enjoy' the scraps left by their predecessors. While it might not be totally right to pitch our forks at white middle-aged billionaires - you know, your Elon Musks and Jeff Bezoses, the totems of what's wrong with today's economy - tell that to 8-in-10 young folks who feel like the possibility of owning a house in this day and age is rather laughable.
Sure, addressing both capitalism's finicky structure and the way it continues to affect Gen Xers' and millennials' livelihood won't fix what's already broken. Neither will crying and meme-ing into our Twitter feeds. But at least we have that (until Musk runs it to ruins, of course).
This post may include affiliate links.
Avocado toast is obviously too good for the likes of you! Seriously, I've never tasted avocado. What does it taste like?
In the midst of a seemingly thriving economy, a disheartening reality persists for a significant portion of young Americans who find themselves grappling to make ends meet. As the value of their hard-earned salaries continues to dwindle, more and more Americans are compelled to embrace the burden of additional workloads.
Startling statistics from a 2018 Bankrate survey expose the extent of this crisis, revealing that nearly 40% of the population now holds a secondary job. This fervent pursuit of supplementary income is particularly prevalent among millennials, with a staggering 51% resorting to some form of a side hustle to combat the financial strain - as if the record rates of burnout cases and depression weren't an indicator that the system is majorly flawed.
Driven only by hunger and not being able to tolerate living outside, the system has created a no-win means of keeping the poor trapped.
And by capture you mean steal from, defraud, or use others for pennies?
How has this guy never been elected President? What he says is just common sense, not anything controversial.
From the late 60's to 2020 a working couple could just about afford to buy one with 2 incomes, usually a third income from one of them working 2 jobs. Before only men could afford it, single or divorced women could rarely get a mortgage even if they earned enough money, which wasn't likely.
Knowledge & Enlightenment help you recognize the villains and the traps they make.
Also, what is with people getting permission to strike or protest?
Right!! Get the heck out of there before you come to work and find it's gone or destroyed!!
$70 a month is very low for Union dues, but even $70 a month for 30 years is more than $25,000. How much were your Insurance payments each paycheck? And how many of those years were you out of work because your company shut down?
Ditto for recruitment agencies that advertise jobs as 'a great place to work and achieve your potential', yet fail to disclose the company name in the listing.
Maybe back then.. I do like Steinbeck and his books should be read by everyone.
Every country is setup for #6. The name of the government is irrelevant.
And there's a limit to how long I deal with the pressure.😁
wrong. the water is there. capitalism was made by (white) men. the water is not there to drown the men. capitalism is there to exploit the men.
He may be playing it, but that doesn't mean he knows the rules or is any good at it.
'The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls.'
At 94 she ought to own that McD's and be getting a chunk of the profits!!
There's a small sliver missing: "Because I don't want them to rub my food on the floor behind the stove."
Yes, employers lie all the time, it's the major part of their assholiness. Union reps lie all the time for the same BS "reasons". LYING SHOULD NOT BE THE ACCEPTABLE NORM!
I do. I am a fierce, empathetic pack animal that is loyal to my family, and willing to smash my head into things that threaten them. As opposed to a parasite. Billionaires have more in common with a guinea worm than they have with me.
😂 Ok. See you at the unemployment line or the bankruptcy lawyer.