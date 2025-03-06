That’s not the only profession with which people have a ‘hate but need’ kinda relationship. When Reddit user Spektakles882 asked, “Everyone hates me until they need me.” What jobs are the best examples of this?” folks had numerous answers ready. You might relate to a few of these careers, so just scroll down to check them out!

Generally speaking, there are quite a few professions that are not really liked by people. Am pretty sure we have all grumbled, “Ugh, cops!” or been intimidated by them when we see them. The truth is, no matter what, we still need them.

#1 Cops.

#2 Lawyers.

#3 Housekeeping. People were such a******s to the housekeepers at the hotel I worked at. To them they were a bunch of foreigner skum, personal servants, and thiefs. In reality those girls were the hardest workers I’ve met, and for little pay in return. They had a lot of integrity. They could find a diamond ring and every single time when they could pocket it they are turning it in to me so I can call its owner. If you accuse a housekeeper of stealing with no proof otherwise, you’re an a*****e. Years in the hotel industry and I’ve only ever seen one person steal. A manager.

As you scroll through the list, some of you might be working in these fields and might even be nodding your heads in approval. Despite your dislike for these career fields, you need them and not the other way around. To be honest, it's a little ironic when you think about it, isn't it? ADVERTISEMENT To get a deeper insight into why particular fields draw more hate from the public, Bored Panda reached out to Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She explained that ⁠the negative perception of certain jobs often stems from social psychology and equity issues.

#4 This is a bit niche, but since I work in the field: road maintenance. People get so inexplicably furious when they’re mildly inconvenienced due to us fixing stuff, but God forbid there’s a pothole, or a tree goes down, or it snows. Then we’re all buddy-buddy again.



The amount of times I’ve almost been hit by cars who don’t want to stop/slow down, or given the finger and screamed at for holding them up is insane.

#5 Truck drivers. People will always complain about them when driving near them but they’re the reason why stores can always be running stocked with items.

#6 Teachers. Apparently, currently teachers are grooming children and letting kids use litter boxes, but then I remember once the pandemic hit everyone was calling teachers essential because people were forced to deal with their evil spawn they spewed onto the world….

Apoorva further stressed her point by elaborating that while people rely on laborers, housekeeping, or domestic workers for essential tasks, they frequently view these professions as lacking respectability due to the stigma associated with their perceived value. "In contrast, high-status careers like doctors and engineers are seen as more desirable because of the education, skills, and economic contributions they represent. This disparity can significantly impact an individual’s self-esteem and how they are regarded in the workplace, affecting their job satisfaction and productivity," she added. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 IT.



When everything is working? "***Why*** do we even have IT?!"



When something is broken? "Why do we even ***have*** IT?!".

#8 Hate them until you need them? A tow truck.

#9 I work in security, so me. We're the ones who have to tell people no and make their task more difficult/time consuming because of policies and whatnot.



Like I'm sorry, man, but I can't just let you in because you tell me what company you're with if you're not on the list. It means someone didn't submit the request properly so that's not on me, if I start letting people in I WILL lose my job.

Our expert also emphasized that the factors that contribute to the public’s negative perception of essential but unpopular jobs are based on societal status hierarchy, stereotypes, or historical devaluation. She claimed that blue-collar jobs are usually associated with undervalued skills, less recognition, and lower status; these are shaped by social, economic, and cultural influence. Speaking about this unfair disparity, she mentioned, "I/O Psychologists or HR professionals can work towards creating a systematic solution, creating and implementing policies that discard societal norms, and encourage employees to practice professionalism and respect their peers/colleagues despite their hierarchical position."

#10 Retail workers. We were “essential workers” during the pandemic but before and after were unskilled workers. Also daily, if we can help a customer find something, we’re good but if it’s not available, the amount of verbal berating we take is absurd.

#11 Dentist obv.

#12 Food service workers. People seem to hate them *while* they need them.

"Workers in undervalued jobs prominently face psychological challenges: low self-esteem, low job satisfaction, disassociation, and working conditions, causing negative effects on their physical well-being and social perceptions; discrimination, and embarrassment," Apoorva noted. She also believes that these workers don’t receive recognition or appreciation for their work and are often taken for granted, resulting in demotivation and less job satisfaction. According to our expert, the societal conception that these jobs don’t need real skills and that they aren’t really important will affect their self-esteem, while they view themselves as lesser in society.

#13 Children services. Everyone hates us and has an opinion.



Of course - if there's a child being locked in a basement then we get called.

#14 The opposite is insurance. Everyone is fine with it til they need it and realize how much they screw you in every possible way.

#15 Abortion providers.

Lastly, she also expressed that there is a lack of awareness and empathy in society that could lead to isolation and disconnect, resulting in depression. "Organizations can support these workers by implementing cultural recognition, career growth opportunities, fair compensation, and mental health resources," Apoorva concluded. That does sound reasonable, doesn't it? After all, these are simple individuals, just like you and I, who are trying to survive by doing their jobs. What are your thoughts about it? Also, if you can think of any other fields like these, let us know in the comments!

#16 Veterinarians and vet techs are a fun example of people hate us when they don’t need us, and they hate us even more when they do need us. Spoiler alert, we aren’t getting any of your money. Dunno where it goes, but not to my pockets.

#17 Administrative assistants. We do a lot of things that people just think magically happen.

#18 Shipping and receiving depts at any company.

#19 CPAs but accountants in general. No one wants to talk to us or hear about our work until it’s imperative. And then at least some of them are astonished by standard market rates and feel they’re being fleeced.

#20 Funeral Directors.

#21 Welcome to Human Resources.

#22 Surgeons. I read a lot here about how they’re a******s.

#23 Quality management.

#24 I was a janitor for 7 years. “Ewww you have to clean all the puke and s**t, that’s so gross!” Yeah well I’m trying to get through school and make a couple bucks on the side so I can have a beer and a meal every now and then so thanks.

#25 Doctors.

#26 Every blue collar job.