COVID-19 largely obliterated the idea of going into the office, proving to both employers and employees alike that, with a solid internet connection and a bit of self-discipline, work could be done just as effectively remotely.

While most companies have implemented a return-to-office (RTO) policy since the pandemic ended, many people have chosen careers that allow them to work entirely remotely or from home. Here’s a list of jobs earning them over $30 an hour.

#1

Woman smiling in a modern office setting, shaking hands, symbolizing high-paying remote jobs collaboration. Relationship management, aka account management. It’s a sales job but I’m just trying to keep current business customers happy and renegotiate contract renewals, while expanding spend within the account by pitching new solutions.

Pay is $82.5k.

Wheream_I , Getty Images Report

    #2

    People working on computers in an office, representing high-paying remote jobs. Personal Lines Associate Underwriter. No consumer interaction. Essentially Shangri-la for someone who had a life in Customer Service.

    msdos_sys , Arlington Research Report

    #3

    A person wearing a hearing aid, showcasing advanced technology for remote work opportunities. Hear.com was hiring remote hearing aid fitters for $80k-100k. There were 1000+ applicants for one position.

    Ciccio178 , freepik Report

    The COVID-19 pandemic transformed work environments, leading to a substantial spike in remote and work-from-home (WFH) arrangements. This shift has had complex impacts across various sectors, including an acceleration of remote work adoption, a reshaping of urban economies, challenges to team cohesion, and a reassessment of workplace cultures.

    As of 2025, the sustainability of remote work remains a hot topic. Some major companies are implementing return-to-office (RTO) mandates, emphasizing the value of in-person collaboration. However, employee preferences for flexibility continue to influence workplace policies, suggesting that hybrid work models are likely to keep being a thing.
    #4

    Colleagues analyzing financial graphs, highlighting strategies for high-paying remote jobs in a collaborative office setting. Business Analyst $110k salary so like $55 an hour.

    Zephyr4813 , Getty Images Report

    #5

    Person pointing to document labeled "SCAM" on tax forms, highlighting fraud risks in high-paying remote jobs search. Not $30 but $25/hr with no previous experience or qualifications as a Fraud Analyst.

    GoldFynch , Leeloo The First Report

    #6

    Person working remotely on graphic design at a desk, illustrating high-paying remote jobs. 52/hr photo manager. Managing photo team remote as we produce photo content for magazines.

    Drag0nus1 , kremen Report

    In her article for Forbes, Kara Dennison writes that a recent survey from ResumeBuilder found that 8 in 10 employers lost talent to RTO mandates. According to Dennison, top performers have quit, and there are expanding concerns that leaders imposing RTO policies have hidden motives, like using them as a smokescreen for downsizing.

    The push for RTO has several drivers, including the desire to boost collaboration, sustain company culture, and increase productivity. But RTO policies have not been without controversy and often lead to friction between employers and their workers, mostly because employees have become accustomed to the benefits of remote work.
    #7

    Man in a wheelchair working remotely on a computer, representing high-paying remote jobs. HR - Benefits Analyst, Salary $40+/hr, wirh excellent benefits, No degree. Been at this same company for almost 15 years and worked my way up, have been working remote since Covid hit March 2020, with no plans to RTO, esp since the bldg lease wasn't renewed.

    There's always a risk the job can be sent offshore, but so far so good.

    Fantor73 , Getty Images Report

    #8

    Whiteboard with app design sketches and a person gesturing, representing high-paying remote jobs in tech development. UX designer. It’s a great job, but it is getting tougher to break into. A lot of people took bootcamps during the pandemic and it flooded the job market with applicants.

    jameslucian , Getty Images Report

    #9

    Person analyzing charts on a tablet at a desk, representing high-paying remote jobs. Data Analyst.

    mgdwreck , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    The rise of the digital nomad lifestyle has been a notable trend in recent years, characterized by people leveraging technology to work remotely while traveling or living in a variety of destinations, both locally and globally. This movement has been powered by advancements in digital infrastructure, changing work paradigms, and a growing desire for flexibility among workers.

    In the United States, reports indicate that 18.1 million American workers identified as digital nomads in 2024, marking a 4.7% increase from the previous year and a growth of over 147% since 2019. Globally, the digital nomad population is expected to exceed 40 million, with projections suggesting it could rise to around 60 million by the end of this decade.
    #10

    Woman in a headset smiling at a computer, illustrating high-paying remote jobs in a professional setting. The trick is actually not to look at certain industries, but to look at government/civic/almost government jobs that most likely have a union. This is where your job stability, good benefits, proper wages/raises and job security will be.

    I know I have one of these jobs. I get paid $32/he to answer phones. No I won't tell you who I work for, because unless you live in the same city I do, you can't get the same job. But my city isn't special, all big cities have these types of jobs. Gotta get off Indeed and look at places with better jobs than that.

    MyNameIsSkittles , Getty Images Report

    #11

    A woman presenting remotely with a camera, showcasing a thumbs-up sign, symbolizing high-paying remote jobs. Social Media Director. I tweet good, yo.

    LadySiren , freepik Report

    #12

    Man in suit at desk on headset, working remotely on high-paying job, using desktop computer. Online customer support rep for a utility company.

    Living-Ad6175 , Getty Images Report

    In her article for Condé Nast Traveler, Kat Chen writes that remote workers are in luck: there are over 50 countries with digital nomad visas, including recent additions like South Korea, Italy, Japan, and soon, Kenya.

    In his article for Go Overseas, William Davies notes that, while the digital nomad lifestyle might sound like a far-fetched dream, it’s all possible with the right planning. Davies advises considering your job situation, choosing a remote-friendly career path, figuring out your finances, deciding on (and researching) a first location, and creating a productive routine you can follow on your travels.
    #13

    Two people discussing high-paying remote jobs over a laptop and notepad in a meeting room. Recruiter.

    Fresjlll5788 , Ahmet Kurt Report

    #14

    Man in a hard hat and safety vest, reviewing notes by a river, highlighting high-paying remote jobs in engineering. Hydrogeologist, but I put in years of lots of travel and stress.

    monad68 , freepik Report

    #15

    Person working remotely with a laptop and documents, illustrating high-paying remote jobs in a home office setting. Accountant but the company I work for is as a paperless as it gets. Everything is available on the servers. Lots of civil engineers that work from home too. My point being is that it is not always a specific profession that works from home it also depends on the company is setup.

    Raa731ryry , Karolina Grabowska Report

    #16

    Person in a medical coat working remotely on a laptop, with documents and a stethoscope on a desk, highlighting high-paying remote jobs. Certified medical coder. You don’t have to have a degree but I have a bachelors and few certs. Been wfh since before pandemic. I’m in California.

    Snowy_Peach8 , Getty Images Report

    Are you sick of being tied to an office job and wanting to break free while still earning decent cash? Why not start by joining a digital nomad community and getting the lowdown on the location-leaping lifestyle.

    Do any of the jobs in this list seem like something you could do, or are doing already? Upvote the ones you find most appealing and don’t forget to add a comment if you’ve got an opinion to share!
    #17

    Person calculating expenses, using a calculator with documents and cash, symbolizing high-paying remote jobs. Billing compliance for a health insurance company.

    Due-Way2122 , Getty Images Report

    #18

    Two men working remotely on computers in a bright office, showcasing high-paying remote jobs. Tech Consultant. It's got another title, but you get the drift.

    Distinct-Shift-4094 , Tim van der Kuip Report

    #19

    Two professionals in a modern office setting working on high-paying remote jobs, focused on computer screens. Software Quality Assurance Engineer. I break s**t and write automated tests that break s**t for me.

    Makahbz , standret Report

    #20

    People working remotely on computers with headsets, representing high-paying remote jobs. Tech support at the pickle factory here in good ol Austin TX. Although: I’d be living under a bridge if it wasn’t for my Wife’s money.

    dacoolist , freepik Report

    #21

    Man in casual attire holding money, representing high-paying remote jobs. IT Solution Architect ($175k base), side consulting gigs ($85/hr).

    Frank_Thunderwood2 , senivpetro Report

    #22

    Man in a blue shirt, holding a clipboard, standing in a room with boxes, related to high-paying remote jobs. Purchasing Manager of Indirect Services.

    Career_Gurus , freepik Report

    #23

    Group of medical professionals collaborating in a hallway, wearing lab coats and backpacks, discussing high-paying remote jobs. Medical school admissions counseling as a side hustle during medical school. Doesn't require a medical degree but does require one to have been accepted into a medical school, which is statistically not an easy feat.

    Faustian-BargainBin , prostooleh Report

    #24

    Woman in a pink shirt lying on a bed, using a phone, illustrating a relaxed remote work setting. OnlyFans.

    JorkTheClork , freepik Report

    #25

    A pharmacist analyzing product labels in a pharmacy, related to high-paying remote jobs. Pharmacist - not many fully remote positions.

    rxbigs , senivpetro Report

    #26

    Man in a checkered blazer with a tablet, symbolizing high-paying remote jobs, standing in a modern office setting. Knowledge management!

    stiirfry , senivpetro Report

    #27

    Man in floral shirt working remotely at a desk, analyzing charts on a computer screen. It application analyst.

    eojrepus , Lifestylememory Report

