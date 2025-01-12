Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“About $60k In Billables A Month”: Fired Employee Scores Big When Client Follows Them
Relationships, Work

“About $60k In Billables A Month”: Fired Employee Scores Big When Client Follows Them

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Being fired from a job is never great. Especially when you feel it wasn’t justified. In a perfect world, where companies follow procedure and labor law properly, everyone would get a fair chance to state their case and a thorough investigation would be conducted before an employee is unceremoniously given their marching orders. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

One guy recently shared how he was accused of harassment and fired without any evidence being presented. HR simply let him know that he was easily replaceable and that the company would be moving on without him. What they didn’t know was just how irreplaceable he was. It didn’t take long for them to find out though, and the lesson ended up costing them a cool $60,000 a month.

RELATED:

    If you’re planning to fire the person who handles your biggest client, you should probably have a solid backup plan in place

    Image credits: Agustin Farias / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When an arrogant HR manager went ahead and let go of a crucial team member, it backfired in spectacular fashion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mohamed hamdi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: BeaconIcon

    Harassment in the workplace is a serious offense that requires a thorough investigation before termination

    Harassment can take on many shapes and forms. Whether it’s bullying, racial discrimination, or verbal or physical misconduct, harassment is basically unacceptable behavior.

    The Cornell Law School website defines harassment as “words or behavior that threatens, intimidates, or demeans a person,” adding that it is “unwanted, uninvited, and unwelcome and causes nuisance, alarm, or substantial emotional distress without any legitimate purpose.”

    Cornell notes that in employment law, harassment is defined as “offensive, unwelcome conduct based on a victim’s protected characteristic, that is so severe or pervasive that it affects the terms and conditions of the victim’s employment.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A 2021 study conducted by AllVoices found that 44% of employees polled had experienced harassment at work. It ranged from personal harassment and bullying to discriminatory harassment and bias, and online harassment and cyberbullying.

    53% of respondents said their workplace immediately addresses harassment. But 12% reported seeing no action whatsoever. Just over half of those who had filed harassment complaints had had their issues fully resolved.

    Harassment is a serious offense that can result in someone not only being fired but in some cases, having criminal charges laid against them. There are certain steps that companies are meant to take before firing someone for harassment. Suspicion is not enough.

    The Lacy Employment Law Firm warns that terminating an employee for harassment is a serious disciplinary action. “[It] typically involves the employer conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations,” notes the firm’s site. “In many cases, an employer must also issue a written reprimand or warning before terminating the employee for harassment.”

    While the former employee decided not to take the matter further after being fired, there are steps he could follow. The Lacy Employment Firm advises those fired for harassment to seek expert legal advice, and to find out whether there is an internal process to appeal against the decision.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The firm says it’s also important to check your employment contract. There might be a clause that could help you dispute your termination or seek financial compensation.

    Image credits: Austin Distel / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The former employee gave some more info in the comments

    “Instant corporate karma”: netizens congratulated the former employee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Without me… it collapsed”: a surprising number of people had similar stories to share

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody's replaceable. I've heard so many people say something like, this place will fall apart without me, when they get fired. It's never happened.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    ronman_1 avatar
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody's replaceable. I've heard so many people say something like, this place will fall apart without me, when they get fired. It's never happened.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda