85 Images Showing Workers Playing With Fire And Completely Disregarding Safety Protocols
Workplace safety protocols exist for a reason. Yet, despite the potentially catastrophic outcomes of failing to comply, many employees still show complete disregard for these regulations.
The photos you’ll see are just some examples of such disappointing behavior. We’ve collected photos from all over the internet showing workers throwing caution to the wind in the worst ways possible. Some deemed it unnecessary to wear safety glasses, while others seemed to dismiss the existence of gravity.
Many of these images could make you shake your head in disappointment, but they can also remind you what not to emulate.
Clamped Broken Railing For Bonus
Work Place Safety Legend
Here's a guy who has somehow never seen that timeless classic of the silver screen Woodchipper Massacre...
In About 2 Seconds He Is About To See How Fast He Can Turn Off That Chainsaw
Disregarding safety protocols is likely why workplace injuries are commonplace in the United States. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded 2.6 million nonfatal work-related injuries in 2023.
While it showed an 8.4 percent decrease from 2022, these are still significant numbers that could be avoided.
No Such Thing As ‘Health And Safety’ In Myanmar - This Dude’s Repairing An Air Conditioner On The 22nd Floor. As You Do
Anyone See Any Safety Issue?
Sometimes When It Looks Stupid But Works, Its Still Stupid
Based on these images, such irresponsible actions appear to happen often in workplaces that involve operating heavy machinery. According to further statistics from the US Department of Labor, more than 300,000 workplace injuries in 2023 occurred in the manufacturing sector, which is second to the healthcare industry.
The transportation and warehousing industry has the fourth highest cases, with over 200,000, while the construction sector has slightly over 150,000.
Osha Intensifies
This one might actually be stupid.It appears to have power, and there's a key in it, even if the key is set to off. Untitled-6...bc1652.jpg
Don't Worry, Got The Safety Squints On, Boss
This person has got to be blind by now between the light damage and metal flames flying everywhere. When my husband was welding he could be wearing full protection and some metal had gotten into his beard before. Not frequently, but those sparks have a mind of their own.
Looks Safe
According to Occupational Health & Safety Magazine, employees ignore safety protocols for several reasons, including time constraints caused by tight deadlines. Workers often focus too much on completing tasks and fail to comply with basic safety measures.
Another common reason is overconfidence. Some employees become highly comfortable with their roles, undermining safety regulations or overinflating their skill levels. This leads to taking shortcuts, which puts employees at risk of injury and compromises the output.
Something Tells Me This Breaks A Few Safety Regulations
Workers On A Scissor Lift Floating In A Swimming Pool
Above A 4 Lane Road, Hand Grip Only, No Tether For Him Or His Tools
But there's a big orange cone and he's wearing a safety vest!
The US Department of Labor has recommended ensuring workplace safety and preventing injury incidents. In its published hazard prevention and control guidelines, the agency urges employers to develop a control plan and mandate and impose protocols.
At the same time, employers are encouraged to evaluate the effectiveness of existing regulations regularly to determine whether they are still effective.
The Neighbor’s Movers Couldn’t Get The Dresser Down The Stairs
I really want to know if there's an after picture to go with this before picture. With a suitable anchor inside I could lower a 1000 pound dresser without dropping it if there was also a strap around the bottom. Pivoting it over the sill and not messing up the siding might be a challenge. And I have no idea what the plan for the ladder (that's at the wrong angle) is for.
Nah, Safety Glasses Are Not Necessary
What's with people not wearing a protective gear? Well, the squinting doesn't work.
“Wear Ppe” To Me When I Was A Kid. “I Don’t Need Protection “ My Dad Now
Ever Seen Water Bottles Used As Rebar Safety Caps? Taken At A Walmart In Miami, Fl
Make no mistake, they even spray painted them orange for extra visibility.
I see this all the time when people use rebar as a giant tent stake. It's perfectly good if you hit if with your shin, but I'd hate to fall on it.
Welcome To Northern Ontario, Where Health And Safety Is Still In The 1970s. (Not My Company)
"I've Done It A Million Times. This Is Totally Safe." - My Coworker
I've seen enough Merrie Melodies to know how this turns out
Safety Always First
Flip Flops And Leaning Over The Edge Of Roof To Get A Better Angle
My GF Said To Post Here. We Were Short And Had To Improvise
Not short any more... about five feet too tall from the looks of it...
Too Hot For Safety
Wearing Safety Harness, But Not Tied To Anything (Mexico)
Installing Solar Panels. One Guy Has A Harness But Isn't Tied Off, The Other Has No Harness. The Rope Is For Attaching To The Panels, But Is So Long That The Panel Would Hit The Ground
What’s Wrong With This Photo?
My Friend Got Sent Home From Work Today For A Safety Violation And Sent Me This Photo
Ingenuity Or Ludicrous?
Nah, no way this goes wrong. Haven't any of you geniuses ever seen Staplerfahrer Klaus?
Osha Intensifies
Counter-Balance Solved
First Day Working The Port. Safety Wants To Talk To Me, Probably To Tell Me How Good Of A Job I’m Doing
Thanks Guys!
We Must Quickly Mount The Signpost Pointing In The Direction Of The Hospital
This Was Hard To Watch
Safety Gloves -Check!
I'm Pretty Sure This Is A Safety Violation
Maybe Maybe
Workplace Safety 101
Can’t Fix Stupid
I Have No Words
This dude is smart enough to roll coal while still in his garage
Screw It - That's Close Enough
This Was Done At My Work Less Than 20 Mins After A "Safety Meeting" All I Can Say Is Genius!
Who Needs A Ladder
No no no, this is a duct tape application, not a WD40 application
An R/Osha Classic Straight Out Of My Hometown
Harold Lauder painting a sign on a barn, Ogunquit, ME, June 1990 (colorized)
Saw From The Office Window Of The Safety Oriented Construction Company I’m Working For. This Is Some Nonunion Company Putting Up A New Building Next Door. I’m A Piledriver By Trade And I Thought This Guy Is An Idiot. How Many Problems Do You See With This?
Today, I Was The Idiot
Don't Worry, It's Secured By Straps!
This.
That's What Friends Are For!
This Guy Doing Tile Repair On My Neighbor's House. No Harness, No Problem!
This Seems Safe
I Had No Idea
Put my own septic tank in last summer, seeing all these trench posts has got me feeling like such an idiot. Does this look as stupid as all the others? Or less stupid because less deep? Please, rate my dumbness.
It's Ok To Stand On The Top Of The Ladder As Long As It's Set Up On A Trailer
A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary
What Better Safety Than Being In His Arms?
I'm Sure It's Safe, I Just Think There Might Be A Better Way
"All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It"
Always Remember, Kids, Safety First!
Is This Safe?
Working 11 Floors High On Bamboo Scaffolding And None Of Them Have Their Safety Line Connected
Safety First In Thailand
Three Points Of Contact
It’s Only One Story High, So No Safety Rules Apply
Brave Sir... Brave
Because what could possibly go wrong when you're wearing high vis gear and a helmet?
Looks Safe To Me
If It’s Stupid And It Works…
Me: “Safety Regulations Say No Ladders On This Job Site, You Have To Work Of Scaffolding”. My Crew:
Is This Safe
How We Install Conduit In My Shop (Note The Racks Of Scrap Metal Underneath)
Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun
UK Idiots
Gotta Get The Job Done
"I'm Going To Go To The Shop And Get The 10ft Ladder." "Nah, Man. Waste Of Time. I Got It."
Looks Safe To Me, It's Not 'That' High
Couldn’t See The Safety Line Until I Got Closer
This Seem Super Safe
Is This Safe?
If It's Stupid And It Works, It Ain't Stupid
Break Time
Safely Planting A Palm Tree
If It Works It's Not Stupid!
A Worker Who Has Short Legs In Baskin Robbins
Just Your Everyday Dirt-Coffin. Argue All You Want, This Is Not Legal/Safe
I think a lot of these men are in denial about the length of their ladders.