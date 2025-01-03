Many of these images could make you shake your head in disappointment, but they can also remind you what not to emulate.

The photos you’ll see are just some examples of such disappointing behavior . We’ve collected photos from all over the internet showing workers throwing caution to the wind in the worst ways possible. Some deemed it unnecessary to wear safety glasses, while others seemed to dismiss the existence of gravity.

Workplace safety protocols exist for a reason. Yet, despite the potentially catastrophic outcomes of failing to comply, many employees still show complete disregard for these regulations.

#1 Clamped Broken Railing For Bonus Share icon

#2 Work Place Safety Legend Share icon

#3 In About 2 Seconds He Is About To See How Fast He Can Turn Off That Chainsaw Share icon

Disregarding safety protocols is likely why workplace injuries are commonplace in the United States. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded 2.6 million nonfatal work-related injuries in 2023. While it showed an 8.4 percent decrease from 2022, these are still significant numbers that could be avoided.

#4 No Such Thing As ‘Health And Safety’ In Myanmar - This Dude’s Repairing An Air Conditioner On The 22nd Floor. As You Do Share icon

#5 Anyone See Any Safety Issue? Share icon

#6 Sometimes When It Looks Stupid But Works, Its Still Stupid Share icon

Based on these images, such irresponsible actions appear to happen often in workplaces that involve operating heavy machinery. According to further statistics from the US Department of Labor, more than 300,000 workplace injuries in 2023 occurred in the manufacturing sector, which is second to the healthcare industry. ADVERTISEMENT The transportation and warehousing industry has the fourth highest cases, with over 200,000, while the construction sector has slightly over 150,000.

#7 Osha Intensifies Share icon

#8 Don't Worry, Got The Safety Squints On, Boss Share icon

#9 Looks Safe Share icon

According to Occupational Health & Safety Magazine, employees ignore safety protocols for several reasons, including time constraints caused by tight deadlines. Workers often focus too much on completing tasks and fail to comply with basic safety measures. Another common reason is overconfidence. Some employees become highly comfortable with their roles, undermining safety regulations or overinflating their skill levels. This leads to taking shortcuts, which puts employees at risk of injury and compromises the output. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Something Tells Me This Breaks A Few Safety Regulations Share icon

#11 Workers On A Scissor Lift Floating In A Swimming Pool Share icon

#12 Above A 4 Lane Road, Hand Grip Only, No Tether For Him Or His Tools Share icon

The US Department of Labor has recommended ensuring workplace safety and preventing injury incidents. In its published hazard prevention and control guidelines, the agency urges employers to develop a control plan and mandate and impose protocols. At the same time, employers are encouraged to evaluate the effectiveness of existing regulations regularly to determine whether they are still effective.

#13 The Neighbor’s Movers Couldn’t Get The Dresser Down The Stairs Share icon

#14 Nah, Safety Glasses Are Not Necessary Share icon

#15 “Wear Ppe” To Me When I Was A Kid. “I Don’t Need Protection “ My Dad Now Share icon

We’d also like to hear from you, our readers. If you work in any of these industries, which safety regulations are often violated? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

#16 Ever Seen Water Bottles Used As Rebar Safety Caps? Taken At A Walmart In Miami, Fl Share icon Make no mistake, they even spray painted them orange for extra visibility.



#17 Welcome To Northern Ontario, Where Health And Safety Is Still In The 1970s. (Not My Company) Share icon

#18 "I've Done It A Million Times. This Is Totally Safe." - My Coworker Share icon

#19 Safety Always First Share icon

#20 Flip Flops And Leaning Over The Edge Of Roof To Get A Better Angle Share icon

#21 My GF Said To Post Here. We Were Short And Had To Improvise Share icon

#22 Too Hot For Safety Share icon

#23 Wearing Safety Harness, But Not Tied To Anything (Mexico) Share icon

#24 Installing Solar Panels. One Guy Has A Harness But Isn't Tied Off, The Other Has No Harness. The Rope Is For Attaching To The Panels, But Is So Long That The Panel Would Hit The Ground Share icon

#25 What’s Wrong With This Photo? Share icon

#26 My Friend Got Sent Home From Work Today For A Safety Violation And Sent Me This Photo Share icon

#27 Ingenuity Or Ludicrous? Share icon

#28 Osha Intensifies Share icon

#29 Installing An Air-Conditioning Unit Share icon

#30 Counter-Balance Solved Share icon

#31 First Day Working The Port. Safety Wants To Talk To Me, Probably To Tell Me How Good Of A Job I’m Doing Share icon

#32 Thanks Guys! Share icon

#33 We Must Quickly Mount The Signpost Pointing In The Direction Of The Hospital Share icon

#34 This Was Hard To Watch Share icon

#35 Safety Gloves -Check! Share icon

#36 I'm Pretty Sure This Is A Safety Violation Share icon

#37 Maybe Maybe Share icon

#38 Workplace Safety 101 Share icon

#39 Can’t Fix Stupid Share icon

#40 I Have No Words Share icon

#41 Screw It - That's Close Enough Share icon

#42 This Was Done At My Work Less Than 20 Mins After A "Safety Meeting" All I Can Say Is Genius! Share icon

#43 Who Needs A Ladder Share icon

#44 An R/Osha Classic Straight Out Of My Hometown Share icon

#45 Saw From The Office Window Of The Safety Oriented Construction Company I’m Working For. This Is Some Nonunion Company Putting Up A New Building Next Door. I’m A Piledriver By Trade And I Thought This Guy Is An Idiot. How Many Problems Do You See With This? Share icon

#46 Today, I Was The Idiot Share icon

#47 Don't Worry, It's Secured By Straps! Share icon

#49 That's What Friends Are For! Share icon

#50 This Guy Doing Tile Repair On My Neighbor's House. No Harness, No Problem! Share icon

#51 This Seems Safe Share icon

#52 I Had No Idea Share icon Put my own septic tank in last summer, seeing all these trench posts has got me feeling like such an idiot. Does this look as stupid as all the others? Or less stupid because less deep? Please, rate my dumbness.



#53 It's Ok To Stand On The Top Of The Ladder As Long As It's Set Up On A Trailer Share icon

#54 A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary Share icon

#55 What Better Safety Than Being In His Arms? Share icon

#56 I'm Sure It's Safe, I Just Think There Might Be A Better Way Share icon

#57 "All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It" Share icon

#58 Always Remember, Kids, Safety First! Share icon

#59 Is This Safe? Share icon

#60 Working 11 Floors High On Bamboo Scaffolding And None Of Them Have Their Safety Line Connected Share icon

#61 Safety First In Thailand Share icon

#62 Three Points Of Contact Share icon

#63 It’s Only One Story High, So No Safety Rules Apply Share icon

#64 Brave Sir... Brave Share icon

#65 Looks Safe To Me Share icon

#66 If It’s Stupid And It Works… Share icon

#67 Me: “Safety Regulations Say No Ladders On This Job Site, You Have To Work Of Scaffolding”. My Crew: Share icon

#68 Average Safe Gear Share icon

#69 Is This Safe Share icon

#70 How We Install Conduit In My Shop (Note The Racks Of Scrap Metal Underneath) Share icon

#71 Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun Share icon

#72 UK Idiots Share icon

#73 Gotta Get The Job Done Share icon

#74 "I'm Going To Go To The Shop And Get The 10ft Ladder." "Nah, Man. Waste Of Time. I Got It." Share icon

#75 Looks Safe To Me, It's Not 'That' High Share icon

#76 Oh Good, At Least He Has A Safety Line Share icon

#77 Couldn’t See The Safety Line Until I Got Closer Share icon

#78 This Seem Super Safe Share icon

#79 Is This Safe? Share icon

#80 If It's Stupid And It Works, It Ain't Stupid Share icon

#81 Break Time Share icon

#82 Safely Planting A Palm Tree Share icon

#83 If It Works It's Not Stupid! Share icon

#84 A Worker Who Has Short Legs In Baskin Robbins Share icon

