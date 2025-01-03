ADVERTISEMENT

Workplace safety protocols exist for a reason. Yet, despite the potentially catastrophic outcomes of failing to comply, many employees still show complete disregard for these regulations. 

The photos you’ll see are just some examples of such disappointing behavior. We’ve collected photos from all over the internet showing workers throwing caution to the wind in the worst ways possible. Some deemed it unnecessary to wear safety glasses, while others seemed to dismiss the existence of gravity.

Many of these images could make you shake your head in disappointment, but they can also remind you what not to emulate.

Clamped Broken Railing For Bonus

Clamped Broken Railing For Bonus

    Work Place Safety Legend

    Work Place Safety Legend

    Here's a guy who has somehow never seen that timeless classic of the silver screen Woodchipper Massacre...

    In About 2 Seconds He Is About To See How Fast He Can Turn Off That Chainsaw

    In About 2 Seconds He Is About To See How Fast He Can Turn Off That Chainsaw

    Disregarding safety protocols is likely why workplace injuries are commonplace in the United States. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded 2.6 million nonfatal work-related injuries in 2023. 

    While it showed an 8.4 percent decrease from 2022, these are still significant numbers that could be avoided. 
    No Such Thing As ‘Health And Safety’ In Myanmar - This Dude’s Repairing An Air Conditioner On The 22nd Floor. As You Do

    No Such Thing As 'Health And Safety' In Myanmar - This Dude's Repairing An Air Conditioner On The 22nd Floor. As You Do

    Anyone See Any Safety Issue?

    Anyone See Any Safety Issue?

    Sometimes When It Looks Stupid But Works, Its Still Stupid

    Sometimes When It Looks Stupid But Works, Its Still Stupid

    Based on these images, such irresponsible actions appear to happen often in workplaces that involve operating heavy machinery. According to further statistics from the US Department of Labor, more than 300,000 workplace injuries in 2023 occurred in the manufacturing sector, which is second to the healthcare industry. 

    The transportation and warehousing industry has the fourth highest cases, with over 200,000, while the construction sector has slightly over 150,000.

    Osha Intensifies

    Osha Intensifies

    This one might actually be stupid.It appears to have power, and there's a key in it, even if the key is set to off.

    Don't Worry, Got The Safety Squints On, Boss

    Don't Worry, Got The Safety Squints On, Boss

    This person has got to be blind by now between the light damage and metal flames flying everywhere. When my husband was welding he could be wearing full protection and some metal had gotten into his beard before. Not frequently, but those sparks have a mind of their own.

    Looks Safe

    Looks Safe

    According to Occupational Health & Safety Magazine, employees ignore safety protocols for several reasons, including time constraints caused by tight deadlines. Workers often focus too much on completing tasks and fail to comply with basic safety measures. 

    Another common reason is overconfidence. Some employees become highly comfortable with their roles, undermining safety regulations or overinflating their skill levels. This leads to taking shortcuts, which puts employees at risk of injury and compromises the output.

    Something Tells Me This Breaks A Few Safety Regulations

    Something Tells Me This Breaks A Few Safety Regulations

    Workers On A Scissor Lift Floating In A Swimming Pool

    Workers On A Scissor Lift Floating In A Swimming Pool

    Above A 4 Lane Road, Hand Grip Only, No Tether For Him Or His Tools

    Above A 4 Lane Road, Hand Grip Only, No Tether For Him Or His Tools

    The US Department of Labor has recommended ensuring workplace safety and preventing injury incidents. In its published hazard prevention and control guidelines, the agency urges employers to develop a control plan and mandate and impose protocols. 

    At the same time, employers are encouraged to evaluate the effectiveness of existing regulations regularly to determine whether they are still effective.

    The Neighbor’s Movers Couldn’t Get The Dresser Down The Stairs

    The Neighbor's Movers Couldn't Get The Dresser Down The Stairs

    I really want to know if there's an after picture to go with this before picture. With a suitable anchor inside I could lower a 1000 pound dresser without dropping it if there was also a strap around the bottom. Pivoting it over the sill and not messing up the siding might be a challenge. And I have no idea what the plan for the ladder (that's at the wrong angle) is for.

    Nah, Safety Glasses Are Not Necessary

    Nah, Safety Glasses Are Not Necessary

    What's with people not wearing a protective gear? Well, the squinting doesn't work.

    “Wear Ppe” To Me When I Was A Kid. “I Don’t Need Protection “ My Dad Now

    "Wear Ppe" To Me When I Was A Kid. "I Don't Need Protection " My Dad Now

    We’d also like to hear from you, our readers. If you work in any of these industries, which safety regulations are often violated? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!
    Ever Seen Water Bottles Used As Rebar Safety Caps? Taken At A Walmart In Miami, Fl

    Ever Seen Water Bottles Used As Rebar Safety Caps? Taken At A Walmart In Miami, Fl

    Make no mistake, they even spray painted them orange for extra visibility.

    I see this all the time when people use rebar as a giant tent stake. It's perfectly good if you hit if with your shin, but I'd hate to fall on it.

    Welcome To Northern Ontario, Where Health And Safety Is Still In The 1970s. (Not My Company)

    Welcome To Northern Ontario, Where Health And Safety Is Still In The 1970s. (Not My Company)

    "I've Done It A Million Times. This Is Totally Safe." - My Coworker

    "I've Done It A Million Times. This Is Totally Safe." - My Coworker

    Safety Always First

    Safety Always First

    Flip Flops And Leaning Over The Edge Of Roof To Get A Better Angle

    Flip Flops And Leaning Over The Edge Of Roof To Get A Better Angle

    My GF Said To Post Here. We Were Short And Had To Improvise

    My GF Said To Post Here. We Were Short And Had To Improvise

    Not short any more... about five feet too tall from the looks of it...

    Too Hot For Safety

    Too Hot For Safety

    Wearing Safety Harness, But Not Tied To Anything (Mexico)

    Wearing Safety Harness, But Not Tied To Anything (Mexico)

    Installing Solar Panels. One Guy Has A Harness But Isn't Tied Off, The Other Has No Harness. The Rope Is For Attaching To The Panels, But Is So Long That The Panel Would Hit The Ground

    Installing Solar Panels. One Guy Has A Harness But Isn't Tied Off, The Other Has No Harness. The Rope Is For Attaching To The Panels, But Is So Long That The Panel Would Hit The Ground

    What’s Wrong With This Photo?

    What's Wrong With This Photo?

    My Friend Got Sent Home From Work Today For A Safety Violation And Sent Me This Photo

    My Friend Got Sent Home From Work Today For A Safety Violation And Sent Me This Photo

    Well, good. At least someone on this list was reprimanded for their carelessness.

    Ingenuity Or Ludicrous?

    Ingenuity Or Ludicrous?

    Nah, no way this goes wrong. Haven't any of you geniuses ever seen Staplerfahrer Klaus?

    Osha Intensifies

    Osha Intensifies

    Installing An Air-Conditioning Unit

    Installing An Air-Conditioning Unit

    Counter-Balance Solved

    Counter-Balance Solved

    First Day Working The Port. Safety Wants To Talk To Me, Probably To Tell Me How Good Of A Job I’m Doing

    First Day Working The Port. Safety Wants To Talk To Me, Probably To Tell Me How Good Of A Job I'm Doing

    Thanks Guys!

    Thanks Guys!

    We Must Quickly Mount The Signpost Pointing In The Direction Of The Hospital

    We Must Quickly Mount The Signpost Pointing In The Direction Of The Hospital

    This Was Hard To Watch

    This Was Hard To Watch

    Safety Gloves -Check!

    Safety Gloves -Check!

    They either have a police escort or have been stopped by the police, I can't tell.

    I'm Pretty Sure This Is A Safety Violation

    I'm Pretty Sure This Is A Safety Violation

    Maybe Maybe

    Maybe Maybe

    Workplace Safety 101

    Workplace Safety 101

    Can’t Fix Stupid

    Can't Fix Stupid

    YOU'RE ON A FLIPPIN SCISSOR LIFT AND DOING THAT?! I'm gonna have an aneurysm from this article!

    I Have No Words

    I Have No Words

    Screw It - That's Close Enough

    Screw It - That's Close Enough

    This Was Done At My Work Less Than 20 Mins After A "Safety Meeting" All I Can Say Is Genius!

    This Was Done At My Work Less Than 20 Mins After A "Safety Meeting" All I Can Say Is Genius!

    Who Needs A Ladder

    Who Needs A Ladder

    An R/Osha Classic Straight Out Of My Hometown

    An R/Osha Classic Straight Out Of My Hometown

    Harold Lauder painting a sign on a barn, Ogunquit, ME, June 1990 (colorized)

    Saw From The Office Window Of The Safety Oriented Construction Company I'm Working For. This Is Some Nonunion Company Putting Up A New Building Next Door. I'm A Piledriver By Trade And I Thought This Guy Is An Idiot. How Many Problems Do You See With This?

    Saw From The Office Window Of The Safety Oriented Construction Company I’m Working For. This Is Some Nonunion Company Putting Up A New Building Next Door. I’m A Piledriver By Trade And I Thought This Guy Is An Idiot. How Many Problems Do You See With This?

    Today, I Was The Idiot

    Today, I Was The Idiot

    Don't Worry, It's Secured By Straps!

    Don't Worry, It's Secured By Straps!

    This.

    This.

    That's What Friends Are For!

    That's What Friends Are For!

    This Guy Doing Tile Repair On My Neighbor's House. No Harness, No Problem!

    This Guy Doing Tile Repair On My Neighbor's House. No Harness, No Problem!

    This Seems Safe

    

    I Had No Idea

    I Had No Idea

    Put my own septic tank in last summer, seeing all these trench posts has got me feeling like such an idiot. Does this look as stupid as all the others? Or less stupid because less deep? Please, rate my dumbness.

    It's Ok To Stand On The Top Of The Ladder As Long As It's Set Up On A Trailer

    It's Ok To Stand On The Top Of The Ladder As Long As It's Set Up On A Trailer

    A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary

    A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary

    What Better Safety Than Being In His Arms?

    What Better Safety Than Being In His Arms?

    I'm Sure It's Safe, I Just Think There Might Be A Better Way

    I'm Sure It's Safe, I Just Think There Might Be A Better Way

    "All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It"

    "All Of This Product Was Broken When We Received It"

    Always Remember, Kids, Safety First!

    Always Remember, Kids, Safety First!

    Is This Safe?

    Is This Safe?

    Working 11 Floors High On Bamboo Scaffolding And None Of Them Have Their Safety Line Connected

    Working 11 Floors High On Bamboo Scaffolding And None Of Them Have Their Safety Line Connected

    Safety First In Thailand

    Safety First In Thailand

    Three Points Of Contact

    Three Points Of Contact

    It’s Only One Story High, So No Safety Rules Apply

    It’s Only One Story High, So No Safety Rules Apply

    #64

    Brave Sir... Brave

    Brave Sir... Brave

    Looks Safe To Me

    Looks Safe To Me

    If It’s Stupid And It Works…

    If It’s Stupid And It Works…

    Me: “Safety Regulations Say No Ladders On This Job Site, You Have To Work Of Scaffolding”. My Crew:

    Me: “Safety Regulations Say No Ladders On This Job Site, You Have To Work Of Scaffolding”. My Crew:

    Average Safe Gear

    Average Safe Gear

    Is This Safe

    Is This Safe

    How We Install Conduit In My Shop (Note The Racks Of Scrap Metal Underneath)

    How We Install Conduit In My Shop (Note The Racks Of Scrap Metal Underneath)

    #71

    Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun

    Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun

    UK Idiots

    UK Idiots

    Gotta Get The Job Done

    Gotta Get The Job Done

    "I'm Going To Go To The Shop And Get The 10ft Ladder." "Nah, Man. Waste Of Time. I Got It."

    "I'm Going To Go To The Shop And Get The 10ft Ladder." "Nah, Man. Waste Of Time. I Got It."

    Looks Safe To Me, It's Not 'That' High

    Looks Safe To Me, It's Not 'That' High

    Oh Good, At Least He Has A Safety Line

    Oh Good, At Least He Has A Safety Line

    Couldn’t See The Safety Line Until I Got Closer

    Couldn’t See The Safety Line Until I Got Closer

    #78

    This Seem Super Safe

    This Seem Super Safe

    Is This Safe?

    Is This Safe?

    If It's Stupid And It Works, It Ain't Stupid

    If It's Stupid And It Works, It Ain't Stupid

    Break Time

    Break Time

    Safely Planting A Palm Tree

    Safely Planting A Palm Tree

    If It Works It's Not Stupid!

    If It Works It's Not Stupid!

    A Worker Who Has Short Legs In Baskin Robbins

    A Worker Who Has Short Legs In Baskin Robbins

    #85

    Just Your Everyday Dirt-Coffin. Argue All You Want, This Is Not Legal/Safe

    Just Your Everyday Dirt-Coffin. Argue All You Want, This Is Not Legal/Safe

