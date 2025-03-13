ADVERTISEMENT

Going to work for many is becoming like going to school when we were kids: fewer and fewer people are excited to do it. In a 2024 poll, 12% of all Americans said they were not satisfied with their jobs. And while going to work may not make them cry per se, they're still hardly happy.

There's a page on Instagram that collects relatable memes about what it's like to not like your job very much, Employee Tears. "My dream job is not having one," they proclaim in their bio. If you feel the same, check out the funniest pics from their account that might make you cry – but, hopefully, not out of sadness.