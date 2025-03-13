ADVERTISEMENT

Going to work for many is becoming like going to school when we were kids: fewer and fewer people are excited to do it. In a 2024 poll, 12% of all Americans said they were not satisfied with their jobs. And while going to work may not make them cry per se, they're still hardly happy.

There's a page on Instagram that collects relatable memes about what it's like to not like your job very much, Employee Tears. "My dream job is not having one," they proclaim in their bio. If you feel the same, check out the funniest pics from their account that might make you cry – but, hopefully, not out of sadness.

#1

Tweet meme about work, highlighting how efficient workers often get more tasks as punishment.

    #2

    Relatable work meme about losing control of the day in an email exchange.

    #3

    Work-related meme with a humorous tweet about avoiding a 5-day workweek and relaxing like a lizard instead.

    #4

    Work-related meme: a humorous tweet about asking a store employee to try a grape, featuring a sarcastic reply.

    #5

    Boss lamenting at funeral, joking about being understaffed. Work-related meme humor.

    #6

    Work-related meme about dreaming of arguing with a boss and adding it to a timesheet, shared by Employee Tears.

    #7

    Work-related meme about avoiding emails and feeling dread, by Olivia Nuzzi.

    #8

    Work-related meme about meetings vs. emails with humorous text by Bob Kostic, posted on July 20, 2023.

    #9

    Work-related meme expressing frustration, sarcastically claiming not to care while still working hard and arriving on time.

    #10

    Tweet humorously suggesting Rage Against The Machine was frustrated with a printer. Work-related meme with likes and comments.

    #11

    Work-related meme about food service workers' struggles with a text post mentioning a walk-in cooler.

    #12

    Work-related meme featuring a humorous HR story about a sibling advocating for a raise on Instagram.

    #13

    Retail work meme showing funny text exchange about dealing with demanding customers in the appliance section.

    #14

    Employee Tears meme about forgiving coworkers, humorous work-related text post on Twitter.

    #15

    Text conversation meme about work, featuring a humorous exchange about creating a happy hour flyer.

    #16

    Funny work-related meme about bosses offering more responsibility instead of a raise, shared on social media.

    #17

    Text meme about work hours, suggesting a shift from 9-5 to 7-3.

    #18

    Work meme about customer service voice being compared to baby talk for boomers, shared on Twitter.

    #19

    Work-related meme about sitting in the toilet at work for 47 minutes without being noticed.

    #20

    Work-related meme about co-workers communicating with expressions, poking fun at office dynamics and shared jokes.

    #21

    Work-related meme: "My job has this cool thing, where if you do your job very well you get to do other people's jobs too."

    #22

    Work-related meme about overhearing a phone conversation at an airport bar.

    #23

    Woman at work sleeping at her desk, illustrating a humorous work-related meme.

    #24

    Work-related meme comparing vacation time in Europe and America with humorous text exchange.

    #25

    Delivery driver reads a humorous work-related meme about package instructions on a phone screen.

    #26

    Work-related meme comparing work to an escape room with humorous twist.

    #27

    A work-related meme about setting job goals and seeking fulfillment outside employment.

    #28

    Work-related meme about starting a new job, comparing it to prison, referencing mortgages and life choices.

    #29

    Tweet meme about work rage in customer service by Employee Tears.

    #30

    A hand holds a sticky note reading "Should we just quit?" in a work-related meme context.

    #31

    Work-related meme about a customer praising the same employee they spoke to yesterday, unaware it's the same person.

    #32

    Work-related meme showing a dull office cubicle with the caption about "exciting environment."

    #33

    Funny work-related meme about open feedback, with a humorous twist on expecting compliments instead.

    #34

    Work-related meme about mental health at work, discussing the acceptance of taking a break for mental well-being.

    #35

    Social media meme about work stresses with Microsoft Word layouts shifting unexpectedly.

    #36

    Work-related meme with text: "When I get to work, I first hide. Because a good worker is hard to find." Tweet by Employee Tears.

    #37

    Work-related meme comparing tattoos to enduring corporate meetings.

    #38

    Tweet by Employee Tears joking about work vibes not being an excuse to leave early.

    #39

    Work-related meme about jobs calling employees "rockstar" to disguise underpayment.

    #40

    Twitter exchange humorously compares writing a cover letter to begging; a relatable work-related meme.

    #41

    Text meme about work culture humorously warns about employers saying "We're like a family here."

    #42

    Work-related meme showing email draft versus sent email humor.

    #43

    Tweet about work-related stress humorously comparing social media and Excel's impact on mental health.

    #44

    Work-related meme with a humorous email response expressing confusion, featuring a tweet by Katherine.

    #45

    Cat meme showing HR and a cat reviewing job-related posts.

    #46

    Work-related meme about choosing a new email signature.

    #47

    Hiring sign meme: "Now hiring people that show up," humor in work-related memes.

    #48

    Text meme about work shows a customer confusingly praising the same employee on different days.

    #49

    Work-related meme about email sign-offs being passive-aggressive with humorous alternative.

    #50

    Tweet by Employee Tears about work humor, highlighting sudden job offers and human rights concerns.

    #51

    Work-related meme about having a "work jester" for office laughs and enrichment during lunch breaks.

    #52

    Tweet humorously imagining life as a stress-free cow, with no work or rent.

    #53

    Office sign humor with googly eyes prank asking people to stop.

    #54

    Work-related meme highlighting coworker effort versus social media distraction.

    #55

    Work-related meme of an employee jokingly asking for the day off because they hate being at work.

    #56

    Tweet by Employee Tears about work-related struggles and professions.

    #57

    Text meme about work-related humor, suggesting a Yelp review for a coworker in accounting with a rating and funny comment.

    #58

    Tweet about the triumph of forwarding a work email, evoking a sense of victory.

    #59

    Work-related meme about an email signature humorously critiquing time management in modern work culture.

    #60

    Tweet by Employee Tears about job efficiency leading to more tasks, illustrating a humorous work-related meme.

    #61

    Tweet meme about work-related struggles, humorously highlighting the irony of working long hours and still being broke.

    #62

    Funny work-related meme about job hopping and generational differences in workplace loyalty.

    #63

    Work-related meme tweet about a resignation letter, with a humorous play on words.

    #64

    Hand-drawn cat doodle as a humorous work-related 2-week notice meme.

    #65

    Social media post humorously questioning the phrase "finding you well" in work-related emails.

    #66

    Meme about disbelief at own professionalism in emails, featuring text by Savage Dan.

    #67

    Work-related meme about signing emails with "Best," humorously implying "I am the best."

    #68

    Man at desk looking exasperated, with a work-related meme caption about returning to a hated job after vacation.

    #69

    Sticky note with a work-related meme: "How to professionally say 'mess around and find out' with a formal alternative."

    #70

    Coworker responds humorously to "How are you?" with darkly funny work-related meme about needing help.

    #71

    Elderly man with cup at laptop, captioned work-related meme about Zoom meetings and silent participation.

    #72

    Funny work-related meme about coworkers and hiring standards.

    #73

    Man humorously admits lying in emails, typical work-related meme.

    #74

    Work-related meme with text: "Uh oh... made my boss mad by using the vacation days my boss gave me."

    #75

    Work-related meme about coworkers' intelligence versus common sense.

    #76

    A tweet by Employee Tears about a work-related frustration with unnecessary emails.

    #77

    Funny work-related meme about rescheduling a call to avoid dread.

    #78

    Tweet about work-related corporate communication humor.

    #79

    Tweet about work-related memes, joking that fake laughing with customers should be a resume skill.

    #80

    Work-related meme contrasting personal feelings with job applications.

    #81

    Woman holding a drink, looking frustrated at a computer screen, depicting work-related meme humor.

    #82

    Work-related meme with a tweet stating, "If your job is to tell me how to do my job, you should at least know how to do my job."

    #83

    Work-related meme featuring a humorous conversation about asking a boss for a raise due to bills.

    #84

    Customer service meme highlighting frustration with rude, entitled people.

    #85

    Tweet by Employee Tears humorously counting down hours and years left of work.

    #86

    Work-related meme about daily productivity struggles, featuring coffee jitters, caffeine crash, and post-lunch sleepiness.

    #87

    Text meme about work humor involving caffeine crashes and productivity.

    #88

    Person shares a humorous work-related meme about financial stress.

    #89

    Tweet meme about work: A coworker asks to swap shifts. Response highlights reluctance to cover even their own shift.

