While childhood is full of wonders, most folks go through it absolutely itching to be grown up. Cake for dinner, bedtimes banned and banished. This is all actually quite possible, but with it comes the endless tasks, like the laundry and dishes. On the brighter side, adults can take refuge in the fact that these experiences are at least pretty universal, and, in the right light, even pretty funny.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest and most relatable tweets about the realities of adulthood. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to possibly feel the pain of being understood, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Tweet about being an adult, expressing humorous wish to relinquish the freedom to eat anything anytime.

primawesome Report

Tweet about adult life: "$1000 is little to have, but a lot to owe," with engagement stats visible.

TOOTTHEBARBER Report

Tweet about being an adult appreciating fluffy socks as a Christmas present, with high engagement.

arcticashhh Report

Tweet by sabrinaahmed about adult responsibilities, comparing waking up early for work to childhood restrictions.

sabrinaahmed Report

Tweet about being an adult, highlighting constant kitchen cleaning despite daily activities.

lifeattiffanys Report

Two hands holding an old and new sponge over soapy water; highlights adulting humor.

AstroReeceV Report

Dasia Janae tweet humorously compares being an adult to an endless to-do list.

dajjrambo Report

Screenshot of a tweet about being an adult, humorously describing the paradox of sleepiness in adulthood.

MisterD78UK Report

Tweet about being an adult highlights music preferences changing with age.

gullyvuhr Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I went to Konan (Japanese store like Home Depot) the other day. Rancid... they were playing Rancid...

Tweet listing adult goals humorously relating to childhood punishments, shared by Nostalgia account.

il0venostalgia Report

Tweet from Sassy Scientist about adult realization: there's no food at home, only ingredients.

blacksciencegal Report

A tweet humorously apologizing for calling 30-year-olds old, highlighting the challenges of being an adult.

aimanariffAAK Report

Tweet about being an adult, humorously discussing the dilemma of keeping a good cardboard box.

madameanthro Report

Tweet text about being an adult, highlighting concerns like money and lack of sleep.

chlo_shaw Report

Tweet highlighting the routine of buying the same groceries weekly, humorously reflecting on being an adult.

isle_mcelroy Report

Tweet about adult life humor, listing buying toothpaste and writing a will as tasks.

ElyKreimendahl Report

Under-stair drawer with organized shoes; a clever adult storage solution.

chrxstianh__ Report

Smiling man lying in bed with a checkered blanket, illustrating being an adult tweets theme.

em_Lazzy Report

Tweet about the realization of being the adult in the room, by Modern Adult account, illustrating adult challenges.

adultproblem Report

Tweet expressing funny frustrations about adult responsibilities and expenses.

isabelfulla Report

Tweet humorously describing the adult struggle of squeezing in morning naps before an alarm.

alexdransfeldt Report

Tweet by Lord B about the constant challenges of adulting, highlighting the endless tasks on a to-do list.

tee_babz Report

Tweet about being an adult is having unscheduled doctor’s appointments, with humorous tone.

holy_schnitt Report

Tweet haiku humorously depicting adult life challenges like tiredness and financial strain, part of Being-An-Adult-Tweets series.

Kica333 Report

Tweet about being an adult, highlighting the struggle of friends living far apart.

__keedtalktoem Report

Tweet about being an adult highlights the joy of going home to sleep.

Y2SHAF Report

Tweet humorously highlights struggles of adult expenses, comparing unexpected $40 and $300 costs.

twtrlssanna Report

leendadll avatar
leendadll
leendadll
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then the random $3,000 (owning a home is well and good, till it needs a repair!)

Tweet by Nathalie Antonia about adult life stress, highlighting perpetual self-reassurance for stress relief.

natsantonia Report

Stovetop with favorite burner arrows, highlighting adult preferences.

donfrijole Report

Tweet about being an adult and commenting on grocery store prices humorously.

Mariannoo Report

Tweet by Matt Okine humorously contrasts spontaneous social life at 20 with planned meetups at 30.

mattokine Report

Tweet about adulting struggles with grocery shopping mishap over chicken prices.

SwaGGTheRapper Report

Tweet about adult joys, featuring friends adopting cats and sharing numerous photos.

abbygov Report

Tweet about being an adult, highlighting the realization of family mental health issues, by user Dylan Ali.

dylanali_ Report

Tweet about the challenges of adulthood, highlighting unexpected expenses for household items.

iamsashakae Report

Tweet about adult life changes, highlighting early bedtimes compared to staying up late, from Modern Adult account.

adultproblem Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'll just watch a little and then finish it tomorrow" *3 months later* "What is going on? Guess I'll have to start over"

Tweet by Lavion about being an adult, expressing the urge to sit whenever seeing a chair emoji.

Cantstyle Report

Tweet about adult life humor, mentioning getting old and disliking noise.

eliistender10 Report

Tweet about the struggles of being an adult, highlighting the difficulty of returning to work after a lunch break.

treydayway Report

Tweet about Being-An-Adult: Buying produce with good intentions, ending with science experiments in the fridge.

steftsitsipas Report

Tweet about being an adult, discussing the "we have food at home" conversation with oneself.

Egbeaghadike Report

Tweet about adult life humor: "Laundry timing: washing 30 mins, drying 60 mins, putting away 7-10 business days."

romangiivenchy Report

Tweet humorously discussing a relatable aspect of being an adult: planning daily meals.

holy_schnitt Report

Tweet by Georgia about the struggles of being an adult, focusing on lunch frustrations and decisions.

georgiamariexo Report

Plate with dinosaur-shaped nuggets and potato wedges, highlighting the humor of being an adult tweets.

stede_benet Report

Woman with a resigned expression, representing "Being An Adult" tweet about calling mom frequently at work.

mrwilliammedina Report

Tweet about the struggles of being an adult, highlighting the frequency of shopping trips as a common hassle.

shriiines Report

Tweet by Charlotte E. Rosen humorously describing adult life as a cycle of cleaning counters.

CharlotteERosen Report

Tweet about Being an Adult: "Having a notes app with your emails and passwords," with likes and engagement stats visible.

robinotussin Report

Tweet about adulthood benefits, highlighting freedom to mix brands without judgment.

CaucasianJames Report

Tweet about the challenges of being an adult, humorously lamenting constant dishwashing.

holy_schnitt Report

Tweet about being an adult, highlighting stress over money and treating oneself as relief.

Y2SHAF Report

Tweet about the joys of being an adult, highlighting the freedom to buy candy anytime.

chunkbardey Report

Tweet about Being-An-Adult: having an upstairs and downstairs bottle of ibuprofen, reflecting adult life's humor.

michael_RNtoPA Report

Tweet about the challenges of being an adult, highlighting the effort in planning fun activities like beach trips and cookouts.

Mankaprr Report

Tweet humorously describes the challenges of being an adult, highlighting how errands can consume the entire day.

bobo_circus Report

Tweet about adulting humor: watching a 2-hour movie over 8 or 9 days.

TadCarpenter Report

Tweet by user about being an adult and appreciating bird watching, with high engagement.

guywhoiswoke Report

Screenshot of a tweet about adulthood and meaningful small talk on weather, liked 192.5K times.

cxrnerrstone Report

Tweet by ellie schnitt humorously describes being an adult as endless errands, liked by 62.1K users.

holy_schnitt Report

Screenshot of a tweet by Eleanor about the challenges of making new friends after school, tagged as Being-An-Adult-Tweets.

snitchery Report

Tweet by Jennifer Wright about the realities of being an adult, highlighting back pain acceptance humorously.

JenAshleyWright Report

Tweet about being an adult with different friend spending habits on hotel rooms.

mauraball Report

Tweet about being an adult: checking Gmail as part of a social media routine.

babyariees Report

Tweet about being an adult and choosing comfort over style in clothing.

aproko_doctor Report

Tweet about being an adult, joking that 9pm feels like bedtime.

abidickson01 Report

Tweet by Shower Thoughts about getting older, highlighting the adult experience.

ShwrThght Report

Tweet about adult preferences in airplane seating, emphasizing choosing aisle over window.

ParikPatelCFA Report

Tweet about being an adult, humorously comparing turning 18 and discovering framing costs at Michael's.

mjkiebus Report

Tweet by Sean Don humorously comparing crying as an adult and as a kid, related to adulting experiences.

IamRyanSean Report

Tweet by Lauren Chanel about the humor of being an adult with parents, gaining significant likes and engagement.

MichelleHux Report

Tweet about adult life excitement over sleep, naps, and waking fewer times.

KatieDeal99 Report

Tweet about adulthood humor: realizing the night before a holiday is better than the holiday.

louisvirtel Report

Tweet about adult morning routines, humorously reflecting on feeling tired.

JustinnBrownnn Report

Tweet about being an adult, frustrated with a supermarket's reorganization.

ShwrThght Report

Tweet humorously reflecting on perceptions of teachers in adulthood, receiving 126.8K likes.

brianluebben Report

Tweet about being an adult humorously mentions back pain as a childhood memory.

easalao Report

Tweet discussing the perception of age differences from childhood to being an adult.

ShwrThght Report

Tweet about adult expenses, questioning why being an adult is so costly, from user ESS with significant engagement.

essmuniii_ Report

Tweet about credit score increases highlighting small pleasures of adult life.

_JasmineLee Report

Tweet about being an adult, highlighting the freedom to drink wine anytime, humorously contrasting with other adult responsibilities.

holy_schnitt Report

Tweet about being an adult, humorously noting it's saying 'ok' and 'alright' to yourself around the house.

momjeansplease Report

Tweet about being an adult with humorous take on food groups: "big salad" and "bowl of rice with stuff on top."

SydneyBattle Report

Tweet by Robert Schultz humorously discussing the weirdness of being an adult at 27.

_RobertSchultz Report

Tweet about being an adult humorously noting unexpected spending, shared by user Ian with 154.8K likes.

imgrandsure Report

Tweet humorously discussing feelings about being an adult.

bocxtop Report

Tweet about being an adult, humorously discussing unexpected $700 expenses.

itsstilltru Report

Tweet about being an adult humorously noting the shift to having a favorite grocery store.

Contwixt Report

Tweet about being excited to win a bedroom set as a sign of adulthood, from the account Shower Thoughts.

ShwrThght Report

Tweet about being an adult, humorously describing waking up at 8am as sleeping in.

adultproblem Report

Tweet about adulting humor, mentioning the struggle of getting out of bed in the morning.

TheRealDudish Report

Tweet about the humor of being an adult, enjoying rest on weekends.

iamchriscorooo Report

Tweet about the humor of being an adult, mentioning a five dollar bill not worth picking up.

catturd2 Report

Tweet about getting excited over adult responsibilities, highlighting the humor in being an adult.

kirstieharvey_ Report

Tweet about adult life humorously mentioning accumulating cardboard.

Jacksepticeye Report

leendadll avatar
leendadll
leendadll
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But there's never a box available when you actually need one.

Tweet about being an adult appreciating leftovers to reduce dishes, from Shower Thoughts.

ShwrThght Report

POST
#97

Household supplies bundle with various cleaning products and toiletries, related to Being-An-Adult-Tweets humor.

_Theonlybubu_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Tweet about being an adult and experiencing sleepless nights, shared by user patfriick.

patfriick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Tweet about adult life reflecting on unexpected focus on protein.

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#100

Tweet with a humorous take on being an adult and realizing people's uncertainty.

Awood45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Adult tweets humor: Person enjoying spaghetti at 2:40 am, realizing independence and adulthood.

DemetriusHarmon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Tweet about adult email culture and exclamation point use, humorously highlighting proofreading practices.

springrooove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Person in car looking frustrated; represents humorous take on being an adult from tweets.

ar_cheetos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Tweet about understanding adult choices and resting, illustrating a relatable being-an-adult moment.

Kozher_FG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Tweet about understanding adulthood struggles, mentioning a relatable experience with forgetting to defrost chicken.

KGJ26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Cartoon character looking at phone with a skeptical expression, illustrating a humorous take on being an adult.

Y2SHAF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#107

Tweet about adulthood humor: "Being spontaneous means trying a new grocery store and regretting it."

Reverie_Reality Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Tweet about being an adult, mentioning desires for a home, stable job, and partner.

TheSilvapr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Tweet about adult life pondering the skill of buttering bread without tearing it.

georgiaoliviaxo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

Screenshot of a tweet humorously discussing adult perspectives on nerds.

omen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

Tweet about being an adult realizing school is more fun than work.

ShwrThght Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Tweet about being an adult in your 30s, humorously reflecting on waking up feeling unwell daily.

SquishSlut90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Tweet about adult life humor, balancing coffee and alcohol times.

clifba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#114

Meme about being an adult with a car speeding and a blurred face to show life moving fast.

therealmabena Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

Tweet by The Volatile Mermaid humorously expressing thoughts on being an adult and aging, referencing worn Doc Martens.

OhNoSheTwitnt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

Tweet expressing a sentiment about being an adult, highlighting the importance of health, a home, stable income, and family.

FitFounder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Tweet about adulthood humorously describing adult life uncertainty.

pparkhu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!