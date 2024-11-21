Entering your 30s is not as bad as some people make it out to be. Yes, yours truly is officially 30 as of June of this year. And, as an actual 30-something, I have to say nothing's drastically changed. Children have been calling me "ma'am" for several years now, hangovers were never really easy for me even when I was younger, and I still haven't been a guest at any wedding.

But maybe I'm just that type of person; I've never made New Year's resolutions and didn't go out drinking on my 18th birthday. I do, however, notice that I'm starting to like some adult hobbies and activities that seemed ridiculous before. I often find myself browsing real estate websites, I've even taken up cycling and bought some fancy equipment, and I enjoy knitting at home by the television more and more. Is this what getting old feels like?