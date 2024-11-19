ADVERTISEMENT

The internet became available to the public more than 30 years ago in 1993. Some of us weren't born yet, our parents were teenagers or young adults, and our grandparents were well on their way to middle age. They didn't grow up with it like we did, and their learning process was sometimes pretty hilarious.

It still can be to this day. There's an account on Instagram that collects the funny attempts older folks make at posting on the internet. Their efforts don't always go to plan, as you can imagine, and, whether intentional or not, occasionally provide some comedy gold.

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the Old People Web account and they kindly agreed to tell us more about the page. We also contacted Generations on Line CEO & founder Tobey Dichter, who told us more about why learning the ways of the internet is important for older people and what tech companies should do to make it easier for them.