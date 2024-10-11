ADVERTISEMENT

We sometimes tend to forget elderly people, thinking they're not hip, cool, or relevant anymore. But, in reality, elderly folks are the ones who have been through and seen it all. Weathered by time and many invaluable experiences, they know about life much, much more than we do.

One account on Instagram is interviewing the folks who are rocking their golden years and sharing their nuggets of wisdom on the "Retirement Homies" page. Time definitely has not taken away the sense of humor and sharp wit from these groovy seniors!