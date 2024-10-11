ADVERTISEMENT

We sometimes tend to forget elderly people, thinking they're not hip, cool, or relevant anymore. But, in reality, elderly folks are the ones who have been through and seen it all. Weathered by time and many invaluable experiences, they know about life much, much more than we do.

One account on Instagram is interviewing the folks who are rocking their golden years and sharing their nuggets of wisdom on the "Retirement Homies" page. Time definitely has not taken away the sense of humor and sharp wit from these groovy seniors!

#1

#2

eniolapius501 avatar
Definitely not a catnapper
Definitely not a catnapper
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's right ive been putting off getting rid of the body in my basement for wayyyyy to long

#3

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

exactly mum, just told yfie😣 that today morning, STOP FIGHTS👏👍

Current statistics show that around 9.5 million seniors in the U.S. live in some kind of care facility. In 2023, the annual revenue for senior living was $94.2 billion, and experts predict that it will be growing only in the coming years. Just in 2016, the annual revenue was $78.2 billion but investments in retirement housing are making it a growing industry.

However, only a very small percentage of people who are over 65 live in assisted care facilities – only 4.5%, which is about 1.5 million. So, the fear some of us might have of ending up in a retirement home near the end of our lives isn't that valid. 
#4

#5

#6

Contrary to what we might see in the media, aging is a privilege. Certainly, I should be so lucky to make it to 105 like Joan here with such wit and grace. Unfortunately, because of ageism, we tend to overlook elderly folks and their experiences. They don't get the same representation younger generations do, be it on social media or even in movies and television.

What exactly is ageism? It's the notion that those who are younger are somehow superior to those who are older. Experts say that ageism is a social construct and gets perpetuated because of stereotypes. Marketers try to sell us products that conceal the signs of aging: makeup, hair dyes, cosmetic procedures, etc. Even our jobs try to tell us that we're no longer valuable after we hit retirement age.
#7

#8

sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

obviously..I have a sign somewhere "home is where the dog is"

#9

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ahaa, yes, yes and YES, my woman and kids always comes 1st 👏❤

But people who are at the end of their lives actually report being very happy. Experts refer to this phenomenon as the U-curve of Happiness. Apparently, most people say they're the least happy in their middle age, and that's around the time they're 40. Margit Cox Henderson, Ph.D. explains that middle age can be stressful for many people. There are performance demands, caregiving stressors, and anxious comparison with peers.
#10

cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first, I read her age as "9", thought it was how she felt at heart, and thought "Awwww". 😃

#11

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah sure, don't poke your nose into somebody else business, am minding my own business but and sorry for them scars on your legs mum❤👍

#12

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you are correct mum, but this life of today, even if you have a good education, you might end up not getting what will satisfy your good education.

#13

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

PEACE IN THE HEART, PEACE IN MANKIND ALL OVER THE WORLD AND PEACE FOR THEM WHO HAVE DIED, PEACE PEACE PEACE, MANKIND IS TIRED, HEARTS ARE TIRED😢😥😥😪😫

#14

#15

So, people actually don't get sad or depressed because they're old. That might come from how others treat them. "It is not the passage of time that makes getting older so much harder than it has to be. It is ageism," writer and activist Ashton Applewhite claimed in her TED talk titled "Let's End Ageism."
#16

#17

#18

We often think of elders as more experienced and wiser, and almost expect life advice from them. But is that always true? Dr. Ursula Staudinger, director of the Columbia Aging Center, says there are two types of wisdom: general and personal. General is where you might be wise enough to give good advice to others. Personal wisdom is the ability to reflect on your own experiences, failures, and wins.
#19

#20

#21

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

@ your age mum, wont consider drink, drink and drink 😂 but pray, pray and pray 🤲👍

#22

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes grandma, as we are taught in our religion, love unto others what you love for yourself❤👍

#23

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah especially jumping into conclusions, be careful what you might end up saying it can hurt somebody else👏❤👍

#24

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

with what the world is entangled in these days, some of us are lucky and some of us aren't lucky for one & two whilst they are good to say.

However, there's some real truth in the saying that we should listen to our elders. In 2011, researchers from the University of Texas and Texas A&M University found that older people make decisions that are more likely to be rewarding to them in the long term. In some cases, the participants would take longer to make the decision than their younger counterparts, yet they chose options which gave them long-term benefits.
#25

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

even me, wishing that, more money, plenty of money, some for me and family plus the ones who are really in need of it👍❤

#26

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😂😂met my woman❤ when i was opposite that mum🤣👍❤

#27

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

always man, helping others isn't a choice but a source of relief, difficulties and frustrations

One of the study authors, professor pf psychology Todd Maddox explained: "'Broadly, these results suggest that younger adults may behave more impulsively, favouring immediate gains, while older adults are better at considering the long-term ramifications of their actions." 
#28

#29

#30

So, what do you think about the advice these Retirement Homies doled out here? Whose advice did you like the best? Let us know by upvoting your favorites and commenting below. Also, share the best piece of advice you've ever received from another elderly Panda. Maybe it'll resonate with someone else too!
#31

#32

#33

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

always presentable as it should be BUT some don't bother nor notice that 👍❤

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ALWAYS AND ALWAYS plus of unfortunate ones😪😫 , wishing them and their families well

#50

#51

#52

