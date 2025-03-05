However, sooner or later, we all face the sad need to clean the house, and depending on our skills, this process can be either damn painful, or... okay, just a little less painful. And various cleaning hacks and tricks might really come in handy to anyone.

All people on Earth are actually divided into two unequal categories - those who love cleaning, and the rest . And here's what I'll tell you - those who love and know how to clean are actually sorely lacking. Otherwise, our planet would be a much nicer and more well-kept place than it actually is.

#1 You can just clean the mess, not the whole room. This has been a lifesaver with a toddler-- sometimes, I just don't want to vacuum the whole living room, so I just get the pile of crumbs she left on the floor.



I also used to treat every clean as a "deep" clean. It was a vicious cycle-- I wouldn't clean for months because it was too much work, but it was so much work because I hadn't cleaned for months. Half a*sed is better than nothing!

#2 Robot vacuum. Every time I leave the house I push the button with one toe and he cleans all the floors. I bought the cheapest model possible and he does a great job. It makes such a difference to how tidy the house looks and it’s zero effort.

#3 Whenever I finish my attempt at cleaning or organizing something I say out loud, "It's better than it was." this has really helped banish the not good-enough script in my head.

There are many threads on the internet, popular and not so popular, where people share their little tricks that make cleaning a little less tedious for them. Some of these hacks are really nothing more than a call to spend more money (for example, to buy more expensive detergents), but many really work. That's why Bored Panda has made a selection of the most interesting ones that aren't too hard on our wallets.

#4 Getting the kids grown and out of the house. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣

#5 If you have a huge pile of laundry to fold that is overwhelming you, fold the towels first. They are the bulkiest items and the pile will get smaller very quickly. It helps with the mental aspect of reducing the overwhelmingness.

#6 Never leave a room empty handed. Going upstairs? Grab something off the steps on your way up. Getting up to go to the bathroom? Take that dirty cup back to the kitchen. I have two young children and this helps keep the random stuff (toys, socks, hairbrush, etc.) from piling up.

Okay, some tips are still a call to spend more money - for example, a robot vacuum. What's interesting is that these tips don't always work. Especially if you, like me, have an old dog at home who occasionally poops right on the floor. Unfortunately, robots are not equipped with an odor analyzer, so there is a risk of coming home to find dog waste evenly smeared all over the floor. After two such incidents, my wife and I swore off using a robot - at least while the older of our two dogs is still alive...

#7 I have a super small handheld vacuum that I use only for cleaning crumbs off the kitchen counters/table. It has a pretty small nozzle so it can get into all kinds of crevices.

#8 Daily setting a 15 minute timer and doing what I can in that amount of time, whether that’s picking up/tidying/making the bed, or, if the house is tidy, actually cleaning. Even on days when I’m tired and don’t feel like doing anything, 15 minutes is doable (for me anyway). 15 minutes doesn’t seem like long but it helps keep things under control.

#9 Put a trash can outside the door, don't bring anything in that will get thrown away. Junk mail, packaging, etc.. Best thing i ever did.

Various articles and collections of tips on all sorts of websites sometimes suggest treating cleaning as a military operation - with a detailed plan, assigning roles (if you are not doing it alone) and whatnot. Unfortunately, the authors of these tips didn't take into account one brilliant and always relevant phrase from Napoleon Bonaparte: "Every battle plan works only until the first encounter with the enemy." And indeed, any plan, even the most well-thought-out one, is actually ruined as soon as you face the need to declutter a huge closet, scrape coffee stains off the countertop in the most unexpected places, or try to pick out plasticine from any, even the smallest holes in the nursery. All that remains is to console yourself with the thought that the plan was good, damn good...

#10 For actual motivation, which I've always struggled with, I found out I don't clean unless I have people coming over, so I've been trying to schedule movie nights at my place every weekend. This year I've kept my place a lot cleaner, on the whole, than previous years.

#11 As a guy who's half Japanese, I adopted the strict "no shoes in my house" rule. Guests always comment on how spotless my floors always look. I vacuum maybe twice a week. AND I live in AZ, which is dust central.

#12 Vacuum or sweep everyday but don’t go for all the nooks or bother moving obstacles around.



I used to think a thorough job, every time, was the only way but then I wouldn’t stay in the habit of doing the floors often enough. No one told me vacuuming isn’t just about keeping the floors clean, but also reducing the total volume of dust and debris that could potentially get kicked into the air and settle on surfaces much harder to clean.

Of course, you can always cut the Gordian knot and call professional cleaners, but firstly, this costs money, secondly - sometimes it is embarrassing that strangers will see this whole pigsty, and thirdly, it means giving in to life's difficulties. Therefore, we take a sponge in one hand, a smartphone in the other - and browse the internet in search of some kind of miracle trick that will definitely work. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 80% is good enough.

I always really struggled with ‘perfect is the enemy of done’ because if I didn’t have time (or energy) to do it 100% I wouldn’t bother. But doing an 80% job, or even a 50% job, is better than a 0% job.

It doesn’t have to be perfect to be an improvement.

#14 Clean your ceiling fans with an old pillow case! Just slide it over the blade, pull back and all of the dust will fall into the bottom. Shake it out when you're finished.

#15 Washing socks in lingerie bags. I got in the habit when I started buying better quality socks and didn’t want to lose them… They fit 2-3 pairs of socks per bag, and I never have a problem with wayward socks.

Okay, we do not guarantee that the hacks given in this selection will really help you. In the end, in order for cleaning to be truly effective, you need to love it. Not scrub away dirt, constantly cursing and wondering "when will this all end?" but visualizing a beautiful and shining end result. Is it working? Then please feel free to scroll and read this list - there are many really useful things here. If it doesn't work for you - then probably just call a cleaner. In the end, the simplest solutions are often the most effective ones.

#16 Number one tip: to declutter and be more minimal.



So much easier to clean if there’s not many objects in your way to begin with.

#17 I’m a residential housekeeper, and I don’t want to clean my house after I’ve cleaned my client’s houses.



I choose and keep one cleaning chemical or tool with me for the evening. If I choose a feather duster, or a high low duster, it takes just a few minutes to flit through my rooms. I can also easily use the item in the rooms that I go into, as I randomly need to go into them. I’m tired, so no pressure.



If I choose a harder cleaning item, like barkeeper’s friend, I’m only cleaning the tub basin and maybe the sink if I’m feeling like a superhero. Then I’m done.



This method also allows for picking items that I never would have picked otherwise. Stainless steel cleaner seemed like an extravagance in my own house. I’m not looking for perfect results, so now it’s an easy lazy day pick for me.

#18 I always clean my sink every night and set my dishwasher going before going to bed. Then I empty it in the morning.



This means that I can fill up the dishwasher all day and keep surfaces clean.

#19 Not really a cleaning hack but clean, folded sheets I put in one of the pillowcases. Makes the linen cupboard look tidier.

#20 Easily available cleaning supplies. Each bathroom has Lysol wipes, scrubbers, cleaning supplies, gloves, and refills cause I’ve got a split level and there’s 4 bathrooms and I’m lazy AF. It also encourages the quick 10-15 min clean that helps maintain the house cleaner longer and cuts down on needing a whole day of cleaning .

#21 I keep spray bottles filled with water plus a 1/4 tsp of blue dawn and a few drops of essential oil. One under every sink. I cycle my beat up kitchen cloths into cleaning cloths and keep on draped over each spray bottle.



I'm never more than a quick reach away from an easy cleanup and this stuff works magic on mirrors, counters, baseboards, appliances - you name it. Was super handy with little kids because I could tidy up a bathroom while overseeing bath or toothbrushing.

#22 I usually clean my shower while I’m still in it after showering.

#23 When I switch washer to dryer I inevitably drop a damp sock. I just *can't* bring myself to let it continue on its journey to the dryer. So, I use it to wipe the lint dust off the washer/dryer etc, then it gets rewashed with the next load.

#24 Clean while you Cook! Because you have nothing better to do when you're boiling pasta up in this b***h.

#25 Any time I use fresh lemon juice for a recipe, I use the lemon halves to clean my microwave. Pour boiling water over the lemons in a microwave-safe bowl and cook in the microwave for 5 minutes. The steam will loosen any particles so you can easily wipe it down and the lemons make it smell great.

#26 The best tip to make clean up quick is to clean often. If you always make a point to straighten up at the end of every day, your place will hopefully never become a disaster. Also pick one day of the week that you'll spend more than a few minutes cleaning up the bathroom/kitchen and it should never get too overwhelming.



Edit: I'm not a professional house cleaner, but I thought this might be helpful anyway.

#27 The company I used to work for taught us a whole system of how to clean a house. Work from left to right, top to bottom. As soon as you enter a room start to the left of the entry way and move in sections about as wide as your arms are when spread open. Start at the top of that section. For example, if there is only a light switch in that section then you start there by dusting it, even wiping it down with a surface cleaner, then move down and dust the base board. This system really works in more complicates rooms like kitchens and bathrooms because it ensures you don't miss a surface.



Another tip is to always do your vacuuming last. As you clean each room you'll probably be knocking dust and particles and whatnot onto the floor so one the room has been dusted and surfaces have been wiped down you can finish off with a good vacuum.

#28 You can clean your whole house with vinegar and water.

#29 When I put in a new garbage bag in a can, sometimes I tuck a couple of others under them so I have a new one ready for next time.

#30 I have a small hanging drying rack above the pail I keep dirty cloth in till there's enough for laundry. That way, I can hang the cloths till they are dry and then put them in the pail, so I don't get moldy cloths. Works well and cuts down on odours as well.