Guy Goes Deeply Into Running Instead Of Helping Wife With Parenting 2 Toddlers, She’s In Total Despair
Family, Relationships

Guy Goes Deeply Into Running Instead Of Helping Wife With Parenting 2 Toddlers, She’s In Total Despair

If you’ve ever had to raise a toddler (or maybe even two), you perhaps know that it can be like boxing with a world champion – an unexpected punch can come from literally any direction, so the parents should be on their toes constantly. And it’s incredibly exhausting, both physically and mentally.

The heroine of our story today, the user OneCandidScroller, is going through a tough time right now – her youngest child is 2 years old. Help from her husband would be most welcome now – but right at the moment, tellingly, the man is trying to devote as much of his time as possible to a new hobby…

    The author of the post is the mom of 2 toddlers and she desperately needs help and support from her husband

    Mother with toddlers at a wooden table, highlighting parenting and family dynamics.

    Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, the man is trying to devote all his free time to his new hobby – running

    Text asking for advice on husband's running hobby's impact on parenting toddlers.

    Text describing frustration over husband's ultra running commitment and lack of parenting help.

    Text describing parenting challenges and stress from managing two toddlers alone.

    Image credits: OneCandidScroller

    Man in running gear with yellow cap participating in a race, focusing on running.

    Image credits: RUN 4 FFWPU / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The guy signs up to various races and has to train literally every day

    Text about man's training affecting wife as she manages parenting and household tasks alone.

    Text describing a husband's increased focus on running races, impacting family support during parenting.

    Text discussing running versus handling solo parenting tasks.

    Image credits: OneCandidScroller

    Mother in despair on couch, toddler playing nearby in a living room setting, reflecting parenting challenges.

    Image credits: dimaberlin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The mom, in turn, has been tearing herself apart between raising kids, doing chores and her part-time job

    Text discussing a husband's focus on running instead of parenting, causing the wife's despair.

    Text about a guy focusing on running, causing tension in parenting toddlers.

    Text about parenting despair and emotional struggle with partner's priorities over running.

    Text discussing emotional neglect in parenting, with focus on partner prioritizing hobbies over parenting support.

    Text on screen discusses overwhelmed wife with toddlers, husband's weekend golfing instead of helping with parenting.

    Text from a frustrated wife about spouse prioritizing running over parenting toddlers.

    Text discussing the challenge of balancing parenting toddlers and household chores.

    Image credits: OneCandidScroller

    After the spouse broke his word and signed up to another race, the woman was nearly devastated and decided to seek support online

    According to the words of the Original Poster (OP), she’s married and has 2 kids, 4 years old and 2 years old. Our heroine combines doing a part-time job with all the household chores and taking care of the children. It became especially difficult because her spouse recently became interested in running, and time after time he signs up for various races, for which he needs to train literally every day.

    No, our heroine understands perfectly well that everyone has their own hobbies, that running is wonderful, and all this makes us healthier. But she also remembers very well how, when their eldest child was about the same age as the youngest is today, her hubby used to play golf every given weekend. And now it’s much easier for her to cope with childcare when both parents are there.

    She had a heartfelt conversation with her husband about this after him completing another race, explained everything, and he swore that he understood her. But then it was time for the next race – and the guy stunned the OP, saying that he had already signed up and was ready to start training.

    Yes, the husband is the main breadwinner in the family, but the original poster believes that parenting is also about both spouses, not just about her. Plus, she also has her part-time job, and she gets just as tired as her husband. So, our heroine decided to take it online, looking for sympathy, support and a piece of advice from netizens.

    Man and woman having a serious discussion on a sofa, highlighting parenting struggles.

    Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “One of two things – either this man simply puts his own desires and goals in priority over his wife and children, or in this way – consciously or unconsciously, shirks the need to take care of the kids during one of the most difficult times for parenting,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here.

    “From what she tells us, his passion for golf passed quite quickly and without any trace, and that seems rather symptomatic, doesn’t it? In any case, the husband doesn’t seem to fully understand that his full participation in parenting is also 100% necessary, and that his wife needs rest no less – if not more – than he does.”

    “It seems to me that if this man were in her place at least a couple of times, alone – he would most likely realize how difficult it is for her. So it would be worth talking again, trying to divide the time between two of them so that she could also devote time to her hobbies and rest,” Irina summarizes.

    People in the comments also supported the original poster as much as possible, claiming that her spouse clearly puts his hobbies above his family and loved one. In addition, according to the responders, there are also opportunities to combine parenting with running. “Tell him he can buy a running buggy and take the youngest with him,” someone aptly wrote. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this situation?

    Most commenters supported the mom and told that her husband seems like an unfair and entitled person who doesn’t care about his wife at all

    Comment about exercise and hobbies questioning balance with parenting toddlers.

    Text about men developing hobbies like running instead of helping with parenting toddlers.

    Advice for a dad focusing on running instead of parenting, suggesting a running buggy or new hobby.

    Comment addressing parenting challenges and partner's selfishness over hobby time.

    Comment suggesting balance in parenting by taking equal personal time while he runs.

    Comment discussing a man focused on running, neglecting parenting duties.

    Text message discussing balancing running and parenting toddlers, suggesting equal time for hobbies.

    Comment criticizing husband prioritizing running over helping with parenting toddlers.

    Comment on men prioritizing hobbies over parenting toddlers.

    Text discussing prioritizing running over parenting, impacting wife’s despair due to untrustworthy behavior and health focus.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Therapy! This guy is running away from his responsibilities and gaslighting her for it. They should get an equal amount of free time. If he doesn't want to watch kids so she can have time off as well then he pays for a sitter. Sounds like her PPD and depression are due entirely to this guy's selfishness.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cronecastattherisingmoon avatar
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Cronecast AtTheRisingMoon
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like her husband is mostly running away from his relationship and parental responsibilities. OP sounds very overwhelmed and it’s too much for her but the problem isn’t really the running, it’s that he’s pretending she isn’t going through a lot. Also, if it’s the second time he’s done this, an all encompassing hobby that takes him away from childcare, it’s an avoidance pattern. They need therapy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
