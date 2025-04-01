Scots Have The Best Sense Of Humor And These 88 Posts Prove It (New Pics)
Scotland. The land of cake. Castles. Kilts. Bagpipes. Tartan. The Loch Ness Monster. And an accent that you might absolutely love, or completely not understand. I was more than a little surprised (and amused) to learn that Scotland’s official national animal is not a bird, deer, squirrel or even a fish. But rather… a unicorn. Yes, really. I guess it makes sense given the Scots' penchant for all things mythical. And their wicked sense of humor.
If you love yourself a good dose of laughter brought on by a quintessential Scotsman or woman, you should head over to a place called Scottish Patter. The Facebook account has more than 754,000 followers. And for good reason. It's a wall of utterly hilarious memes and posts can can only be described as "braw" or "tidy." IYKYK... Bored Panda has put together a list of our utmost favorites from the page. Let us know yours by upvoting them!
