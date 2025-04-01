ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland. The land of cake. Castles. Kilts. Bagpipes. Tartan. The Loch Ness Monster. And an accent that you might absolutely love, or completely not understand. I was more than a little surprised (and amused) to learn that Scotland’s official national animal is not a bird, deer, squirrel or even a fish. But rather… a unicorn. Yes, really. I guess it makes sense given the Scots' penchant for all things mythical. And their wicked sense of humor.

If you love yourself a good dose of laughter brought on by a quintessential Scotsman or woman, you should head over to a place called Scottish Patter. The Facebook account has more than 754,000 followers. And for good reason. It's a wall of utterly hilarious memes and posts can can only be described as "braw" or "tidy." IYKYK... Bored Panda has put together a list of our utmost favorites from the page. Let us know yours by upvoting them!