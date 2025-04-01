ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland. The land of cake. Castles. Kilts. Bagpipes. Tartan. The Loch Ness Monster. And an accent that you might absolutely love, or completely not understand. I was more than a little surprised (and amused) to learn that Scotland’s official national animal is not a bird, deer, squirrel or even a fish. But rather… a unicorn. Yes, really. I guess it makes sense given the Scots' penchant for all things mythical. And their wicked sense of humor.

If you love yourself a good dose of laughter brought on by a quintessential Scotsman or woman, you should head over to a place called Scottish Patter. The Facebook account has more than 754,000 followers. And for good reason. It's a wall of utterly hilarious memes and posts can can only be described as "braw" or "tidy." IYKYK... Bored Panda has put together a list of our utmost favorites from the page. Let us know yours by upvoting them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man with a playful smile holds a train ticket in his mouth as part of a humorous Scottish joke.

Scottish Patterr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Card with Scottish humor showing the word "Fuctifano" and its meaning, highlighting Glasgow wit.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Text conversation showcasing Scottish humor, featuring a playful exchange about an optician visit.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Scottish humor in a tweet about sugar in tea, showcasing a witty response with a touch of sarcasm.

    shanaghpenmanx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Child's drawing of crisps, showing Scottish humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    A humorous tweet humorously describes driving speed preferences.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Text exchange humorously illustrating Scottish humor with a dad guessing flight time to Portugal.

    GaryGrillman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Scottish humor display: a tweet about a witty exchange between a bus driver and a passenger asking about Glasgow University.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Scottish humor in text conversation about going to the cinema with snacks, featuring emojis and a funny reply.

    morgan_hastie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet highlights Scottish humor about housing affordability and mortgages.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man in suit laughing with engine light, showcasing Scottish humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tartan shadows on Scottish pavement, showcasing Scots' humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Scottish humor post showing luxurious Belgian seashell chocolates in a box and a bowl.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Student email humor, professor reacts to request using '90s sources in a paper.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Dog with a humorous expression, resembling a classic Scottish sense of humor, sitting on a chair.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Scottish humor highlighted in a funny text exchange about drinks and a memorable night out.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Funny exchange on Facebook about chair sale confusion, illustrating Scots' humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Elderly woman in Age Cymru poster humorously compared to Paul McCartney's album title, highlighting Scots' humor.

    Scottish Patterr , khaggis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Young boy in a school uniform smiling with a humorous caption about liking Lego and eating mash, showcasing Scottish humor.

    ConnorClose96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Scottish humor in a tweet about 40% of pupils passing maths, questioning how the other 80% performed.

    StotheGridge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tweet about laughing uncontrollably, showing Scots' sense of humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Scottish humor post discussing life updates, preferences, and dislikes with a humorous twist.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Scottish humor in a tweet about recovery time after a night out, needing hours to reflect before talking to family.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Pub surrounded by floodwater with humorous caption about gravy, showcasing Scots' humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Scottish humor tweet about boys wearing football tops while watching games, comparing it to watching Vampire Diaries.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet joking about Scotland under a prompt to say something nice about the UK, featuring the UK flag.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tweet showcases Scottish humor about phone chargers and unexpected reactions.

    JordanWatson91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Facebook post humor: Someone asks about Colin, another thinks it's a film, but it's actually a grandson.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tweet showcasing Scottish humor with a kid humorously shouting Wi-Fi code in a cafe: "Q for cucumber."

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair cucumber is a silly way of spelling it considering you quite literally start by saying “Q” when you pronounce it. Qcumber

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Scottish humor in a tweet about using money meant for driving lessons, leading to weekly walks instead.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    A funny text message that highlights the Scots' sense of humor with a Scooby-Doo joke, shared by Mia Anna.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Scottish humor: Toy figures lined up outside window resembling a neighborhood watch on a rainy day.

    BigThunderlips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Tweet humorously describing a child's fear of the Loch Ness Monster, exemplifying Scottish humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Screenshot of a tweet with Scottish humor about getting arrested on Sauchiehall Street.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to live on a street that was very hard to spell too, we had the same joke going around about Oehlenschlæger street.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Tweet by MJC humorously comparing overheard banter to Scots humor, with a playful thankfulness for not being involved.

    mattjcartwrigh1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Chocolate Easter egg humor with foil wrapping, showcasing Scottish wit.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet shows Scots humor with a customer saying, “17.50,” and replying, “That’s 10 to 6.”

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Scottish humor in a tweet about a taxi fare misunderstanding with a driver on a Sunday morning.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Scots humor in a tweet about opening a sunbed cafe called "Scran Canaria" for a quick holiday with friends.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Quiz show parody with contestants' names resembling Spice Girls, showcasing Scots humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Two dogs joyfully hugging on the street, showcasing Scots' humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Tweet humorously commenting on spending when £1k decreases to £990.

    dannycommockx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously complaining about frequent shopping tasks as an adult.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Tweet by Josh Utting about humorous take on someone else's roast dinner.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Social media post about a humorous incident at a speed course with a married couple realizing they were both caught speeding.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Chat conversation showcasing Scots humor with a pub quiz question about a Scottish football team, leading to witty exchanges.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Scottish humor in text exchange about a blunt reaction to a pet budgie’s death.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet humor about Scottish accent and saying "there's been a murder" with extra emphasis.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Scottish humor shown with a letter about an eye test appointment joke.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Scottish humor post highlighting the unique challenge of explaining "patter" to non-Scots.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Dog with green plush toy showcasing humor and negotiation tactics.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Scottish humor displayed in a tweet ranking Thursday as the worst weekday, labeled "Thursday disrespect."

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Fiat Multipla listing with humorous comments highlighting Scottish humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fiat should start making it again, it is still prettier than the cyber truck.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Man with tambourine and red glasses, caption joking about finding things while cleaning, showcasing Scots humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Scottish humor tweet about sister's eye drops mix-up with menthol vape liquid, showcasing wit and irony.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Scottish humor showcased in a tweet saying, "F**k knows mate" is the answer to everything.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Tweet humorously comparing university acceptance to eating a dog biscuit instead of chocolate.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Person holds a cassette tape with text sharing an emotional story about hearing a mother's voice after 25 years.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Scottish humor tweet about missing arguments with the PE department over not participating.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Green character humorously mimicking a doctor receptionist, captioned with "Nae appointments," showcasing Scottish humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny tweet about taking "CBA days" at work, showcasing the Scots' humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    CBA = cannae be arsed? I'm not Scottish, but I would guess that CBA would mean that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Man smiling inside a Greggs store, highlighting Scottish humor with a sausage roll joke.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Screenshot of a humorous negotiation in a chat, showcasing Scottish humor with declining and pending price offers.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Scottish humor about smelling like dishes after using Aldi shower gel resembling Fairy Liquid.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Tweet with Scottish humor about a mother's gossip, showing Scots' sense of humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Rider chat screenshot with humorous text involving police and food delivery, showcasing Scots' humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Scottish humor in a text exchange: a mum suggests getting a kebab instead of cooking.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    A cardboard food container with humorous caption about expensive cheese chips, showcasing Scots' sense of humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Scottish humor at a soccer match: A pie lands perfectly on a fur coat after being dropped.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Humorous post featuring a bollard resembling a giant screwdriver in a car park.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Text post highlighting Scottish humor about P.E. teachers and sports choices in Scotland.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Humorous tweet featuring a pool table with half the surface missing, highlighting Scots’ sense of humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Construction worker with dog in matching high-vis gear, showcasing Scottish humor on a building site.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Man with "Craig" tattoo on his back standing by the beach, showcasing Scottish humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Concrete bunker with grass resembling hair, showcasing Scots' humor. Text reads: "Rod Stewart is looking well."

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Smiling woman in a cozy setting captures Scottish humor essence with timely social media post.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Scottish humor displayed with a heater meme, suggesting it generates more heat than the sun.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Scottish humor: crisp sandwich on a plate with bread loaf and tea nearby.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Scots humor in a cake shop joke about cake prices and Madeira cake punchline.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Tall glass filled with Tennents beer in a living room, playful Scottish humor displayed through a funny tweet.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Tweet humorously refers to bright lights as a wedding invite, showcasing Scots' sense of humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Scottish humor: A small pasta portion on a plate with a funny tweet about tasting it to test if it's cooked.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Man with bottle, humorous text about passwords highlights the Scots' sense of humor.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Social media post showcasing humorous Scottish tweet with side-by-side images of a woman in a patterned suit.

    BSpalding7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Scottish humor post with a funny exchange about police location in Partick on Facebook.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Scottish humor post about passport mix-up with Sky Bet verification email.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Man in black shirt sitting in an office, humorous caption about HR misunderstanding a joke.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    A humorous post by Michael Harris about a bookie's sign for Sunday opening hours.

    Scottish Patterr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!