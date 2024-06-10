Getting older is a natural part of life, and it’s not something we can avoid . However, we can do so gracefully. If we take good care of our bodies, and minds, and have an active social life, we can slow down the process, too. But it’s not just getting a few more wrinkles and grey hairs that indicate that we’re aging . The members of the popular r/AskReddit online community recently opened up about the (not so) subtle signs that they’re getting older. We’ve collected some of their most interesting insights to share with you. Scroll down, and don’t forget to upvote the posts that you relate to the most, Pandas. Bored Panda reached out to neuroscientist Nicole Avena , Ph.D., who explained the link between diet and aging and what foods to avoid and embrace as we grow older. Dr. Avena is an expert in nutrition, diet, and addiction and the author of the book ‘Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction.’ You’ll find the insights she shared with us as you scroll down.

#1 When you fall over and people laugh, then you’re young.



If you fall over and people panic, then you’re getting old.

Bored Panda asked Dr. Avena about the link between our diets and the aging process. “We know from literature that environmental factors play a large role in our brain’s aging process, including food,” she explained to us. “Ultra-processed foods and excess added sugar have been shown to contribute to the development of dementia,” she said, referring to a study published in 2022. “Overall, eating a minimally processed diet and limiting added sugar is optimal for the aging process and can support other areas of aging, including skin, immune, and bone health,” Dr. Avena said.

#2 Unnecessary noise pisses me off.

#3 When your childhood punishments **become** your adult goals (eat vegetables, having a nap, stay at home, sleep early).

Meanwhile, we were curious about which foods we should eat more and less of as we all grow older. Dr. Avena, the author of ‘Sugarless,’ was happy to shed some light on this. “We should embrace more whole foods, like fatty fish, lean meats, fruits, vegetables, and legumes,” she told Bored Panda. “As we age, we should shy away from things like baked goods, sodas, and candy,” the neuroscientist said. “They ultimately do not help meet our nutritional needs in later adulthood.”

#4 The amount of years you have to scroll through when punching in your birth date.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Making sounds when I stand up.

#6 When I look at current music and I have no idea who anyone is on the top 10 billboards.

Of course, it’s the quality of your life, not the number of years lived, that really matters. However, the more high-energy years you have available, the better. In other words, even if we talk about seizing the day and living life to the fullest, we shouldn’t ignore good habits that will keep us healthy in the future. Our daily choices quickly add up over the years. The longer we live, the more purpose and memorable moments we can (theoretically) pack into our lives. And being able to stay independent and active for longer as we age is a huge boon. That means being more mindful of what we eat, how much we move, how much we invest in our positive relationships, and how we keep our minds and wits sharp. Adults 65 and over are urged to spend at least 150 minutes doing moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. That comes out to at least 30 minutes of, for example, brisk walking each day for 5 days a week or 22 minutes every day.

#7 You can injure yourself by sneezing or sleeping wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I’ve been enjoying nature more, I know it sounds stupid but I used to not really care about it, now I just sit there and look at trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When we drive around my hometown, I tell them what used to be in that building or that I remember before that building was even there, lol.

Alternatively, you can opt for 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise a week. That includes activities like hiking (fun!), jogging (yuck!), and running (please, God, no). You should also spend at least 2 days each week strengthening your muscles. The exact activities or exercises aren’t as important as the fact that you’re consistently active. And many of us are better at consistency and discipline when doing the things that we enjoy. You might personally be drawn to tennis, golf, or football because you like the social aspect of the sports. Or you might embrace swimming, cross-country running, or yoga because you love how they make you feel or because they give you more time to be with your thoughts.

#10 When you've been doing what you do for a living for longer than the new people in the profession have been alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I'm shopping for appliances and excited.

#12 Everything that I hated as a kid I love as an older adult.



Naps

Solitude

Staying home

Not being around a lot of people.

It’s never too late to start taking care of your body. Any exercise is better than none. Even if you’re starting out slow and having a hard time, you’re still lapping everyone who’s eating potato chips and binging Netflix on the couch. If you’ve never lived a healthy lifestyle, you’re going to want to experiment with various sports and activities until you find what works best for you. You might be surprised by what you discover. Phil Daoust wrote a fascinating series of articles in The Guardian about his fitness journey. He opened up about how he’s been physically inactive and had a poor diet for most of his life. Now, at 60, he’s running 30 to 40 kilometers every week, on top of doing yoga and high-intensity interval training. “At home, I can barely pass a mirror without pulling up my shirt to admire the faint beginnings of a six-pack. When I’m running and I overtake someone decades younger, I get such a bounce in my step that even I think I deserve a slap,” Daoust quips. ADVERTISEMENT “But here’s the thing: what’s mostly going through my mind is not: ‘I’m amazing!’ but: ‘I’m amazed!’ For three-quarters of my life, there was nothing to suggest I might ever get into shape,” he shared.

#13 When teenagers call you "sir".

#14 My body is definitely getting older and I look older, but mentally, I feel ageless. I sometimes have to remind myself that I am my age.

#15 You are happy to replace that old crusty sponge in your kitchen.

According to Daoust, even simple walking can still be powerful and enjoyable. Meanwhile, you shouldn’t focus on exercise that your social circle or experts suggest is great for you: do what you like. “Your starter exercise does not have to provide an all-body workout or stretch your mind as well as your muscles. Your priority should be to get moving, and become comfortable with your body so you can branch out when you need to,” he explains. In the meantime, if you find that you’re not having fun with a particular activity, you should try to figure out the underlying reasons. It might be that you like the activity itself but not the environment you’re in, or vice versa. Running on a treadmill, in the city, and on nature trails is very different. Whether you run alone, with music, or with other folks by your side is also going to change your experience. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 College students look like high school students, high school students look like children.



the 80s were still 25 years ago.

#17 You care more how your shoes feel than how they look.

#18 Going out on a Friday or Saturday night feels more like a hassle than fun.

What are the top things that you’ve noticed that mean you're (probably!) getting older, dear Pandas? What do you do to feel young, fit, and energetic? What words of wisdom would you share with anyone younger than you? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this. If you have a moment, scroll down to the comments.

#19 I can’t remember the last time I wasn’t at least a little tired.

#20 When you’re watching the NBA and there’s no more players older than you.

#21 Realizing that I do, actually, have an expiration date and it is closer than my sell by date.

#22 That lower back starts hurting a bit.

#23 I just don't understand kids using words wrong or making up words. I had my Mrs who works in a school explain to me words like "gyatt" and "on god" and other monstrosities.





I don't get tik tok and I'll never understand watching people watch stuff as "content".

#24 First my friends all got married, then had kids, but now my friends are starting to get divorced. People aren’t asking me when I’m getting married- they’re asking me “if”.

#25 I don’t go see a movie at the theater if I’ll be driving home in the dark.

#26 The struggle of putting on my socks in the morning (and most other minor physical “activities”) prior to being up and around for a little while… it’s like I have to “warm up” to be awake.

#27 When you end up waking up with hangover symptoms just because you stayed up a bit late. No alcohol consumed, just staying up past 11pm is enough!

#28 I was born in 1999. my coworkers were all born in 2002 and can’t get over that my birth year has a 1 at the front.

#29 I have to make a conscious choice to learn new technology.

#30 Standing up to your boss /dumbasses at work more. Not being rude necessarily, but just growing a backbone.

#31 When I'm registering an account on a website and need to scroll down for a minute to find my year of birth.

#32 Ear hair. Like, fine I’ll clip a few nose hairs. Yeah, I’m getting a little achy and Advil is becoming a daily companion. Ok, I’ve got a few gray hairs, no big deal but wait…WTF is that?? An inch long ear hair? That’s it. Life is over.

#33 When you turn on the radio for oldies that you listened to growing up, like the Archie’s Sugar, Sugar and realize it’s Britney Spears.

#34 I drop something in the floor and am like “You live there now until I drop something else and it’s worth the journey to the floor and back up.”.

#35 News become interesting and government, politics and reddit too lol.

#36 Last week I was at my best friend’s place helping to put a grill together. His kids had some friends over (ages 5-8) during this time. After we were done we went inside and started watching golf. Some of the kids were inside during this time, just being kids. My friend politely told them that if they were going to make noise to play outside. I turned to him and basically said, “you realize that we’re old since you told them to go outside because it was too loud to watch golf.” Yeah. That was our sign.

#37 Well… I just got my first set of reading glasses today, so… that’s the latest one.

#38 I got a seniors discount count card from the state telling me I was a senior now.

#39 I’d rather be alone lol.

#40 Realizing how long ago certain movies were released, such as LOTR.

#41 I’m don’t recognize the stranger staring back at me from the mirror.

#42 I'm suddenly interested in bird watching...I'm becoming my grandfather.

#43 Loud noises make me anxious, especially at night. And needing alone time.

#44 No matter what you do, there’s always a last little squirt of pee that ends up in your underwear.

#45 My diet and lifestyle haven't changed, yet I still had to start buying one size up when buying pants.

#46 Get off my lawn.

#47 I really like “Me time” no fomo for hanging out anymore.

#48 The quote “oo I might treat myself to the nice fresh baked loaf not the pre sliced”.

#49 I say “wow that’s a nice lawn”.

#50 I found a wrinkle on my elbow. Not your normal bunching when to straighten your arm but an actual permanent line. I am not sure why but that hit hard.

#51 Them: "what's the plan for the weekend?"

Me: "soup".

#52 Someone played a 56k modem at a conference and some behind me asked “wtf is that noise”.

#53 Once you’re getting shorter, either you’re old or you crippled. Either way, you can’t do as much.

#54 Multi day hangovers.

#55 When your spouse passes away and you need to rewrite your brain so you have the motivation and courage to carry on without the comfort of a strong hug now and then. Hug each other all you can today!

#56 Someone commented on an animation I made on YouTube years ago.



The comment in regard to the animation said:



"Here lives the childhood of many, if you remember this you are a legend"



Me internally trying to process said comment: "What do you mean childhood?! I only made this in 2009......oh f**k....OH F**K!".

#57 Apparently I scare the c**p out of most of the young analysts at work. One of them kept saying “yes ma’am” when I was explaining what I needed him to do.



For reference, I work in hard industry in commercial ops, and new hires never know how anything works. I’m not being mean when I go down there to teach them; it’s a necessary part of training green staff members. But apparently I’m old enough now that they think they’re in trouble when I show up at their desks.



To be fair, interns also completely freak me out in their own right. As soon as they show up every summer, I realize that all the kids on the floor that I thought were 22-year-old interns are actually more like 28. It’s the opposite of Dazed and Confused. I swear I’ve stayed the same age; they just keep getting younger.

#58 No longer know any "cool" new slang and don't want to know it either.

#59 I check out the mom, not the daughter she's with.

#60 Its the number of white hairs I'm finding in my hairbrush.

#61 Children out on the street calling you uncle.

#62 Can't work out hard like I used too. Pulling muscles, elbows aches, dislocated shoulder from just doing curls, knee pain trying to run. Sucks having to slow down from what you used to do before to avoid injury when trying to . . . freaking stay healthy and young looking!!!

#63 I hate life? Is that a sign?

#64 When those who are younger than you don't understand your jokes.

#65 When you start realizing that things your brain thinks happened only "a few years ago" actually happened decades ago. Like 9/11 seemed like maybe ten years ago. Nope, it has been a lot longer.



When you visit a place you lived at "a few years ago" only to notice what was once a field is now a freaking forest.



When you have more plants you can't eat or smoke than plants you can.



When your body hurts enough that you have to take a break from doing routine things. When you realize that you are old enough to be a grandfather or grandmother.

#66 I inexiplicably started saying “Oopsie!”.

#67 Sometimes when I yawn my throat muscle starts to cramp and spasm.

#68 While pushing a dead car (car battery issues), with three other people, my left hip hurt for about 10 months..was around 38 yo.

#69 I dont post so much on social media anymore.