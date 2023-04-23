We’re not getting any younger, and there’s little we can do about it. And we may ignore it, but the reality sometimes shamelessly comes right into your face.

For example, when looking at your phone pictures from last year, or when lathering your skin with anti-aging cream, or when suddenly meeting your unrecognizable childhood friend in a supermarket, or when scrolling for your birthdate in a drop-down menu. These painful reality checks hilariously remind us of the passing time.

So when someone asked “What made you realize ‘you're old?’” it hit a soft spot for too many people out there. A whopping 16k comments later, the all too relatable responses are in, and oh boy, I never felt as ancient as I do right now.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Doing nothing became my favorite thing to do on the weekend.

MooreDubs Report

23points
POST
Baseball is Life
Baseball is Life
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely nothing wrong with this, we don't always have to be doing 'something'

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Getting annoyed when they rearrange the grocery store.

tamarainspace , Pixabay Report

20points
POST
Misty Tree
Misty Tree
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they still put the milk all the way in the back!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged At 44 I don't feel old but when I'm going to do something now a days I think about it if I could get hurt

Youhurtmypee , Diana Polekhina Report

19points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why I don't learn how to skateboard, and I'm now afraid to try ice skating and roller skating again. But I really want to.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Laura Wasser, a family law expert and chief of divorce evolution at Divorce.com, told Bored Panda that a positive outlook on getting older involves accepting it as a natural part of life and concentrating on the upsides. 

“As time goes by, we acquire valuable experiences, insight, and a better comprehension of ourselves and our surroundings. Instead of getting hung up on the unavoidable bodily changes, let's appreciate the wisdom, personal development, and connections we've made over the years,” she explained.
#4

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Whenever I have to enter my birthdate in a drop-down menu

didfart , Qixotl LFC Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#5

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Spent my 30th birthday itching to go home and take my new cordless vacuum cleaner for a spin.

SamCropper , cottonbro studio Report

19points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I recall on my 5th Christmas I felt sad my mom got household appliances for a present. But I was confused why she was so excited and not sad she doesn't get any of the cool, fun toys I got. She said it was her version of toys and I'd know the feeling when I'm older. She was right. However, I still wouldn't mind getting a few cool kids toys, still.

0
0points
reply
#6

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged I was reading Rolling Stone at the doctors office and realized I hardly knew any of the bands on the billboard #1 singles list. 90s music to my kids is like what 60s music was to me.

wholesomeorgange , Blair Fraser Report

18points
POST
Glengoolie Blue
Glengoolie Blue
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

90s music was cool. My second awakening.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

According to Laura, “keeping our spirits up and feeling thankful help us nurture a happier, more satisfying attitude toward aging while still looking after our mental and emotional health.”

Being in a relationship as you grow older offers many positive aspects. Laura explained that one of the main perks is the sense of companionship. “Sharing life experiences, memories, and moments with someone you care about makes life richer and more satisfying,” she said.
#7

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged You know all the celebrities that die. I remember celebrity deaths to me for years were just always random people that might as well have been from Ancient Rome for how well I knew of them and how old they were. Now, every celebrity death is like, 'What?!??! She died?? But she was just in that movie!' But then you remember that for you, 'just in that movie' was a movie 30 years or more ago sometimes.

BigMax , Mike B Report

18points
POST
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When they are you get than you, oooo boy, weird!

1
1point
reply
#8

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged When my Mom moved into my mirror.

hazelhas2 , SHVETS production Report

17points
POST
Michelle C
Michelle C
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m starting to look more like my mother and late maternal grandmother. I’ll take it!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Viggo Mortensen is now older than Ian McKellan was when he played Gandalf in Fellowship..

silox250 , The Hollywood Reporter Report

17points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, that’s just weird, like time doubling back on itself or something…

1
1point
reply
View more comments

“Additionally, being in a healthy partnership leads to better mental well-being. Research indicates that people in strong relationships experience increased happiness, reduced stress, and a lower likelihood of depression.”

Moreover, Laura noted that sharing your life with a partner comes with practical advantages. “Life becomes easier when you can tackle daily tasks, financial matters, and important decisions as a team. This shared responsibility leads to a more enjoyable and manageable lifestyle.”
#10

I used to sneak out of home to go to a party, now I sneak out of the party to go home

Dman7419 Report

16points
POST
#11

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged I almost fell over when a local radio station called songs from the '80s the 'golden oldies.' No! The golden oldies are the '50s/'60s!

RichieNRich , Breakingpic Report

16points
POST
#12

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged A bunch of things lol.

Bent down to pick up my 20 lb pup and threw my back out.

Seeing athletes get drafted into the NFL that were born after 2000. Also watching guys I saw get drafted now retiring.

Wanting peace and quiet instead of parties.

Getting excited about grocery or furniture shopping.

Well_thatwas_random , Kindel Media Report

14points
POST

We also wondered why our society is so obsessed with staying forever young. Laura explained that “people love the idea of staying young because it reminds them of a time full of chances, energy, and new beginnings.”

“Being young means having more freedom and fun, and as we age, we often miss those simpler times without many responsibilities. By trying to stay youthful, we hope to keep enjoying life like we did when we were younger,” she said.

Moreover, our society values and promotes youthfulness, Laura argues. “You can see young people and new ideas in movies, music, and ads, which makes us think that being young is something worth chasing after.”
#13

I'm disgusted by TikTok

k_1181 Report

13points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So is everyone else

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged When celebrities would come on late night shows and they looked SO much older… then I would think “I guess I do too…”

superdopeshow , JESHOOTS.com Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#15

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged My "Check Knee" light turned on.

SkewberDewber , Terry Shultz P.T. Report

12points
POST
#16

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Asked a young relative what music she was into, thinking I would be able to impress her with all I know about the "cool" bands. She listed quite a few and I had never heard of a single one, instantly humbled.

greeenlander , Lopsan Report

12points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trying to impress a young relative probably means you are getting old.

1
1point
reply
#17

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged The first time the barber asked if I wanted my eyebrows trimmed.

jgriss , Nikolaos Dimou Report

11points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah. We know what they're really saying.

1
1point
reply
#18

When I realized that I own t shirts that are older than people I work with

abigore Report

11points
POST
#19

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged I teach writing to college freshmen. I had a student writing about standardized testing who started a paragraph with the phrase: 'Beliefs about education at the turn of the century worked from the assumption that...' It took me two paragraphs to realize that the turn she was talking about was 1999 to 2000. This was two years ago. The resulting existential crisis is still unresolved.

HGFuller , Dom Fou Report

11points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When Pointless asks contestants a question involving "Greatest music artists of this century", it takes me a while to cotton on they don't mean groups like The Jam or The Beatles

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Look at an intact cardboard box you have in your house. What do you think? If the answer is: Oh, this is a good cardboard box, I should hold on to it, you know it has started.

Otherwise_Skill_4189 Report

10points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife is constantly attacking my cardboard kingdom.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Nearly busted my a*s in the shower and suddenly life alert made sense 🤣

Luxcrluvr Report

10points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I slipped and fell on wet shower tiles in my 40s. I learned what pain is that day.

0
0points
reply
#22

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged I had to go to a Walgreens to get my passport photo taken. They use a digital camera. The clerk helping me was so young, she said something like, 'I’ve never used one of these old type cameras before.' I had to help her get the SD card out and put it in the printer.

mmm_unprocessed_fish , Ryunosuke Kikuno Report

10points
POST
Glengoolie Blue
Glengoolie Blue
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of cameras are they using now?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged You know what's a totally not fun game to play with your younger coworkers? Asking them what cartoons they grew up watching. Asking them where they were on 9/11 is also a good one.

Civilized_Primate , Karolina Grabowska Report

9points
POST
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try when the space shuttle blew up or we landed on the moon….

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged When i started working with kids, and they were told "You listen to [my name]! Do what she tells you, okay?" Hang on, i am in charge here? Of tiny people? F*ck.

Ieatalot2004 , Taylor Flowe Report

9points
POST
#25

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged My everyday routine: Come home from work, watch Wheel of Fortune, look at the newspaper and sit outside(weather permitting), to watch the birds and squirrels. If that doesn't mean I am old, then nothing does!

ripmerle , cottonbro studio Report

9points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would LOVE to make that my routine! Unfortunately, I work later than Wheel

1
1point
reply
#26

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged When I started mixing corn flakes with frosted flakes because frosted flakes alone was too f*****g sweet.

7 year old me would be shocked at old me

1_UpvoteGiver , Tiard Schulz Report

9points
POST
#27

when 30 seems like "just a kid"

GhostEntropy Report

9points
POST
#28

I find more and more people are being stupid and annoying.

Wahooney Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged I recently saw a reddit post about things that were popular 25 years ago and I thought about the 80s until I saw a comment that pointed out that we are talking about 1998. I also then realized that I am older than 25.

I also recently used the phrase '20 years ago' when I was talking to a friend. That hit different.

No_Scale7584 , cottonbro studio Report

8points
POST
#30

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged When kids refered to the 90s at the "late 1900s"

riphitter , J Huang Report

8points
POST
Glengoolie Blue
Glengoolie Blue
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People in the early 1900s felt the same.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged When I gave dating sites a try and found that the people my age were old looking.

No-Handle-3515 , Good Faces Agency Report

8points
POST
#32

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged When the supermarket started playing the music I listened to in high school

Edit: wow ty for the gold and rip my inbox!

thekillercook , Nathália Rosa Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Several years ago, I actually heard a muzak version of a led zeppelin song in a grocery store and I simultaneously thought I had lost my mind and realized I must be old. *sigh*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged I've been a gigging musician for over 30 years and in the last 10 those late nights just started killing me.

ThunderClap_Fween , Jens Thekkeveettil Report

8points
POST
#34

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Butt problems.

There, I said it so you don't have to.

BlackLetterLies , Vadim Artyukhin Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Two friends and I were backpacking in the high Sierras in California. Dan and I had been up this same trail twice before with no problems. It starts around 8000’ (2440 m) and goes up to a pass at 11,400’ (3480 m) in about 8 miles. This time however, by 9000’ we were all quite tired and took a long break. We moved on and up and within another mile we were all ready to stop but the canyon is very narrow with no camping spots. We had to continue, but we searched for campsites every step.

By 10,000’ we were all nearly exhausted, one of us in particular. He threw off his pack and was going to camp right in the trail, which is not allowed. I volunteered to scout ahead for a campsite. Maybe 1/3 of a mile on and about 10,300’ I found a nice area next to a beautiful lake. I left my pack and went back to get my friends. We were moving on shaky legs. It took forever to set up camp, fix dinner, pump water, clean up the cooking stuff, and so on. We were in bed before dark and slept like logs.

From then on, for the rest of the week, we were fine. But it surely highlighted aging. (I was 70).

Mentalfloss1 Report

8points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plot twist: This is an excerpt from the diary of one of the Donner Party.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Guy at the liquor store looked really quick at my license. I said that was fast. He said it starts with 19--

sperbro Report

8points
POST
#37

My sister, a decade younger than me, asked about a band I was listening to. I told her I'd burn her a CD for her car. She told me her car doesn't even have a CD player.

MrPBsErica Report

8points
POST
#38

I was taking to my team (early 20s, I’m basically their parents’ age) about the actress Gillian Anderson and when it didn’t ring a bell, I said “you know, Agent Scully from X-Files. No one knew X-Files or who Agent Scully was but one of the girls chipped in “oh, the mother from Sex Education” and they all clicked.

Sattaman6 Report

8points
POST
3 Trash Pandas in a Trenchcoat
3 Trash Pandas in a Trenchcoat
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'll be happy to know my parents show my brother and I X-files this summer, and we loved it. We're on season 4 now.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

I use urban dictionary

CactusJuice_Enjoyer Report

8points
POST
#40

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged The song '1979' by The Smashing Pumpkins is closer to the year 1979 than it is to our current time, and not inconsiderably so. Released in 1995

amsterdam_BTS , wikimedia.commons Report

8points
POST
#41

Music that I listened to as a kid being played on the "oldies" radio station.

Caterham7 Report

7points
POST
#42

When I discovered my sciatic nerve

Cattlemutilation141 Report

7points
POST
#43

Wait a minute - let me get my glasses and put the main light on to read this properly...

jinglesan Report

7points
POST
#44

I was watching Derry Girls and thinking, “Finally, they cast *actual* teenagers in a show about teenagers!” They were all over 25 and one of them was 31.

wex52 Report

7points
POST
#45

My teenager had a camera that prints out the picture!!! It's amazing! Look it prints out the picture right after you take it!!

FML

brnitdn Report

7points
POST
D,,
D,,
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Highly unlikely. They don't make film for this anymore

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Ear hair

Paravachini Report

7points
POST
#47

Sleeping straight through the night is a thing of the past; if it's not a hip or shoulder screaming at me to roll over, it's a bladder wanting releif.

drshawn001 Report

7points
POST
#48

Hangovers lasting into a 2nd day and waking up with random sore muscles.

PNWCoug42 Report

7points
POST
#49

I stepped in a hole in the concrete at the gas station and fell over. That simple fall to the pavement broke my foot, my ankle, and three ribs. I'm 56 and now officially old.

Typical_XJW Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#50

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged Both parents have died and their siblings are also gone.

brian2funny , Brett Sayles Report

6points
POST
#51

When all of my fellow welding apprentices at work started calling me their "Shop mom."

KateCobas Report

6points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shop Mom with a flame thrower

1
1point
reply
#52

67 Eye-Opening Moments That Made People Realize How Much They've Aged I was browsing a thrift store a few years ago, an RCA wooden console TV caught my eye because we had an identical one growing up so I checked it out for fun, read the back of it and everything. A while later as I was standing in line beside the TVs, a kid behind me points to the wooden console one and goes "MOM, LOOK AT THAT ANCIENT TV!"

It was made the same year I was born

MotherOfBorzoi , WindowsXP-5-1-2600 Report

6points
POST
D,,
D,,
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Typical c**p that's still hanging around. Nothing is broadcast on its frequency anymore. Recycle the lead in the glass and be done with it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

Discovered I had a favorite spatula

IRErover Report

6points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What you do in private is none of our concern

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

I mentioned the band ‘Pearl Jam’ and no one had heard of them!?!

kaz22222222222 Report

6points
POST
Glengoolie Blue
Glengoolie Blue
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is he that guy that sings about Jeremy?

0
0points
reply
#55

Nirvana being considered Classic Rock.

scienceforbid Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

The setting in Back to the Future was the same distance from the 1950’s as we are to the 1990’s.

52hrz Report

6points
POST
Glengoolie Blue
Glengoolie Blue
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do not mess with me. I'm warning you.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

I hit 49 years of age and my body decided at that point that I'm old. Every bad decision I made regarding my health came back to bite me.

ToasterOven31 Report

6points
POST
#58

My job has an ipad that we use for certain things. I asked a younger coworker how to adjust the volume, and he said "oh it's just an ipad. Wait, do you not know how to use an ipad?" & he was genuinely surprised that I'd never used one before. I'm a millennial. My mom used to say I was tech savvy with my flip phone. Now look at me, pathetic.

frieshie Report

6points
POST
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor guy/gal was probably looking for a volume dial on the iPad.

0
0points
reply
#59

Clerk in a store was singing along to Soft Cell Don't you want me/ Where did our love go. I said "ur too young to know this" He said he "lived with his Grandpa and knows all the oldies"

Daggerscar Report

6points
POST
#60

When I was about to turn 50 and I got my first AARP application in the mail.

h2ohow Report

6points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait until you are older - I’m in my early 60’s and I’ve started getting junk mail for cremation and burial plots!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#61

When "ow that hurt" became "I hope that's not permanent"

Tall_dark_and_lying Report

6points
POST
#62

My kid makes fun of me because I mix white milk with chocolate milk because it's too sweet. Just leave me alone and grab my Lactaid

camp-cariboo Report

6points
POST
#63

Looked in the mirror. Thats not my face, and it's way older than me. Then my voice said "damn, I'm old" and I had to agree, but was very confused who said it.

Unstable_Stable19 Report

5points
POST
#64

When Gen Z started calling me aunty

Neat_Mechanic_7543 Report

5points
POST
#65

When I went out to the bar and thought that some of the people there looked like children to me. They were probably 25…

EngineeringOne1812 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Appreciating a well mown lawn.

StAUG1211 Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#67

Work with a young lad named Dillon. He just got back today from a two week holiday and I greeted him with a -

"Dillon!... You Son Of A B***h!"

-He looked confused and I said " Yano? From Predator?"...

... he asked me what Predator was.

*cries internally*

agingercow Report

3points
POST
Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Get to da choppah!"

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!