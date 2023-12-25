ADVERTISEMENT

Subtle, seemingly insignificant changes that we make in our daily routines can have a massive impact on the quality of our lives. And the proof is in the pudding. X (formerly Twitter) user Emily (@emilykmay) sparked a lively discussion after asking people to share what small habits and hacks have greatly improved their lives.

Emily’s post reached a massive number of people around the world. At the time of writing, her thread was viewed 1.1 million times and even caught the attention of bestselling author Mark Manson! Scroll down to see what advice the internet had to share.

Bored Panda wanted to learn about developing healthy eating habits, so we reached out to Nicole Avena, Ph.D. She is a neuroscientist, an expert in nutrition, diet, and addiction, and the author of the book ‘Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction.’ You’ll find the practical insights she shared with us below.

#1

mamarubinelli Report

We were interested in finding out how long it takes for changes in our diet to become automatic.

“Our diet takes quite a while to change, because changing it, in general, means changing your routine and habits,” Dr. Avena, the author of ‘Sugarless,’ told Bored Panda via email.

“It takes about 3 weeks to develop a new behavior pattern. For example, adding veggies with every meal. It then takes about 3 months for the behavior to stick into a habit and lifestyle change. The behavior change stage is crucial for success in the long run!” she said.
#2

Andy35o Report

#3

KnaughtyKnancy Report

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After awhile once you get used to taking them you won't much think about taking them. You will just do it. I have been taking couple of vitamins supplement for many years. It just has become a regular routine for me.

Dr. Avena was kind enough to share some small changes that we can make to what we eat and how we eat to improve the quality of our lives. These shifts aren’t difficult, but they can have a profound impact in the long run.

“Think small-—that is the keyword—you shouldn’t be changing your entire diet to make long-term changes,” the author of ‘Sugarless’ explained.

Some small changes that all of us can embrace this very day include having just one more glass of water or setting ourselves a water bottle goal.

#4

billoftheages Report

isaacharvey81 avatar
Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knowing and admitting that you don’t know everything is the first step to learning.

#5

sewistwrites Report

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I make my bed first thing g in the morning. I like a made bed before I go to sleep. If I don't make it in the morning, It probably won't get done during the day.

#6

LexiliciousDef Report

On top of that, we can add a single serving of fruits or vegetables to just one meal a day. Meanwhile, we can aim to go for a short walk after dinner or before breakfast.

The nutrition and diet expert urged people to practice mindfulness during mealtimes and to take ‘breaks’ while eating. “We often rush meals in between daily activities,” the expert noted.

“These are small things to make you more conscious of your diet and health that are not overwhelming.”
#7

realJess_V Report

#8

heykeyona Report

#9

/IAmMarkManson Report

We should all aim to embrace habits that will follow us into old age and make us happy throughout our lives. That means eating well, getting plenty of rest, and exercising consistently. That means taking the time to strengthen our connections with people. Research has unequivocally shown that it’s our positive relationships that make us the happiest and healthiest. 

All of us want to live happy and meaningful lives, be healthy, have awesome social lives, and have financial security… while also having enough leisure time for all of our other passions. However, unless you’re extremely lucky, you’ll probably find that you’re disappointed in a few of these areas in your life.

Maybe you’re overtiming so much that you’re neglecting your family and health. Perhaps you’re spending so much time looking after other people that you’re ignoring your personal goals and needs. Or you might be so overwhelmed with everything that you find it hard to even get out of bed in the morning. Everyone has their personal struggles. Everyone has at least one area in their life that they’d like to work on.
#10

RobinWillis1 Report

#11

bumblebees_exe Report

#12

bcornelius79 Report

Though we might want it to, lasting and meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight. Healthy habits take a lot of dedication, patience, and grit to engrain themselves into our lives. So no matter how many things you want to change, it’s probably a good idea to be strategic about how you about it. First of all, decide one single habit that you want to introduce into your life. You’re going to make it your priority and focus on just that thing. 

Next, you have to be realistic about how long it’ll probably take you to form the habit. Research conducted at Caltech shows that this will depend a lot on the habit itself. For instance, establishing a new exercise routine takes, on average, 6 months.

However, teaching healthcare workers to wash their hands more often is something far simpler and can take weeks, rather than months. If you’re struggling with a new habit, keep in mind that most likely everyone else feels the same way! You’re not alone (even if it sometimes feels like it.)
#13

vandeblogger Report

#14

carlyderms Report

michfie avatar
Mitchell
Mitchell
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for your contribution to saving the environment. Pods should be banned.

#15

Kath1213 Report

You should also keep in mind that getting into the habit of doing something is, at first, much more important than the results you get from it. Let’s say that you decide that you want to exercise and move more throughout the day to improve your health and fitness.

However, if you suddenly try to go from a couch potato to an athlete, you’re likely going to fail, feel disappointed in yourself, and go back to your old (unhealthy) habits. That’s why taking things slow is so important.

Patience, then, is key. And that’s something really hard for perfectionists and ambitious go-getters to understand. They want the results here and now, not in a few months or years.
#16

thewaynorth Report

#17

JayMallow3 Report

#18

Jessicadler Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've found that once I hit 60 my body did whatever it wanted anyway.

If your goal is to walk more because you work a desk job, you could start by walking just a hundred steps more today. The next day, walk a hundred more. And so on. Small changes compound very quickly over time. Soon enough, you’ll find yourself far more active.

The same goes for other habits, too. For example, you want to have a healthy sleep schedule, but you also want to keep in touch with your friends and work on your passion projects.

Going to sleep just a few minutes earlier than the day before will help you get there in a few months’ time. Meanwhile, if you feel that you spend way too much time staring at screens (many are guilty of this!), don’t quit tech cold turkey. Reduce this time by tiny fragments, every single day.

#19

sueleelim Report

#20

KayMonRey Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen people at the laundromat pull their clothes out of the dryer and stuff them into a trash bag. The OCD in me cries a little bit each time.

#21

hantayofficial Report

These shifts in our routines are nearly imperceptible and require very little effort, but they shake things up and improve other areas of our lives. Suddenly, we’re better rested. We have more energy. Our mood’s improved! The quality of our life depends on the dozens if not hundreds of small decisions we make throughout the day. What you do daily is, essentially, a ‘vote’ for the type of person you want to be.
#22

lauritadianita2 Report

#23

CarissasNewLife Report

#24

annlau613 Report

People tend to get stuck in their routines without properly understanding why they even have these routines in the first place. Often, they’re not the most rational, efficient, logical, or healthiest way to go through life. They’re simply what we’ve defaulted to, automatically.

Any changes that you make are probably going to be painful because your body and brain don’t want to expend more energy. So small shifts are your best bet for making lasting positive changes in your life.
#25

treadingalong1 Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only I could get past the "Will I care about this in 5 minutes, or 10, or 20...." 🙄

#26

LauraL311 Report

#27

chel_00 Report

Which of the habits and hacks in this list do you personally think are the most useful, dear Pandas? What small changes in your lives have had the greatest positive effects? Do you find it easy or hard to establish new habits? If you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of this post. 
#28

deestiv Report

#29

alyssaleann Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I gave up cooking entirely when I hit 50. I figure I did my time. If my husband gets hungry he knows how to feed himself. He's a big boy.

#30

EmiliaDicharry Report

#31

DCInbox Report

#32

kevharrison_ Report

#33

azuydervelt Report

#34

M_M_MacFadyen Report

#35

ecats_ Report

#36

fanalyst_the Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those of us who are highly wired, EVERYTHING feels like life or death.

#37

lindsaydot Report

dgreenhoe72 avatar
IMHO
IMHO
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not silly at all. Totally necessary for your own sanity.

#38

locksanti Report

#39

RealFraidy Report

#40

simcha1972 Report

#41

KatharineWright Report

#42

helianto333 Report

#43

EllEmmMay Report

#44

aliciaandrz Report

#45

coulterculture Report

#46

Seth_Troutt Report

#47

lastdays2030 Report

#48

FunAndConfusion Report

#49

TransitFossil Report

#50

calebjenkins322 Report

#51

gareth_leake_ Report

#52

madbutwright Report

#53

on_bicycle Report

#54

agentbrowniac Report

#55

EmAndElOrganics Report

#56

_manda_d Report

#57

here_quietly Report

#58

Mariajosehdlg Report

#59

tallmikeholley Report

#60

ababyartist Report

#61

bottomguynyc Report

#62

TheFoxyKevinT Report

#63

FamilyofP Report

#64

Astrach77 Report

#65

corpsole2 Report

#66

Hotshot_Movie Report

#67

VixxxViolet Report

#68

hurtywurty Report

#69

nhanson_reports Report

#70

/thecorbinwarner Report

