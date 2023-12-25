We should all aim to embrace habits that will follow us into old age and make us happy throughout our lives. That means eating well, getting plenty of rest, and exercising consistently. That means taking the time to strengthen our connections with people. Research has unequivocally shown that it’s our positive relationships that make us the happiest and healthiest.

All of us want to live happy and meaningful lives, be healthy, have awesome social lives, and have financial security… while also having enough leisure time for all of our other passions. However, unless you’re extremely lucky, you’ll probably find that you’re disappointed in a few of these areas in your life.

Maybe you’re overtiming so much that you’re neglecting your family and health. Perhaps you’re spending so much time looking after other people that you’re ignoring your personal goals and needs. Or you might be so overwhelmed with everything that you find it hard to even get out of bed in the morning. Everyone has their personal struggles. Everyone has at least one area in their life that they’d like to work on.