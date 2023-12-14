In a series of insightful online threads , the members of the r/AskWomen community shared some of their favorite life hacks that apply to almost everyone. Most of these pieces of advice might sound small and simple, but you shouldn’t underestimate the gravity of their impact. Grab your notebooks and scroll down to see what they shared.

We all want to live better, more efficient lives and fulfill our potential. We all want to be happy and healthy, as well as have meaningful relationships and purposeful, rewarding careers. While luck is an undeniable factor in this, the rest depends entirely on us and the choices we make every single day.

#1 Learn the power of saying the word “no”. Set those boundaries for yourself. Life-changing.



Also, using vinegar and baking soda to keep drains clean

#2 If you drop an earring or earring back while leaning over a sink, just put your hand over the drain as quickly as possible. Don't try to catch the item.

It's easier to cover the hole than it is to try and catch a tiny bouncy earring.

#3 Do small things with your non-dominant hand to become even slightly ambidextrous. Brush your teeth, pour a drink, use utensils, use your computer mouse, brush your hair, ect. I did this for a while and worked up to being able to write legibly with my left hand! Now I use both hands equally and it's kind of cool.

There isn’t one single ‘magic’ number for how many days it takes to build a habit. It depends on a lot of factors, including your genetics, your environment, how intensely you pursue things, and the difficulty of the habit itself. Current research from Caltech shows that it takes roughly 6 months to establish a new exercise routine. Meanwhile, something like getting into the habit of washing your hands if you’re a healthcare worker, is easier. It takes weeks, rather than months, for the behavior to become automatic. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Once a week I boil water with a few splashes of white vinegar in my electric kettle, let it cool, then rinse it out. Ta da! No more scales! Just a sparkly kettle!

#5 For those who use shaving gel that come in aluminum cans: before you put it in the shower stall, use clear nail polish to make a thin coat all along the bottom rim of the can. Let it dry for a few minutes then put it in the shower stall. This will prevent the can from rusting at the bottom/leaving those rust colored rings.

#6 If you're unemployed/ working at home/ studying - get dressed and showered! It helps with your mindset and productivity a lot, IME. Also, drink plenty of water

Some of us don’t have the patience to commit to cultivating healthy habits. We want the positive effects right now! And we’d prefer it if we could achieve them through a burst of effort rather than doing it slowly, over a very long period of time. However, that’s not how life works. ADVERTISEMENT If you want to be healthy, you have to commit to a healthy lifestyle. That means changing your eating habits, getting plenty of movement, and ensuring that you get enough sleep. Exercising super hard at the gym one time or avoiding fast food for a week, while a good start, won’t be enough to make long-lasting positive changes. When it comes to building habits, less is more. Many of us have so many things going on in our lives: work, studies, meeting up with awesome people, parenting, passion projects, etc. So it can be exhausting to think that we now need to free up however many hours of our time to work on our health, wealth, or new skills.

#7 10 minutes of housework

10 minutes of f**k off time

I work harder and more diligently in the 10 minutes of work and still get to be a lazy a*s. (set a timer)

#8 Best one I've heard for saving money (when wanting to buy luxury things) ... Ask yourself if someone approached you with the item you want and the cash to buy the item. Would you take the cash or the item? If you'd take the cash, you probably shouldn't buy the item. Turns out I'd rather have a t shirt with Homer falling on a rubbish bin on the pocket than forty dollars. I regret nothing.

#9 Buy men's razors. They're more cost effective and they work better.

That’s why making small, deliberate, subtle changes to our daily routines is so powerful. It requires very little effort on our part. We slowly start to form the habit. And our efforts quickly compound over time. But this means having the patience to stick with it. It might sound laughable to, for instance, do a single pushup today and then one more every next day. But the entire point is to form the habit. The point is to do whatever it is you want to do, no matter how good or bad or not in the mood you feel.

#10 When you can’t squeeze any more product out of a tube container (hand cream, moisturiser, body lotion, etc.), cut it in half using scissors. You’d be surprised how much product can be still in there - sometimes a few days’ or even a week’s worth.

#11 I do 10 of some sort of exercise every time I stand up at home. Usually squats or burpees, without really even trying I can do a few hundred a day and I've definitely noticed a difference in my body.

#12 My savings accounts at my various banks are usually just filled with dust. I've never had any money to save. Recently, I've been trying to quit buying fast food and other quick meals because of how expensive it can get. When I feel the urge to buy a McDouble or something and when I successfully resist that urge, I put the general amount I probably would have spent into my savings. Makes me feel good so see that number climb. Also, I've started an automatic transfer of $5 two times a month from my checking into savings, because in my head losing 5 bucks isn't enough to make me nervous but it will add up quickly.

The same goes for any other habit, whether that’s practicing the piano or learning to juggle. Even a couple of minutes of effort, at first, are more than enough. Think of it this way. If you’re not the type of person who can do even a couple of minutes' worth of practice, you won’t suddenly become someone who’ll be able to dedicate hours on end to that activity. Start small. Be patient. Slowly ramp up your efforts. By the time you’re putting in large chunks of your free time, things will seem easy because you’ve already formed the foundations of the habit.

#13 Stop buying shaving products and use cheap conditioner instead! It’s a closer shave somehow, and also moisturizes your skin.

#14 To get rid of static from clothes, dampen your hands (water, lotion, whatever) and run them over the insides of the clothes. Static gone.

#15 Keep the roll of new trash bags at the bottom of the bin (though maybe not in the kitchen bin if sticky liquid sometimes leaks out the bottom of the bag). I use this in my bathroom bin and bedroom bin (both mostly tissues and empty containers/TP rolls, so the bottom of the bin stays clean for the bags to be there). The bags are always where you need them!

#16 Always pee after sex.

#17 I do as much as I can at night so that my mornings go smoother and I don't have to worry about rushing. Shower, set out clothes, get bag and purse together, make my breakfast shake, make my lunch, etc. It saves time and stress.

#18 You become what you practice, and you can change how you are, by changing what you practice. But you have to remind yourself to do it, otherwise you might revert to your old ways.



If you regularly practice being depressed or angry, then you will become very good at it. But you can actively change that tape in your head, 'what you say to yourself or to others', and start practicing something more positive. By doing so, you will find yourself getting better at your new practice. You might even become good at it!



For example, think of a simple thing that you do, like a negative word that you say to your self or others, write it down, and find a positive replacement.



Also, I use to feel that being depressed was like me going to my safe place, but I realize that depression for me is any thing but safe, it's where I practice being numb. So I made a go to reminder list, of tasks that I have found help me to feel better. My list is always tacked onto my fridge so I don't have to remember that such a list exists. My list includes; take a shower, get dressed, go for a walk, eat something healthy, sweep the floor, do the dishes...etc. Other wise I just forget in the moment that these things help me to feel better and to reconnect. It's like going to therapy, in that, therapy reminds me to take care of my self. That's why I go, to be reminded, and to practice taking care of myself. When I am getting numb and not attending therapy, I forget to listen to myself. So I put, 'see my therapist' on my list too.

#19 Floss and stretch. Every night. Really. It's worth the 10 min it takes.

#20 Have a chapstick and tampon in most locations you frequent. For example: room, office, car, etc.

#21 Cotton bud soaked in vanilla essence attached to your car aircon will make the car smell good for months for a low cost.

#22 Always keep an emergency outfit in the car. It’s saved me a few times.

#23 If you are up past your bed time, ask yourself if this thing would be worth getting up early for. If it's not, go to bed. If it is, set your alarm, then go to bed.

#24 I park close to the shopping cart return at the grocery store so that I don't have that, "should I? shouldn't I? Do I have to?" conversation in my brain everytime.



I like to weigh risk vs reward on my decisions, like, the risk of getting hit by a car is worse than the 2 seconds I'll save dodging across the street so this reward isn't worth the risk. Additionally, a friend told me before she walks into a situation her kids made she thinks, "was this worth it?" And then when she sees the play room covered in tissues, she thinks the 5 minutes they were busy doing this freed her up to wash the dishes and was in fact worth it. It helps her manage her reactions/anger and I've found it helps me immensely! I'm sure it's helpful to people without kids as well.









#25 If you can't open a jar, tap the edge of the lid against something hard a few times. It forces air to break the seal so the next time you try it will work!

#26 Have all your body measurements written in your smartphone notes. Feet length, standard bust-waist-hip, your height, wrist girth, finger girths, etc. Update them once a year, or when your body changes.



If you come across any clothes that fit you perfectly - write down brand and exact size, maybe also model name if that's something that the brand does have in stock at all times, like Levi's jeans.



This way, when you go online shopping, you can always check brand's size charts, especially regarding shoes, and increase your chances at picking right size. Don't forget to take fit into consideration - standard, oversize, slim, petite, tall...



Ever since i started doing this, my shopping skill improved immensely.

#27 Here are some of my tips (you are welcome to ignore, what works for me may not work for you):



I exercise in the morning before work. I used to be a night owl, but I hit my thirties and started running and now I wake up at 5 am and run 5k three times a week, fueled only by my own vanity and a genetic weakness for ice cream.



Coffee maker with a timer. I never have to wait for coffee in the morning!



I put dirty clothes in the hamper and the clothes that I could wear again go in a bin at the foot of the bed. Or a pile on the floor. Okay, so that tip might not be so good.

#28 My first stab at solving any problem related to my body or mood is water. Hungry? Drink some water then see if I'm still hungry. Craving sweets? Drink some water first. Headache? Drink some water. S****y mood? Drink some water.



Turns out half the time I think I'm hungry, I'm just thirsty. Turns out that filling up a bit on water makes me less hungry. Also turns out quite often when I'm pissy I'm just thirsty or mildly dehydrated.



No, of course it doesn't solve every problem, but it costs me nothing to do it and it's just a good habit anyway.



Also i try to never ever go to the grocery store hungry.

#29 When changing baby diapers, I unfold the new diaper and slide it beneath baby's bum before starting on the dirty diaper. That way if there's any spontaneous peeing, the new diaper catches it!

#30 Meal Plan. I choose recipes/dishes I want to make for dinner over a two week period and make an ingredient list that I take with me when I go shopping. It helps avoid overspending at the grocery store, reduces the number of take-out dinners, and reduces the daily stress of asking myself "what are we making for dinner tonight?" I have a little chalkboard in the kitchen with the dinners listed for each day of the week!

#31 To make sure I don’t forget anything for the gym (socks, underwear, sports bra, shirt, bottoms) during folding laundry, I place all the items on top of the pants and then roll them up like a swiss roll. I have a whole drawer of just rolled up workout outfits that allow me to just grab and toss into my gym bag with my shoes.

#32 Little tasks first.

#33 If I am only shopping for a few things I don't grab a cart or basket. Makes me less prone to buying things I don't need. Especially at Target. When I carry a basket I just throw in random dollar items and snacks (which adds up). If I only need an item or two I'm in and out!

#34 Stir drinks with butter knives, I have a ton of them and they barely get used for anything else.

#35 Keeping stamps stored with my envelopes.

#36 When you cook a frozen pizza, if you save the cardboard disc it was packaged in, after you remove it from the oven you can place it back on the cardboard disc and cut it without ruining a pan or cookie sheet.



This works best w pizzas you put directly on the rack. So, it goes from disc, to oven rack, back to disc and the only dish you have to wash is the knife you use to cut it! if you don't cut it, zero dishes!

#37 You can't control what others think, say or do. You can only control you. Stop wasting time and energy concerned about things you can't change and focus on things within your realm of control.

#38 sleeping with no underwear on. life changing!



deleting social media. if you like social media, use it once a week. i’ve been social media free for 6 months and it’s been wonderful.



tea. any tea. if anything, all the tea. tea, tea, tea. morning, afternoon, night. any tea you like. tea.



budget for pedicures, massages, hair cuts, waxing. if it’s self care, budget for it. taking care of yourself goes so far.



for my oily-haired besties, condition before you shampoo. yes, im crazy, and yes, it works. so soft.



walk everywhere. park a lil further, take the stairs, go the scenic route. helped increase my average daily steps SO much.



so many tips. being a woman is hard sometimes.

#39 No longer thinking "I don't have the motivation to do that right now" but instead thinking "It is a matter of discipline and my will is strong enough".

#40 I hold a strainer between my food and a fresh lemon when I'm squeezing for juice--keeps out the seeds and pulp.



When hanging up clean clothes I always put them on the left. Therefore I know the ones on the right haven't been worn recently. Any clothes that don't move from the right side by the end of a season get pitched.



I have a roll up for my toothpaste so I don't get frustrated with trying to get the last little bit out.



I actually really use my phone's calendar. I keep repeating chores, personal reminders, appointments, and so on with proper alerts. I cancel subscriptions before they auto renew, take my trash out on time, and always know when my last dental visit was.



I keep a shopping list in my kitchen. Add any cleaning, personal, or food items as they get low. Then I don't have to worry about forgetting stuff. This is easily the best thing I ever did for myself. Frees up so much brain space.

#41 Have a dishwasher? Stop grabbing forks and plates as needed. Run the dishwasher when it's full. Empty it when you open it after its run. It's amazing how having an empty dishwasher for dirty dishes makes doing dishes so much easier. It takes three minutes. Do it, lazy. (That's my internal monologue)



And take the trash out when the trash is full. Not a smush down or two. And instantly replace the bag. Same concept as the dishwasher. Things can't pile up if they have a place.

#42 Keep a water bottle at your desk, sofa, or wherever you spend a lot of time, and refill it often! If refilling it is a chore (which it is for me), keep two water bottles on hand and refill half as often.



This got me to drink a lot more water, which I often forget to do when I'm fairly inactive all day. I also sometimes add mint, cucumber, or lemon to my water to spice it up a bit, and iced tea is nice too!

#43 I organize my closet by article type and then color. It makes it so much easier to both find and put away things.

#44 Carry a swiss army knife in your purse.

#45 Shave a bar of soap and throw a handful of it into your laundry. Cleans up all the dark stains on the collar, sleeve and pants better than normal oxy wash.

#46 Placing a small plastic basket by the side of my bed with the smaller belongings I need for the next working day. Things such as:



Keys, notepad, badge, tie, belt, pens and so on. I'm never fully alert in the morning and the amount of times I'd leave without a pen or my badge is unreal. £1.99 for this plastic basket from my local hardware store and I make sure I put everything in there when I come home from work or before I go to bed.



I always make sure to ONLY put these things in this basket so I know if the basket is empty, I haven't forgotten anything. I always try to do a double check of everything before I go anyway, but as I said, not always fully alert or sometimes in a rush and forget. I've had a massive improvement over bringing everything I need to work since I've put this in place!

#47 Going to bed at 8:30 and rising at 5:15. As a lifelong night owl, I can't believe how this shift has brought me such a settled feeling, like I'm in step with life's rhythm. It also helps that I introduced this shift to accommodate working out at 5:45, which has also done wonders for me.

#48 LPT FOR LAZY PEOPLE LIKE ME!! I don't allow myself to binge watch Netflix unless I'm doing something productive. If I want to finish that season of Grey's, I'm going to have a spotless room, laundry done, clean kitchen and 45 minutes on my exercise bike.

Or an episode after getting a workout video done.



Weight loss PT:



Drink a full glass of water before giving in to the soda craving.



Invest in a water bottle with a straw attachment, I don't know why it works, but I have always mindlessly been able to sip water when it's through a straw. And on that water bottle, if it has a carrying loop, attach a thick ribbon or spare purse/luggage strap through the loop and sling it over your shoulder. Frees up your hands and the combination of a straw and quick access, makes for a huge increase in your daily water intake.

#49 10/10 would recommend cloth pads. They are comfy, gentle on skin and easy to clean. The ones I got (hannahpad) have cute designs on them. Investing in cloth pads has saved me a bunch of money plus I don't have to take out the bathroom bin as often (and its not as gross). I'm now genuinely upset when my period ends because I'm not getting to use them.

#50 If you love red lipstick, but mess up your lipliner, get some good coverage face powder on your fingertips and dab it over the outer edges of your lips and redo. It goes on much better second time around.

#51 I sew my adjustable bra straps in place at the right size. No more straps always pulling looser and slipping off my shoulders

#52 Leave your money, especially cards, at home as much as possible. My debit card is red, so I call it "the devil". It leadeth me unto temptation. Just leaving the money at home cuts waaay down on mindless spending. But if you catch me mumbling about making sure the devil isn't on me, now you know what I mean.

#53 Home:

Put a toothbrush and toothpaste in the kitchen cabinet . Brush your teeth in the sink and go to work quicker.

Put a toothbrush and comb in the car.



Put a water bottle next to your bed for morning thirst.

Turn off the lights and lay down on the ground to relax before sleep. This clears your mind.



Load a song or video on YouTube on your phone, through WiFi, before leaving the house to save data.



Put phone in a small tray on nightsrand next to your bed so it doesn't fall.



See a good book at store - request the book from the library system for free.



Coffee:

Bring your own cup to sbux or philz for a discount. You can get any drink iced at philz. Sbux has a short size which is cheaper.



In- n-out has option for bun extra toasted and also fries well done.





#54 Use an old toothbrush when cleaning corners/creases/grout. And once a month, get down on all fours and hand wash your hard floors. Mops and brooms and robots can't get into the corners well. So the extra effort is like a facelift for your home.



It's amazing to see how much better a house looks after a slightly more detailed cleaning.