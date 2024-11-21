ADVERTISEMENT

They say if you never fail, you never learn. But some mistakes are so silly that you can't help but wonder if the people who made them walked away with anything more than a laugh.

The subreddit r/onejob is the place for these funny mishaps. Fire it up on any given day and you'll see pictures of a poorly dressed mannequin, unfortunate typos in important texts, and so much more.

We at Bored Panda have already covered the online community here and here, but people keep failing so we have to keep going. Enjoy.

#1

Not Very Professional After All

Not Very Professional After All

    #2

    There Is No Success

    There Is No Success

    The back reads "our most valuable resource is 6ft3 ahead.....oh no

    #3

    Good To Be Inclusive Of The Dead Population

    Good To Be Inclusive Of The Dead Population

    #4

    Doors Design At A Hospital

    Doors Design At A Hospital

    "We want to remind people of their mortality". "Ok, how about a door with coffin windows, that also sort of looks like a skull?" "Genius!"

    #5

    5cm Translation Fee

    5cm Translation Fee

    #6

    Metal Part Made Reverse

    Metal Part Made Reverse

    #7

    How Did I Miss The Last 9 World Wars?

    How Did I Miss The Last 9 World Wars?

    #8

    Not Quite Chatgpt

    Not Quite Chatgpt

    Ubuntu: A philosophical doctrine or approach to life that emphasizes social unity and generosity of spirit.

    #9

    Trust Me I'm An Electrician

    Trust Me I'm An Electrician

    #10

    Doh! $60 Million Helicopter

    Doh! $60 Million Helicopter

    #11

    A Pedestrian Crosswalk In Pune, India

    A Pedestrian Crosswalk In Pune, India

    #12

    Bro Can't Even Make One Road

    Bro Can't Even Make One Road

    #13

    Have Fun Frying😭

    Have Fun Frying😭

    #14

    Last Night A Fire Alarm Started A Fire In An Apartment Stairwell

    Last Night A Fire Alarm Started A Fire In An Apartment Stairwell

    #15

    Someone Didn't Think This Through

    Someone Didn't Think This Through

    #16

    Their PC Has 2 F4 Keys

    Their PC Has 2 F4 Keys

    #17

    How Much Will I Get Paid?

    How Much Will I Get Paid?

    #18

    Ah Yes, C++

    Ah Yes, C++

    #19

    Found On Facebook

    Found On Facebook

    #20

    The Actual F*ck Hannaford?

    The Actual F*ck Hannaford?

    #21

    Why Didn't You Turn It?

    Why Didn't You Turn It?

    #22

    I Got A Message That Has Braille. You Can’t Feel The Bumps On The Smooth Screen

    I Got A Message That Has Braille. You Can’t Feel The Bumps On The Smooth Screen

    #23

    Job Done. Not Well Done But Still Done

    Job Done. Not Well Done But Still Done

    #24

    Trying To Go On A Nice Ride And I See This, Mate

    Trying To Go On A Nice Ride And I See This, Mate

    But, there's clearly a wider portion to allow people to go around it. That, and why is OP riding their bike on the sidewalk

    #25

    My Fiancee's Cake Was Looking Strange And Now We Know Why

    My Fiancee's Cake Was Looking Strange And Now We Know Why

    #26

    The Acronym Does Not Fit The Text

    The Acronym Does Not Fit The Text

    #27

    The German Flag Is Upside Down

    The German Flag Is Upside Down

    #28

    This Alphabet Flashcard Set My Son Received As His Birthday Present

    This Alphabet Flashcard Set My Son Received As His Birthday Present

    #29

    My Kitkat Has No Wafer🙁

    My Kitkat Has No Wafer🙁

    #30

    I Can’t Help But See A Little Problem Here

    I Can’t Help But See A Little Problem Here

    When you have both a wheelchair and an urge for adventure.

    #31

    How Can You Mess It Up? They're Literally The Polar Opposites 😭

    How Can You Mess It Up? They're Literally The Polar Opposites 😭

    #32

    I Was Given A Fork In A Restaurant... Why Isn't It Level?!

    I Was Given A Fork In A Restaurant... Why Isn't It Level?!

    What kind of restaurant are you dining in that has plastic cutlery??

    #33

    In Heidelberg They Installed A New Ticket Machine Right In Front Of A Bench

    In Heidelberg They Installed A New Ticket Machine Right In Front Of A Bench

    #34

    Not Even Close

    Not Even Close

    #35

    Yes Yes Good Call Staff! Great Work!

    Yes Yes Good Call Staff! Great Work!

    #36

    I Do Love My Latin Dishes Sometimes

    I Do Love My Latin Dishes Sometimes

    #37

    The Brail On This Sign Is Flat

    The Brail On This Sign Is Flat

    #38

    The Sticker Inside Of My Guitar

    The Sticker Inside Of My Guitar

    #39

    Both The Decorator And The Purchaser Qualify

    Both The Decorator And The Purchaser Qualify

    #40

    Where Our Radiator Was Put

    Where Our Radiator Was Put

    #41

    Not The First Time We See This. Why Does This Happen So Often? Is That A Painter Thing?

    Not The First Time We See This. Why Does This Happen So Often? Is That A Painter Thing?

    #42

    Atleast They Tried

    Atleast They Tried

    #43

    She Smiles But When You See The Whole Picture

    She Smiles But When You See The Whole Picture

    #44

    Whoops. I Should Have Read The Warning About The Cover Under The Cover Before Opening The Cover

    Whoops. I Should Have Read The Warning About The Cover Under The Cover Before Opening The Cover

    No to worry, it's just a nice and refreshing 230-240 Volt jolt :)

    #45

    What Is This Math Question

    What Is This Math Question

    This could be the right answer... if the question was "How much is half of 16?"

    #46

    No One Can Unlock It Now

    No One Can Unlock It Now

    #47

    Omg $80 A Year!!! Who Wouldn’t Wanna Work For Disney At That Price?

    Omg $80 A Year!!! Who Wouldn’t Wanna Work For Disney At That Price?

    #48

    Good Job, Guys

    Good Job, Guys

    #49

    Wrong Side Up, Monsieur

    Wrong Side Up, Monsieur

    #50

    Can You Notice What's Wrong?

    Can You Notice What's Wrong?

    #51

    Windows Design Team Has Failed Us

    Windows Design Team Has Failed Us

    #52

    Multiple Adults Allowed This To Be Put In An Alphabet Learning Book For Children

    Multiple Adults Allowed This To Be Put In An Alphabet Learning Book For Children

    #53

    I'll Have Some Chips Without Chips Please

    I'll Have Some Chips Without Chips Please

    Perhaps they are woodchips -a new trend in gourmet.

    #54

    Salt And ꟼeper

    Salt And ꟼeper

    #55

    I Don’t Think This Milk Is In Date Anymore

    I Don’t Think This Milk Is In Date Anymore

    #56

    Make Sure The Wall Is Alligned

    Make Sure The Wall Is Alligned

    #57

    Very Tacky, Very Tacky

    Very Tacky, Very Tacky

    #58

    Chewbacca With His Face Printed Too Low

    Chewbacca With His Face Printed Too Low

    #59

    Nice Job Satan

    Nice Job Satan

    #60

    Mosaic Tiles. They Form A Larger Pattern

    Mosaic Tiles. They Form A Larger Pattern

    #61

    Stickers In A Pack From Amazon

    Stickers In A Pack From Amazon

    #62

    Toy Car Designer Forgot To Fill In The Demo Text

    Toy Car Designer Forgot To Fill In The Demo Text

    Click on blackarrowpro to see the second photo with the text.

    #63

    Found That In My School

    Found That In My School

    Yeah, that pretty much sums up the education system here in Germany

    #64

    A Country With K

    A Country With K

    #65

    Not Working So Well

    Not Working So Well

    #66

    They Laid The Stencil Down And Said Yep That Looks Right

    They Laid The Stencil Down And Said Yep That Looks Right

    #67

    Who Wants A Costco-Sized Lawsuit?

    Who Wants A Costco-Sized Lawsuit?

    #68

    Are You ?ytsriht

    Are You ?ytsriht

    #69

    The Placement Of This Toilet In My Hotel Is Just Stupid

    The Placement Of This Toilet In My Hotel Is Just Stupid

    #70

    My Dad Ordered A Black Mouse, Here's What Came

    My Dad Ordered A Black Mouse, Here's What Came

    #71

    Cancel Button On A Drawing Tablet For Kids

    Cancel Button On A Drawing Tablet For Kids

    #72

    One Of The Ceiling Tiles In My Boarding School Is Turned 90°

    One Of The Ceiling Tiles In My Boarding School Is Turned 90°

    #73

    There Is A Parcel Box 2 Meters Away, Yet He Decided The Bin Was Better. Bin Was Collected This Morning

    There Is A Parcel Box 2 Meters Away, Yet He Decided The Bin Was Better. Bin Was Collected This Morning

    #74

    Perfect Model For The Job

    Perfect Model For The Job

    #75

    What Are They Doing In My High School Bro 💀😭

    What Are They Doing In My High School Bro 💀😭

    #76

    At The School Where I Work

    At The School Where I Work

    #77

    Transparent Jpg In A Local Doner Restaurant

    Transparent Jpg In A Local Doner Restaurant

    #78

    Put What In My Drink????

    Put What In My Drink????

