ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of memes, we rarely associate them with something sophisticated or intellectual. Yet, such a genre exists: classical art memes. Well, they may not be particularly academic or require you to have a degree in Fine Arts; they're more of a bridge between the snobbish art world and the Internet spaces brimming with irony.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Instagram page does classical art memes exceptionally well, pairing them with witty modern-day captions. The visual part of the memes is the acclaimed works from the masters of art, and the captions are about things that matter to our generation: Tinder, naps, and how many cats are actually too many cats.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
You May Also Like:
#2

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The classical art memes account we're covering here has been going strong on Instagram since 2018. Today, it has over 300k ardent followers who like their humor, in the words of the great bard Harry Styles, mixed with a bit of intellect. The goal of the creator is simple: "I put modern day captions on classical paintings to make you laugh," the page's bio reads.

Back in 2022, when we covered the Instagram page for the first time, the creator told Bored Panda that art history was their hobby for quite some time before they decided to start this page. "I always used to come across these paintings that looked like they were exactly made for a meme," the creator told us back then.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The creator of the page told us in a previous interview that they believe the key to the success of this page is its relatability. The captions are all about relationship problems, reflections on today's politics and religion, and, of course, some meta Internet stuff. "Even though the paintings are hundreds of years old, their expressions and captions make it seem they are one of us," the creator said.

Some say that pages like these make classical art more accessible to younger generations: making it funny, easier to understand, and more relatable. The creator of the meme page believes that tech in general helps make art and art history more accessible. "More and more people have started appreciating art after seeing them on their feeds and then trying to learn more about their backgrounds. Technology has made its interpretation and access inclusive."

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

One reason why classical art memes work so well is that they're captioned with modern-day takes. Classical art meme creators put two things that seemingly shouldn't work together, but they do. It's what makes them funny, actually. It might seem bizarre to draw similarities between meme culture and classical art, but it's that juxtaposition that makes it so funny.
#10

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Some say that Marcel Duchamp's famous "L.H.O.O.Q." repainting of the Mona Lisa can be considered a sort of classical art meme as well. Duchamp repainted Da Vinci's masterpiece and added a mustache and a goatee on the subject's face. The piece's title, "L.H.O.O.Q." translates into a vulgar French saying, "complimenting" the woman's behind.
#13

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Art historians say that we can call Duchamp's painting a sort of a meme because there's text on the replicated image, there's a humorous intention, and it's Duchamp's way of critiquing society. It became a symbol of the Dada movement, based on rebelling on everything that art represented.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

What about those who say that playing with classical art pieces to make memes is equal to desecrating them? Ross Carver-Carter has an answer: "Comical captions make art far more appealing and wide-reaching than they were sequestered away in temples of culture which shrouded works behind indecipherable jargon," he writes in his Medium.
#19

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, meme-ing classical art has changed how we interact with it. What once seemed unapproachable and locked away in museums and private collections is now something we can alter and play with. "People can take and make meaning in old works and make them their own with no placards to tell them what to think and what to feel," Carver-Carter wrote.
#22

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

classicalcringe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Aside from memes, is art even more accessible to us today than it was, say, 20 years ago? Some would argue that yes. Some call exhibitions like The Immersive Van Gogh Experience and merchandise like the Dr. Martens x Jean Michel Basquiat a step toward more accessibility. Others call it kitsch, not "real" art.
#25

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#26

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

classicalcringe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

But the reality is that "real" art is still behind closed doors in museums and galleries and millionaires' private collections. In a way, classical art memes can be an act of rebellion; the context of the artwork itself has little to do with the meme itself.

''Memes don't seek to tease meaning that was ever intended in pieces, they confer a meaning by manipulating them," Carver-Carter points out. "That is their power. They are not a misunderstanding but a deliberate alteration."
#28

classicalcringe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

So, Pandas, what did you think of this collection of classical art memes? Did you recognize any of the paintings? Let us know in the comments! And if you want to see our previous articles about this classical art memes page, head over herehere, and here for more!
#31

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

classicalcringe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#36

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesuthmann avatar
Khavrinen
Khavrinen
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the years in this caption need updating. To 2024, at least, and it's not looking too good for the next four, either.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

classicaldamn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!