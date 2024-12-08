ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of memes, we rarely associate them with something sophisticated or intellectual. Yet, such a genre exists: classical art memes. Well, they may not be particularly academic or require you to have a degree in Fine Arts; they're more of a bridge between the snobbish art world and the Internet spaces brimming with irony.

One Instagram page does classical art memes exceptionally well, pairing them with witty modern-day captions. The visual part of the memes is the acclaimed works from the masters of art, and the captions are about things that matter to our generation: Tinder, naps, and how many cats are actually too many cats.

More info: Instagram