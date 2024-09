The Tate Gallery explains that classical or classic art are terms that became widespread in the 17th century and used to describe the arts and culture of ancient Greece and Rome. During the Renaissance and later on in the West, classicism in art often focuses on classical myths, legends, gods, and heroes.

Classical paintings and sculptures from the mid-18th and 19th centuries onwards are often referred to as Neoclassical works of art.

Some well-known classical artists include Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Gustav Klimt, Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, and Rembrandt.

Among other notable names of the art world, you’ll also find Claude Monet, Johannes Vermeer, Francisco Goya, Jacques-Louis David, Frida Kahlo, and Eugène Delacroix.