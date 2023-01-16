We, as people, sometimes are too difficult to understand. Our thoughts, our feelings, and our sense of humor are better received with some visual aid. That is how memes were born, and some of the funniest ones are created by using classical art as a reference to modern-day issues.

Classical Damn is an Instagram account that creates some of the greatest classical art memes, with over 343k followers on their page. I’m sure there are some, if not all of them, to which you will definitely relate. These classical art pieces with humorous or satirical captions have been on the internet for a while now, and at least for me, they never disappoint.

So, pandas, we invite you to prepare your smiling muscles for a quality workout.

