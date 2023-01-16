We, as people, sometimes are too difficult to understand. Our thoughts, our feelings, and our sense of humor are better received with some visual aid. That is how memes were born, and some of the funniest ones are created by using classical art as a reference to modern-day issues.

Classical Damn is an Instagram account that creates some of the greatest classical art memes, with over 343k followers on their page. I’m sure there are some, if not all of them, to which you will definitely relate. These classical art pieces with humorous or satirical captions have been on the internet for a while now, and at least for me, they never disappoint.

So, pandas, we invite you to prepare your smiling muscles for a quality workout. And for more on Bored Panda, see our previous post here.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

nylecoJ
I’m in this painting and I don’t like it

#3

#4

Undercover
"I didn't see this coming!" (pun intended)

#5

Domi
This happens to me very often!

#6

Undercover
That's just evil but funny as hell! 😂

#7

General Anaesthesia
He, "This won't take long, did it?"

#8

nylecoJ
I’m in this picture and I like it

#9

Birgit M
Yes, that‘s actually my task for today….

#10

#11

#12

Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
is there anything better than other peoples drama? :D

#13

#14

#15

Duck's Shredder
I want a therapy dragon/serpent/whatever that thing is supposed to be.

#16

nylecoJ
Olive oil, tape, and a plastic bag…

#17

#18

#19

JoyfulZebra
I feel like Hieronymus Boesch would have fit well in the 21st century.

#20

#21

Undercover
Every woman can relate to this

#22

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Clamp your hands upon my windpipe, cutting off my source of breath daddy. (that sounds so wrong ik)

#23

#24

SarDemMin
My man don't play around. Straight shooter

#25

#26

#27

#28

Nea
And when that one time I need it, its all 'searching through 10000 + memes' post story.

#29

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Sometimes I daydream of myself saving everyone from a zombie apocalypse and blah blah blah 😭 anyone else?

#30

nylecoJ
Is it just me or does she look like Erica Diane?

#31

#32

#33

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
I think queen Elizabeth moved to the wrong square seeing as she’s not around anymore… (sorry dark humor ahh)

#34

#35

Roy Zobel
„Grandmother! What big eyes you have!“ - "One can't even poop in peace."

#36

#37

nylecoJ
That is one… interesting dream

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

troufaki13
... of starvation. Because they couldn't decide!

#44

#45

Domi
Today there are a lot of dirty jokes. :D

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

Domi
But at least the person in the picture has someone to help, I don't.

#53

#54

#55

#56

Domi
I will try this on my visitors.

#57

#58

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
That did the job FOR the BP censor fairies

#59

Domi
This disappointed the guy.

#60