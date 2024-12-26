ADVERTISEMENT

Happy holidays, pandas! We hope you had a wonderful Christmas (if you celebrate)—filled with thoughtful gifts, quality time with loved ones, and plenty of delicious food. But as you finish off the last of your leftovers, don’t let the festive cheer fade just yet. We’ve rounded up a collection of hilarious Christmas memes to keep the celebrations going a little longer. Scroll down to enjoy them, and upvote the ones that make you laugh!

#1

Pizza on a paper plate with the caption "Not to brag, but check out my Christmas bonus" for a hilarious Christmas meme.

Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My work has decided to give everyone a $20 gift card (my manager alone gave all eight of the members on my team a $30 gift card). I can’t wait for another Zoom meeting wherein they talk about how the company’s revenue has increased so much. Better than nothing I guess? But I don’t want to acquiesce to that frame of mind.

    #2

    Customer with tight pants, making a bank clerk laugh, illustrating funny Christmas meme about budget constraints.

    #3

    Funny comparison of two men as the front and back of a Christmas tree.

    #4

    Kids with many Christmas gifts; below, a character receives a sock, contrasting funny Christmas memes.

    #5

    Funny hilarious Christmas memes comparing decorated trees and squinting faces.

    #6

    Funny Christmas meme with friends discussing gifts; a guy awkwardly smiles, thinking about watering down shampoo to save money.

    #7

    Funny Christmas meme about holiday leftovers with a determined face refusing to stop eating.

    #8

    Funny Christmas meme showing a decorated tree with packaged presents underneath labeled as "prewrapped."

    #9

    Woman and horse with braided hair labeled "Peaceful Christmas" and "Family drama," illustrating hilarious Christmas memes.

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like a disaster waiting to happen

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    A funny Christmas meme featuring a couple exchanging $300 cash in a car.

    #11

    Man reacts with increasing shock to gifts; funny Christmas meme about receiving only socks.

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Trump is putting this guy’s wife forward for secretary of education

    #12

    Funny Christmas meme with characters holding mugs, expressing surprise at predictable gift of socks.

    #13

    Mom's reactions; happy opening Xbox, angry playing Xbox. Funny Christmas meme contrasts expressions.

    #14

    Close-up of a person making a funny face, capturing the hilarious moment of wrapping Christmas gifts with smoothly gliding scissors.

    #15

    Four funny, hilarious Christmas meme moods depicted in festive film scenes.

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about annoyed, irritated, tired, and just want to go home?

    #16

    Nativity scene with Baby Jesus doing sit-ups; a funny Christmas meme.

    #17

    Person wearing a funny Christmas costume with snowmen, taking a selfie in a mirror. Perfect for hilarious Christmas memes.

    #18

    Doll in Santa outfit with antlers, sitting by a Christmas tree, humorously mimics post-holiday feeling, encapsulating funny Christmas memes.

    #19

    A funny and hilarious Christmas meme shows a Chihuahua with a weary expression about a holiday song.

    #20

    Hilarious Christmas meme showing a small green figure wearing sunglasses and jewelry, captioned with holiday humor.

    #21

    Woman winking at funny Christmas meme about an old plastic tree making its yearly appearance.

    #22

    Cute creature and wise alien side by side in a Christmas meme showcasing family reactions.

    #23

    Man humorously gesturing on a couch with text about visiting mom and dad's houses on Christmas. Funny Christmas memes topic.

    #24

    Smiling man in a tropical shirt with a caption about swapping toasters for Christmas. Funny hilarious Christmas meme.

    #25

    Man in a Santa hat humorously breaking into a house, parodying chimney-less Christmas entry.

    #26

    Santa in a red outfit sitting in a chair, caption reads "Me waiting for this week at work to be over to enjoy Christmas." Funny meme.

    #27

    Man presenting a two-panel meme about bringing up politics at Thanksgiving to handle Christmas gifts; funny Christmas meme.

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No need! My parents and I spent the day at my brother and SIL’s house with my brother’s in laws and my SIL’s sister. (So my brother, my SIL, their two kids, and then a pair of parents with adult daughters.) They’re Jewish but only do the cultural aspects and my family is nothing. Our political views align in that we are all firmly democrats.

    #28

    Tiny Christmas tree and a small gift, creating a funny-hilarious-Christmas-memes vibe, captioned "It's been a rough year."

    #29

    Person in a mask wearing a Santa hat, sipping coffee beside a decorated Christmas tree. Funny Christmas meme.

    #30

    Funny meme with dog head looking at tennis ball, ignoring Christmas tree person.

    #31

    Corgi wrapped in a blanket on a couch, with a funny caption about post-holiday reality.

    #32

    A hand holding a sock with large holes, humorous take on holiday preparations, funny Christmas meme.

    #33

    Dog meets Santa, posing happily with a Santa toy, creating a funny-hilarious Christmas meme moment.

    #34

    Woman in plaid shirt sitting in a gift bag with a large bow on her head, making a funny Christmas meme scene.

    #35

    Man in empty room with text about taking down decorations, capturing the essence of funny Christmas memes.

    #36

    Man dressed as a king humorously adjusting a crown, representing feeling triumphant about having the most Christmas lights.

    #37

    Man humorously pondering Christmas gift ideas, face puffed out in a funny expression.

    karriberkowitz avatar
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Death Vader snuggy. 10yrs and this is the happiest I’ve seen him over a gift

    #38

    Funny Christmas meme of characters looking surprised as Santa skips their country, heading to the US.

    #39

    Woman with skeptical face reacting humorously on a plane; hilarious Christmas meme.

    #40

    Snow chair scene with text overlay: “8-year-old me playing with toys” and “Family arguing on Christmas.” Funny Christmas meme.

    #41

    Person's expression changes from disgust to surprise, captioned with funny Christmas memes about working extra for double pay.

    #42

    A man excitedly announces "Santa's coming" in a hilarious Christmas meme.

    #43

    Squidward looking out the window at SpongeBob and Patrick celebrating, capturing a funny Christmas meme moment.

    #44

    Hilarious Christmas meme of a person looking up at a cat depicted as a creature on top of a Christmas tree.

    #45

    Funny Christmas meme with a blurry Christmas tree lit by colorful lights, captioned "Christmas Is So Much Prettier with Astigmatism."

    #46

    1990s mom with a mullet hairstyle holding a cigarette, smiling humorously about Christmas.

    #47

    Hilarious Christmas meme with a man in a suit expressing disappointment over a holiday gathering.

    #48

    Dad Christmas morning starter pack meme with a coffee cup, screwdriver, Allen key, and frustrated man assembling furniture.

    #49

    A funny meme showing a man's sleepy reaction on December 8th and excited on December 23rd.

    #50

    Elderly man in Santa hat smiling, with text about Christmas attitude at work, representing a funny Christmas meme.

    #51

    Man in plaid shirt at a store with Christmas decorations, humorously contrasted with Halloween shopping plan. Funny Christmas meme.

    #52

    A skeleton dressed as Santa sitting in a car, capturing the essence of funny Christmas memes.

    #53

    Person in sunglasses dramatically sprinkling salt, with text about Christmas cookies. Humorous Christmas meme.

    #54

    Funny Christmas meme comparing tangled lines to December anxiety with Christmas lights.

    #55

    A funny Christmas meme with a group preventing a woman in a Santa outfit from entering a room.

    #56

    Funny Christmas meme with a cute creature in a Santa hat before and after a party, hanging from a ceiling fan.

    #57

    Two men resembling Harry and Marv humorously working at a construction site. Funny Christmas memes.

    #58

    Woman pouring vodka into a punch bowl with a funny Christmas meme caption: "Ho, ho, ho, and a bottle of rum."

    #59

    Funny Christmas meme with a plastic frog, humorously called a "missile toad," hanging from the ceiling by a red ribbon.

    #60

    Funny Christmas meme featuring a holiday-themed devil character crawling on the ground.

    #61

    Funny Christmas meme depicting a character with a comical expression contemplating holiday budgeting.

    #62

    Elf on the Shelf with the caption "Pathetic," showcasing a funny Christmas meme.

    #63

    A man looking confused with caption, "When the kids say they are bored the day after Christmas." Funny Christmas memes.

    #64

    Two men in a scene with captions, depicting a funny Christmas meme about handling family during holidays.

    #65

    Funny Christmas meme with a character mistaking "Santa" for "Satan," highlighting a humorous dyslexia moment.

    #66

    Woman reacting to a funny Christmas meme, showing humor and awkwardness during a festive dinner.

    #67

    Epic battle with text overlay about avoiding Mariah Carey, referencing funny Christmas memes.

    #68

    Crying child wearing a striped shirt, frustrated about going to church on Christmas morning; funny Christmas meme.

    #69

    Mr. Bean Christmas meme showing reactions: laughter at age 10, tears at age 30.

    #70

    Child with surprised expression, funny hilarious Christmas meme text about future Christmas date.

    #71

    Three dragons labeled with Christmas meal choices, and a funny meme face for McDonald's option.

    #72

    Funny Christmas meme of a person in safari gear mistakenly attending a "White Elephant" party with a rifle.

    #73

    Excited reaction meme about loving Christmas, capturing a hilarious moment.

    #74

    Dad humor captured in a funny Christmas meme showing a man collecting wrapping paper.

    #75

    Man with blank expression, caption: "Me staring at my phone screen as it turns Christmas." Funny hilarious Christmas meme.

    #76

    Hilarious Christmas meme with a character in a Santa hat, captioned "We were on the verge of greatness, we were this close".

    #77

    Christmas meme showing a drum set wrapped in festive paper with text: "I hope it’s a dog."

    Colorful ethereal figure overlaid with text expressing desirelessness, capturing a funny Christmas meme theme.

    #79

    Grinch in Santa costume talking to dog with antlers; funny hilarious Christmas meme about parties with pets.

    #80

    Collage of hilarious Christmas movie scenes featuring dads in various situations, highlighting humorous holiday tropes.

    #81

    Man in Santa hat and fur coat reads Christmas book in funny-hilarious meme.

    #82

    Funny Christmas meme featuring a parody WD-40 cologne for men with packaging.

    #83

    Man holding a drink with a confused expression, captioned about forgetting to turn off Christmas lights. Hilarious Christmas meme.

    #84

    Funny Christmas meme with a character wearing a Santa hat, captioned about creating holiday memes.

    #85

    Child eagerly awaiting Christmas decorations in a holiday-themed living room, capturing a funny moment.

    #86

    Funny Christmas meme with a puppet's shocked face, wearing a white coat, captioned about a stationary elf.

    #87

    Christmas tree-shaped treats with funny attempts at resembling nature, creating a hilarious holiday meme.

    #88

    Funny Christmas meme: Elf in Santa outfit sprawled on floor near decorated tree, capturing humorous holiday spirit.

    #89

    Meme of cats reacting humorously to Christmas music for hilarious effect.

    #90

    Man shouting "MORE" in a meme about putting up funny hilarious Christmas decorations.

    #91

    Funny Christmas meme showing a child in bed and a character with angel wings representing shop owners.

    #92

    Confused man with question marks in a funny Christmas meme.

    #93

    Man with a mustache looking concerned, captioned with a funny Christmas meme about drinking to survive family dinner.

    #94

    Christmas meme showing tight budget comparison to loose bourbon spending.

    #95

    Smiling woman in a red blazer holding gifts, with text about regifting for a funny Christmas meme.

    #96

    Hilarious Christmas meme with a man refuting a common joke about December birthdays.

    #97

    Man enjoying Christmas music, reflecting humorously, from a funny-hilarious-Christmas-memes collection.

    #98

    Gru planning meme about Christmas shopping surprises; funny hilarious Christmas meme.

    #99

    Man striking a pose in a dark room with funny Christmas meme text about perfectly wrapping presents.

    #100

    Funny meme contrasting Christmas cheer and frustration with holiday music.

