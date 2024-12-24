30 Christmas Trees From 30 Cities Around The Globe: Vote And Choose The Most Beautiful One
The Ultimate Decider!
Christmas traditions vary from country to country, family to family, but one of the things that rarely changes is the Christmas tree. Today we have a list of 30 Christmas trees from different cities and even though they are all beautiful in their own way, we’re trying to find which one will be crowned as the most beautiful by the competent jury of Bored Panda readers.
Will you be strategic and upvote for your city’s or country’s tree (or even downvote the opponents?), will you play nice and upvote every single one of them, or maybe you’ll just look through all of them and decide that the best one isn’t on the list? If the latter is the case, don’t be shy - drop it in the comments and let the other readers see more of that magical Christmas tree extravaganza you have going on in your city.
This post may include affiliate links.
Prague, Czech Republic
Wroclaw, Poland
Kyiv, Ukraine
Tallinn, Estonia
Vilnius, Lithuania
Warsaw, Poland
Strasbourg, France
Copenhagen, Denmark
Helsinki, Finland
Lisbon, Portugal
New York City, NY
Madrid, Spain
Vienna, Austria
Vancouver, Canada
Mount Ingino, Italy
Caracas, Venezuela
Vatican City, Vatican
Melbourne, Australia
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
Washington, D.C.
Chicago, IL
Why are people down voting these? They all look nice, including this one. Voting for your favorite doesn't mean you have to down vote the rest
Edinburgh, Scotland
London, UK
Paris, France
Dortmund, Germany
Chandler, AZ
Dallas, TX
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Craiova, Romania
Rome, Italy
A lot of these pictures are from so far away, the trees are actually hard to see well. But a green tree made with love and hope and tradition together is alwsys beautiful.
A lot of these pictures are from so far away, the trees are actually hard to see well. But a green tree made with love and hope and tradition together is alwsys beautiful.