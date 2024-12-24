ADVERTISEMENT

The Ultimate Decider!

Christmas traditions vary from country to country, family to family, but one of the things that rarely changes is the Christmas tree. Today we have a list of 30 Christmas trees from different cities and even though they are all beautiful in their own way, we’re trying to find which one will be crowned as the most beautiful by the competent jury of Bored Panda readers.

Will you be strategic and upvote for your city’s or country’s tree (or even downvote the opponents?), will you play nice and upvote every single one of them, or maybe you’ll just look through all of them and decide that the best one isn’t on the list? If the latter is the case, don’t be shy - drop it in the comments and let the other readers see more of that magical Christmas tree extravaganza you have going on in your city.

#1

Prague, Czech Republic

Illuminated Christmas tree in a city square with a historic church in the background.

cityofprague Report

    #2

    Wroclaw, Poland

    Festive Christmas tree in a city square, adorned with lights and a star topper, surrounded by people.

    Wroclaw Guide Report

    #3

    Kyiv, Ukraine

    Illuminated Christmas tree in a city square, surrounded by historic architecture and people at night.

    AP Archive Report

    Tallinn, Estonia

    Festive Christmas tree at a bustling holiday market in a European city square, surrounded by people and lit stalls.

    Kaupo Kalda Report

    Tamra
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Is this a holiday market?? This looks like so much fun!

    #5

    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Illuminated Vilnius Christmas tree in a city center with festive lights and a crowd of people gathered around.

    Kaledos Sostineje Report

    #6

    Warsaw, Poland

    Beautiful Christmas tree in a Warsaw city square, adorned with colorful ornaments, surrounded by historic architecture and people.

    go2warsaw Report

    #7

    Strasbourg, France

    Beautifully lit Christmas tree in a city square, surrounded by festive decorations and lights.

    marillhirst Report

    #8

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Christmas tree in front of a historic building in Copenhagen one of the 29 cities around the globe.

    Francis Crisostomo Report

    #9

    Helsinki, Finland

    Illuminated Christmas tree in a vibrant city square at night.

    Helsinki Walks Report

    #10

    Lisbon, Portugal

    Christmas tree glowing in a city square, surrounded by historic buildings at dusk.

    Visit Lisboa Report

    #11

    New York City, NY

    Beautifully lit Christmas tree in a city plaza, showcasing festive holiday decorations.

    Rockefeller Center Report

    #12

    Madrid, Spain

    Illuminated Christmas tree in a city square at night, showcasing festive decorations and bright lights.

    Nathaniel Travels Report

    #13

    Vienna, Austria

    Christmas tree illuminated at night in front of a grand building, surrounded by a festive crowd.

    Travel Addicts Report

    #14

    Vancouver, Canada

    Illuminated Christmas tree in a city square at night, adorned with glowing ornaments, surrounded by people and city lights.

    rl.images Report

    #15

    Mount Ingino, Italy

    Christmas tree lights illuminate a hillside above a city at night in Italy.

    Albero di Natale Report

    #16

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Christmas tree adorned with lights next to a statue in a city plaza at night.

    Miguel Gutierrez Report

    #17

    Vatican City, Vatican

    A luminous Christmas tree illuminated in a grand plaza, representing global holiday celebrations.

    Vatican News Report

    #18

    Melbourne, Australia

    Festive Christmas tree in a vibrant city square with a crowd of people enjoying the holiday atmosphere.

    What's On Report

    #19

    San Luis Potosí, Mexico

    Illuminated Christmas tree in a vibrant city square at night, city lights in the background.

    Cortesia Report

    #20

    Washington, D.C.

    Christmas tree with colorful lights in front of a grand building at night, highlighting global holiday celebrations, in Washington .

    U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Report

    #21

    Chicago, IL

    Christmas tree in a city square with fireworks illuminating the night sky.

    Sun-Times Report

    Mobey Drunk
    Mobey Drunk
    Mobey Drunk
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Why are people down voting these? They all look nice, including this one. Voting for your favorite doesn't mean you have to down vote the rest

    #22

    Edinburgh, Scotland

    Christmas tree in a city park adorned with blue and orange lights, glowing brightly at night.

    The NEN Report

    #23

    London, UK

    Illuminated Christmas tree in London city Trafalgar square with colorful fountain, showcasing global Christmas trees.

    @TrafalgarTree Report

    #24

    Paris, France

    Stunning Christmas tree display in a grand city of Paris shopping center, intricate design under a glass dome ceiling.

    Salut from Paris Report

    #25

    Dortmund, Germany

    Christmas tree in Dortmund decorated with lights and a glowing angel, surrounded by festive market stalls at night.

    Dortmunder Weihnachtsstadt Report

    #26

    Chandler, AZ

    Christmas tree adorned with colorful lights in a Arizona city setting, surrounded by flags and palm trees.

    Visit Chandler Report

    #27

    Dallas, TX

    Tall Christmas tree in a shopping mall, surrounded by shoppers on an ice rink, showcasing festive decorations globally.

    Dalassites101 Report

    #28

    Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

    Illuminated Christmas tree with colorful lights and fireworks in a city, capturing a festive celebration scene.

    barrashoppingoficial Report

    #29

    Craiova, Romania

    Illuminated Christmas tree in a city square, adorned with lights and decorations, surrounded by festive crowds in Romania.

    RomaniaExperience Report

    #30

    Rome, Italy

    Illuminated spiral Christmas tree in a city square, showcasing unique holiday decor from around the globe.

    fanpage.it Report

