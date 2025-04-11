“Where Is This On The Map?”: 20 Places & Landmarks For You To Guess The Locations Of

ADVERTISEMENT

If you like guessing games, these 20 questions are here to challenge your geography skills.

The game is simple: you’ll look at the images and guess the location – whether it is a country, a city, or a landmark.

Do you think you can spot Argentina and Chile on the map without making a mistake? We are not sure, so prove us wrong – and overall, enjoy the game!

Stick around, complete the quiz, and remember: You’ll earn a reward for every quiz you finish. Let’s start! 🤔🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay