You Only Get One Shot At A First Impression – These 27 Questions Reveal If Yours Lands

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Within seconds of meeting someone, people have already made up their minds about you.

The problem is, you don’t get to hear what people say after you’ve left the room. The version of you that people walk away with isn’t always the one you think you’re putting out there. You might think you come across one way – calm, approachable, confident – and people are reading something else entirely.

Most people have never really stopped to think about it. This quiz does that for you.

Go through 27 questions, pick what feels most like you, and find out what kind of first impression you actually make.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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