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You Only Get One Shot At A First Impression – These 27 Questions Reveal If Yours Lands
A smiling man shaking hands with a woman across a table, a personality quiz on first impression.
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You Only Get One Shot At A First Impression – These 27 Questions Reveal If Yours Lands

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Within seconds of meeting someone, people have already made up their minds about you.

The problem is, you don’t get to hear what people say after you’ve left the room. The version of you that people walk away with isn’t always the one you think you’re putting out there. You might think you come across one way – calm, approachable, confident – and people are reading something else entirely.

Most people have never really stopped to think about it. This quiz does that for you.

Go through 27 questions, pick what feels most like you, and find out what kind of first impression you actually make.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Polished Pro Every detail, from handshake pressure to font choice, feels intentional in your orbit. You exude practiced poise that reassures newcomers they are in capable hands. It isn’t vanity – it’s respect for shared time and space packaged as immaculate preparedness. Critics may whisper "perfectionist," but most people just breathe easier knowing someone’s steering. Toss in the occasional unscripted laugh, and your shine becomes even more inviting.

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    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Polished Pro Every detail, from handshake pressure to font choice, feels intentional in your orbit. You exude practiced poise that reassures newcomers they are in capable hands. It isn’t vanity – it’s respect for shared time and space packaged as immaculate preparedness. Critics may whisper "perfectionist," but most people just breathe easier knowing someone’s steering. Toss in the occasional unscripted laugh, and your shine becomes even more inviting.

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