“They Took 6 Months To Return Some Jewelry?”: Guess 15 Films From Ridiculous Descriptions

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From DIY paternity tests to jewelry-obsessed hikers, we’ve taken some of the most iconic movie plots of all time and boiled them down to a single, overly literal sentence that makes them sound… well, pretty weird. While they’re technically accurate, they’re still hilariously off-base.

In this movie quiz, your job is to guess the titles of beloved films that made cinematic history from these satirical synopses. Only the most observant movie buffs will be able to guess them all. Let’s find out how many you can get right!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

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Image credits: Oliver Schröder