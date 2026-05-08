Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

We Prepared 29 General Science Questions – Anything Above 25 Is An Excellent Score
A black and white portrait of Marie Curie for a general science quiz, with a red Trivia banner.
Quizzes
Curiosities

We Prepared 29 General Science Questions – Anything Above 25 Is An Excellent Score

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

From the microscopic wonders of human biology and complex chemical reactions to the mysteries of Earth’s ecosystems and the vast reaches of outer space, prove yourself in the ultimate general science trivia challenge!

In this science quiz, there are no multiple-choice options to fall back on. You’ll have to type in every answer yourself. It’s the ultimate test of your knowledge and understanding. Do you have what it takes to get a perfect score? Let’s find out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    A young girl in an orange dress looking through a microscope, holding a leaf, exploring General Science.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT