We Prepared 29 General Science Questions – Anything Above 25 Is An Excellent Score

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From the microscopic wonders of human biology and complex chemical reactions to the mysteries of Earth’s ecosystems and the vast reaches of outer space, prove yourself in the ultimate general science trivia challenge!

In this science quiz, there are no multiple-choice options to fall back on. You’ll have to type in every answer yourself. It’s the ultimate test of your knowledge and understanding. Do you have what it takes to get a perfect score? Let’s find out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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