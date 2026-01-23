We Put Together 28 General Science Questions – Score Above 22 To Call Yourself Sharp

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to another general science quiz! This 28-question challenge pulls from physics, biology, chemistry, and Earth science to test both your memory and your reasoning skills.

Some questions are straightforward, while others are designed to make you stop and think for a second before committing to an answer. You don’t need to be a lab-coated genius to do well – just have a curious mind and a decent grasp of how the world works. Let’s see where you land on the science spectrum.

Ready? Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: