You’ve Binged ‘Friends’ Endlessly – It’s Time To Test Your Knowledge With These 35 Questions

Are you a true ‘Friends’ fan? Well, there are 35 questions waiting to be answered.

We’re sure you’ve laughed at Ross’ dramatic meltdowns, questioned Chandler’s life choices, and probably said “Oh. My. God.” in Janice’s voice at least once. But how well do you actually remember the details?

This quiz dives into the moments that aren’t just iconic – they’re the ones real fans quote at random and somehow still laugh at. It’s about the weird specifics, the chaotic decisions, and the details you only catch after your fifth rewatch.

If you missed Part 2, check it out here. 🛋️

Alright – grab your coffee and let’s see if you’re actually a Central Perk expert! ☕

Image credits: Warner Bros

