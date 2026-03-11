Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
You’ve Binged ‘Friends’ Endlessly – It’s Time To Test Your Knowledge With These 35 Questions
Central Perk coffee shop logo from Friends TV show with a trivia banner, inviting fans to test their knowledge.
You’ve Binged ‘Friends’ Endlessly – It’s Time To Test Your Knowledge With These 35 Questions

Are you a true ‘Friends’ fan? Well, there are 35 questions waiting to be answered.

We’re sure you’ve laughed at Ross’ dramatic meltdowns, questioned Chandler’s life choices, and probably said “Oh. My. God.” in Janice’s voice at least once. But how well do you actually remember the details?

This quiz dives into the moments that aren’t just iconic – they’re the ones real fans quote at random and somehow still laugh at. It’s about the weird specifics, the chaotic decisions, and the details you only catch after your fifth rewatch.

If you missed Part 2, check it out here. 🛋️

Alright – grab your coffee and let’s see if you’re actually a Central Perk expert! ☕

    Main cast of Friends in a selfie-style group shot, perfect for fans to test their knowledge with 35 questions.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    User avatar
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I watch Friends every freaking day in reruns and still found things in here I didn’t know. How is that possible?!

    0
    0points
    reply
    d_schmitt avatar
    Devin Schmitt
    Devin Schmitt
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    15/30 isn't bad considering I have never, ever seen an episode of Friends (or Seinfeld for that matter!). I'm just not into New York sitcoms.

    0
    0points
    reply
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n, I seldom watched this series but ended up with an intense dislike. I still managed to get 12 right even though I was aiming for 0. I should have used my 'Call a Friend'.

    0
    0points
    reply
