Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You As Smart As Monica Geller?”: Take This 35-Question ‘Friends’ Challenge And Find Out
Scene from Friends with Chandler asleep at desk, alongside colorful trivia text for Monica Geller challenge
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Are You As Smart As Monica Geller?”: Take This 35-Question ‘Friends’ Challenge And Find Out

2

26

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever had a debate about who’s the most chaotic Geller? Or why Joey thinks “moo point” is a real argument? Then you’re in the right place.

Friends is full of moments you only truly appreciate if you’ve watched the show more than once – Monica’s hyper-organization, Phoebe’s wild song lyrics, Ross’s full-on meltdown over a sandwich, and Joey… well, being Joey. And somehow, it all still makes sense.

This quiz brings back the iconic lines, the weird details, the quirky habits, and the tiny things you only notice if you’ve spent enough time at Central Perk. No need to “PIVOT!” your way out – just go with it.

Ready to see how well you actually remember the gang? Let’s do this! ☕📺

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Central perk fountain with iconic Friends logo and couch, highlighting Monica Geller smart trivia challenge.

    Central perk fountain with iconic Friends logo and couch, highlighting Monica Geller smart trivia challenge.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    26

    2

    26

    2

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay! I've never watched the show and got a whole13/25! I guess that's about right for total random guessing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than me, I only got 11. I did use to watch it occasionally, but clearly not regularly or with enough attention for this quiz - I didn't even know about half the plot lines like Chandler and Monica having twins.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yay! I've never watched the show and got a whole13/25! I guess that's about right for total random guessing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than me, I only got 11. I did use to watch it occasionally, but clearly not regularly or with enough attention for this quiz - I didn't even know about half the plot lines like Chandler and Monica having twins.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT