“How Do You Set Boundaries?”: Discover Your Style In This 28-Question Quiz

Some people say exactly what’s on their mind. Others would rather keep things polite and deal with it quietly later. And then there are those moments where you’re not even sure what the “right” response is supposed to be.

This quiz throws you into a bunch of everyday situations – awkward plans, group chats, family dropping by, work stuff – the little moments where boundaries actually show up. Just choose the option that feels closest to what you’d probably do.

By the end, we’ll sort you into a boundary style. No style is better than another – everyone just handles things a little differently.

So, how do you set boundaries?

