“Do You Understand How The World Works?”: Prove It In This 28-Question Science Quiz

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How advanced is your scientific knowledge? 👀 From geophysics to chemistry and biology, this 28-question science quiz covers the full spectrum of general science questions designed to challenge even the most curious minds.

Whether you breezed through school science or you’re a lifelong learner, put your scientific knowledge to the test and find out just how much you really know.

Are you ready to prove it? Let’s go!🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Denys Gromov