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“Do You Understand How The World Works?”: Score 29/33 To Prove It In This Science Quiz
Abstract purple swirl with bubbles and a red trivia label, representing science quiz understanding how the world works.
Quizzes
Curiosities, Science & Technology

“Do You Understand How The World Works?”: Score 29/33 To Prove It In This Science Quiz

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Do you really know how the world works? Test your general science knowledge with this 33-question quiz. From everyday phenomena – like why a metal doorknob feels colder than wood – to fascinating concepts about energy, motion, and ecosystems, these science questions will challenge your understanding and reasoning.

Try to pass this quiz and prove you’re actually good at science. Can you really answer them all correctly? Let’s find out…🧪🧑‍🔬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Image credits: dp singh Bhullar

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    raybolen avatar
    Ray Bolen
    Ray Bolen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure glad I'm not in school anymore.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q28 is ridiculous. "When drawing a road, distant objects appear hazier. What phenomenon is at play?" What does drawing have to do with it? If you are drawing a road you can make distant objects appear as sharply defined as you wish. Why not just ask why distant objects appear hazier than closer objects? Besides that, it isn't just atmospheric scattering that causes the effect; warm air and air pollution also distort distant objects.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q31 is wrong. All four of the options *can* travel through solids and gases as per the question; mechanical waves *require* a medium such as a solid or gas to travel through.

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    raybolen avatar
    Ray Bolen
    Ray Bolen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure glad I'm not in school anymore.

    0
    0points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q28 is ridiculous. "When drawing a road, distant objects appear hazier. What phenomenon is at play?" What does drawing have to do with it? If you are drawing a road you can make distant objects appear as sharply defined as you wish. Why not just ask why distant objects appear hazier than closer objects? Besides that, it isn't just atmospheric scattering that causes the effect; warm air and air pollution also distort distant objects.

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    0points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q31 is wrong. All four of the options *can* travel through solids and gases as per the question; mechanical waves *require* a medium such as a solid or gas to travel through.

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