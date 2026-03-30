“Do You Understand How The World Works?”: Score 29/33 To Prove It In This Science Quiz

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Do you really know how the world works? Test your general science knowledge with this 33-question quiz. From everyday phenomena – like why a metal doorknob feels colder than wood – to fascinating concepts about energy, motion, and ecosystems, these science questions will challenge your understanding and reasoning.

Try to pass this quiz and prove you’re actually good at science. Can you really answer them all correctly? Let’s find out…🧪🧑‍🔬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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