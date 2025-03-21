ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Whether you were the top science student in high school or the one daydreaming through the classes, this 29-question quiz will test everything you thought you knew.

This science trivia covers basic science, astronomy, human biology, and physics—and we are sure you were good at at least one of these. So take a deep breath, trust what you know, and start—you never know what you might remember or even learn as you go!

Let’s see how well you’ve kept up with the facts!

RELATED:

Image credits: Pixabay