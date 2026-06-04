Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Test Your Facial Recognition Skills & Identify 21 Celebrities Just From Their Beards
Close-up of a man's beard and lips for a facial recognition skills challenge with 21 celebrities to identify.
Quizzes
Celebrities, Entertainment

Test Your Facial Recognition Skills & Identify 21 Celebrities Just From Their Beards

Add us on Google
Add us on Google
2

28

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you can recognize Hollywood’s biggest A-listers by just a few strands of stubble? From legendary Hollywood stars to extremely talented musicians and athletes, facial hair defines the faces of some of the most famous figures in pop culture. But is it enough to identify someone?

This pop culture trivia challenge will put your facial recognition to the test. We’ve cropped pictures of 21 recognizable actors, musicians, and athletes so that only their beards are visible. Can you guess the star based solely on their chin curtains and upper-lip grooming? Prove it by achieving the perfect score!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Man with long hair and full beard wearing round sunglasses outdoors for beard identification challenge

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 21
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 21
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    28

    2

    28

    2

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha. Got 7/21. If the pictures had not been part-obscured I would probably have got, oh, perhaps 7/21. Yeah, I'm willfully ignorant of the film world (and others, although I think these are pretty much all actors, arent they?) but I was still surprised at just how many names there were that I have never heard of. Probably as many as half of these.

    0
    0points
    reply
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    12 right considering I have never heard of many of the choices.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha. Got 7/21. If the pictures had not been part-obscured I would probably have got, oh, perhaps 7/21. Yeah, I'm willfully ignorant of the film world (and others, although I think these are pretty much all actors, arent they?) but I was still surprised at just how many names there were that I have never heard of. Probably as many as half of these.

    0
    0points
    reply
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    12 right considering I have never heard of many of the choices.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT