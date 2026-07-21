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“Think You’d Pass A WWI Recruit Test?”: See How Far You Can Go With 20 Questions
Black and white photo of WWI recruits taking a test, watched by an officer. Red TRIVIA banner. WWI Recruit Test.
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“Think You’d Pass A WWI Recruit Test?”: See How Far You Can Go With 20 Questions

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More than a century ago, thousands of men hoping to join the military during World War I were asked a series of surprisingly simple questions designed to measure something more important than memorized knowledge: common sense. These quick yes-or-no questions tested whether recruits could think clearly, spot obvious facts, and avoid being fooled by misleading wording.

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Now it’s your turn.

In this quiz, you’ll tackle 20 real questions from a historic WWI recruit exam. The challenge isn’t knowing obscure trivia – it’s staying logical and resisting the urge to overcomplicate your answers.

So, how would you have done over 100 years ago? Would you have impressed the examiners with your clear thinking, or would a few deceptively simple questions trip you up?

See if you have the common sense it took to pass a real WWI recruit test. Good luck! 🎖️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    WWI recruit on a tank moving on the battlefield; a second tank is visible in the background, offering a glimpse into military history.

    Image credits: Source

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    investigatecz avatar
    Investigate CZ
    Investigate CZ
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No goggles do not "transmit" light they REFLECT it and if cities are "generally" bigger than country towns it means that some are not, therefore the answer should be no. The definition of a city is whether it has a cathedral, not it's size so this quiz is sloppily worded.

    5
    5points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in a town, not a city, with cathedral. King Charles decides that; probably the only real power he has.

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    1point
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    User avatar
    POST
    investigatecz avatar
    Investigate CZ
    Investigate CZ
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No goggles do not "transmit" light they REFLECT it and if cities are "generally" bigger than country towns it means that some are not, therefore the answer should be no. The definition of a city is whether it has a cathedral, not it's size so this quiz is sloppily worded.

    5
    5points
    reply
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live in a town, not a city, with cathedral. King Charles decides that; probably the only real power he has.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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