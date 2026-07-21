“Think You’d Pass A WWI Recruit Test?”: See How Far You Can Go With 20 Questions

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More than a century ago, thousands of men hoping to join the military during World War I were asked a series of surprisingly simple questions designed to measure something more important than memorized knowledge: common sense. These quick yes-or-no questions tested whether recruits could think clearly, spot obvious facts, and avoid being fooled by misleading wording.

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Now it’s your turn.

In this quiz, you’ll tackle 20 real questions from a historic WWI recruit exam. The challenge isn’t knowing obscure trivia – it’s staying logical and resisting the urge to overcomplicate your answers.

So, how would you have done over 100 years ago? Would you have impressed the examiners with your clear thinking, or would a few deceptively simple questions trip you up?

See if you have the common sense it took to pass a real WWI recruit test. Good luck! 🎖️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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