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Controversial manosphere influencer Andrew Tate was taken into custody by US Marshals in Miami on Saturday, June 18, after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced 32 charges against him, adding to the 10 charges filed in 2024.

The British-American citizen is facing seven counts of misconduct involving women, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for intimate exploitation, three counts of violence causing bodily harm, and 19 additional counts related to offenses involving indecent images of a child.

The CPS said these charges relate to alleged crimes committed between July 2010 and August 2017.

Image credits: Ian Maule

However, Joe McBride, the attorney representing Andrew and his brother Tristan, who is also facing six equally serious charges, disputed the claim after they appeared in a Miami federal court on Monday to begin extradition proceedings to the UK.

“They’ve never done anything wrong. They shouldn’t be extradited for crimes they didn’t commit,” McBride said.

McBride also compared the charges against the siblings to the several legal proceedings involving US President Donald Trump, which he described as a “witch hunt.”

Despite the gravity of the allegations against Andrew Tate, social media found a lighter angle, turning the arrest into a viral meme moment.

Image credits: James Manning - PA Images

The unlikely star of the show was his arrest-day attire — a figure-hugging, silky purple shirt paired with black trousers that tapered above his ankles — which became the subject of countless jokes.

One user imagined Tate as Anne Hathaway's character from The Devil Wears Prada, with Emily Blunt's character asking, "Are you wearing the..." before Tate confidently replied, "The arrest outfit? Yes, I am!"

Another quipped, "Looks like Andrew Tate got his outfits from Temu."

A separate viral post imagined UK police decorating Tate's prison cell with neon pink LED lights, matching bedsheets and curtains, and an assortment of equally vibrant décor.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Others likened his wardrobe to those of several female fictional characters, including Blanche from the iconic 1980s and 1990s sitcom The Golden Girls and Agnes Tachyon from the anime franchise Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Many of these memes poked fun at men who look to Tate for "alpha male" advice, suggesting they may want to reconsider their source.

#news #miami ♬ original sound - CNN @cnn US Marshals arrested social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami on an extradition request from the United Kingdom following an investigation into sexual offenses reported by seven victims, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service. #cnn

Even children's television characters weren't spared from the comparisons, with Barney from Barney & Friends and Tinky Winky from Teletubbies making frequent appearances.