ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial manosphere influencer Andrew Tate was taken into custody by US Marshals in Miami on Saturday, June 18, after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced 32 charges against him, adding to the 10 charges filed in 2024. 

The British-American citizen is facing seven counts of misconduct involving women, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for intimate exploitation, three counts of violence causing bodily harm, and 19 additional counts related to offenses involving indecent images of a child

The CPS said these charges relate to alleged crimes committed between July 2010 and August 2017.

Image credits: Ian Maule 

However, Joe McBride, the attorney representing Andrew and his brother Tristan, who is also facing six equally serious charges, disputed the claim after they appeared in a Miami federal court on Monday to begin extradition proceedings to the UK. 

“They’ve never done anything wrong. They shouldn’t be extradited for crimes they didn’t commit,” McBride said.

McBride also compared the charges against the siblings to the several legal proceedings involving US President Donald Trump, which he described as a “witch hunt.”

Despite the gravity of the allegations against Andrew Tate, social media found a lighter angle, turning the arrest into a viral meme moment.

Image credits: James Manning - PA Images 

The unlikely star of the show was his arrest-day attire — a figure-hugging, silky purple shirt paired with black trousers that tapered above his ankles — which became the subject of countless jokes.

One user imagined Tate as Anne Hathaway's character from The Devil Wears Prada, with Emily Blunt's character asking, "Are you wearing the..." before Tate confidently replied, "The arrest outfit? Yes, I am!"

Another quipped, "Looks like Andrew Tate got his outfits from Temu."

A separate viral post imagined UK police decorating Tate's prison cell with neon pink LED lights, matching bedsheets and curtains, and an assortment of equally vibrant décor.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Others likened his wardrobe to those of several female fictional characters, including Blanche from the iconic 1980s and 1990s sitcom The Golden Girls and Agnes Tachyon from the anime franchise Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Many of these memes poked fun at men who look to Tate for "alpha male" advice, suggesting they may want to reconsider their source.

@cnn US Marshals arrested social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami on an extradition request from the United Kingdom following an investigation into sexual offenses reported by seven victims, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service. #cnn #news #miami ♬ original sound - CNN

Even children's television characters weren't spared from the comparisons, with Barney from Barney & Friends and Tinky Winky from Teletubbies making frequent appearances.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Report

32points
User avatar Analice Couto
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For a raging homophobe, he sure LOVES to dress so very gay.

4
4points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Report

    29points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harsh isn't beginning to describe what it is to put three childhood icons in a line-up with this disgusting waste of space! 😡

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Report

    29points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #4

    Report

    26points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Report

    26points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Report

    26points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    elaineaskew avatar
    TFFFan328
    TFFFan328
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The video andr3wsky did of this same quote was hilarious.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    Report

    25points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #8

    Report

    23points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Report

    18points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Report

    18points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #11

    Report

    17points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #12

    Report

    15points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Report

    15points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #14

    Report

    13points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #15

    Report

    13points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    eggwodd2929 avatar
    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be so much higher!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Report

    13points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Report

    12points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #18

    Report

    12points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #19

    Report

    11points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #20

    Report

    10points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #21

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #22

    Report

    7points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    bwollen2 avatar
    Inigo Montoya
    Inigo Montoya
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG! Choked on my coffee

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Report

    6points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    #24

    Report

    5points
    User avatar Analice Couto
    POST
    Follow