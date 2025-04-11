“True Or False?”: Ace These 50 General Science Questions To Prove You’re Smarter Than A High Schooler

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 50 true-or-false questions, and your challenge is to get at least half of them right. But, if you want to claim the science genius position, aim for 38/50. Whether you are here for fun or to challenge yourself, this trivia covers questions from physics, astronomy, anatomy, and so on.

Stick around, complete the quiz, and remember: you’ll earn a reward for every quiz you finish. Now the question is: are you going to ace this trivia, or will you get an average score? 🏅

Image credits: Chokniti Khongchum

