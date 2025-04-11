Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“True Or False?”: Ace These 50 General Science Questions To Prove You’re Smarter Than A High Schooler
Entertainment

“True Or False?”: Ace These 50 General Science Questions To Prove You’re Smarter Than A High Schooler

Are you ready for a science quiz? 🧪👩‍🔬

Here are 50 true-or-false questions, and your challenge is to get at least half of them right. But, if you want to claim the science genius position, aim for 38/50. Whether you are here for fun or to challenge yourself, this trivia covers questions from physics, astronomy, anatomy, and so on.

Stick around, complete the quiz, and remember: you’ll earn a reward for every quiz you finish. Now the question is: are you going to ace this trivia, or will you get an average score? 🏅

    Scientist in lab coat conducting general science experiment with beakers and a microscope.

    Image credits: Chokniti Khongchum

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    s_akimov avatar
    RU Sirius
    RU Sirius
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Acc to my perception of this test, if you hit True for all questions, you'll get 80%

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL that plasma is the forth possible state besides gas, liquid, solid. Pretty sure that wasn't taught when I went to school.

