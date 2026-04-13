29 Advanced English Words That Separate Smart People From The Rest

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In today’s world, strong communication is key, so expanding your vocabulary with some “smart-people words” can help you reach new heights. From underappreciated synonyms to sophisticated expressions, these advanced vocabulary words often leave a great impression. Let’s see how many you know!

In this word quiz, we will test your knowledge of intelligent-sounding vocabulary and some tricky definitions. Whether you’re looking to add some new words to your bag or want to prove you’re already an expert wordsmith, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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