Happy birthday to Emma Watson , Seth Rogen , and Luis Fonsi ! April 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Emma Watson, 36 Known for her intelligent and principled public persona, Emma Watson is a British actress, model, and activist. She rose to global fame playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series and has since become a powerful voice for gender equality as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.



Little-known fact: Before her professional acting debut in Harry Potter, Emma Watson had only performed in school plays.

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#2 Actor Seth Rogen, 44 Recognized for his comedic brilliance and versatile filmmaking, Seth Rogen is a Canadian actor, writer, and producer. Rogen has achieved widespread success with films like Superbad and Pineapple Express, alongside co-creating the Emmy-winning series The Studio. He is also a passionate ceramic artist.



Little-known fact: He won the Vancouver Amateur Comedy Contest at just 16 years old.

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#3 Singer-Songwriter Luis Fonsi, 48 Renowned for his captivating vocals and Latin pop artistry, Luis Fonsi transcended cultural barriers with his music. He soared to global stardom with the 2017 smash hit “Despacito.”

Fonsi, a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, continues to release acclaimed albums and frequently appears as a coach on *The Voice* across various countries, solidifying his status as a music icon.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on his solo career, Luis Fonsi was part of an a cappella group in high school with future *NSYNC member Joey Fatone.

#4 Singer-Songwriter Chris Stapleton, 48 Known for his powerful, gritty vocals, American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton has redefined contemporary country music with his soulful blend of genres. Christopher Alvin Stapleton's debut album, Traveller, earned him numerous awards and widespread acclaim, solidifying his place as a modern country icon.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Chris Stapleton once worked delivering pizzas for Papa John's and kept his employee badge as a reminder.

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#5 Rapper Sexyy Red, 28 An American rapper with an unapologetic style, Sexyy Red rose to prominence with her viral 2023 single “Pound Town.” She is known for her raw energy and confident delivery, quickly becoming a fixture in modern hip-hop culture. Sexyy Red’s follow-up hits, mixtapes like *Hood Hottest Princess*, and collaborations with artists such as Drake and Nicki Minaj have further solidified her place in the industry.



Little-known fact: Sexyy Red began rapping after writing a diss track aimed at a boyfriend who had cheated on her.

#6 Actress Maisie Williams, 29 A British actress of considerable talent, Maisie Williams first captivated audiences as Arya Stark in the epic HBO series Game of Thrones. She parlayed that early success into diverse roles across film and television. Williams has also ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding the creative networking app Daisie.



Little-known fact: Maisie Williams almost missed her Game of Thrones audition because it conflicted with a school trip to a pig farm.

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#7 Actress Emma Thompson, 67 Renowned for her sharp intellect and emotional depth, British actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson has graced screens for over four decades. Thompson earned an Academy Award for her powerful performance in Howards End and another for her masterful screenplay for Sense and Sensibility.



Beyond these achievements, she continues to captivate audiences with versatile roles in films like Love Actually and Saving Mr. Banks, cementing her legacy as a cinematic icon.



Little-known fact: Emma Thompson was the first woman invited to join the prestigious Cambridge University Footlights theatrical troupe.

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#8 Actress Alice Braga, 43 Brazilian actress and producer Alice Braga gained international recognition for her compelling performances in both acclaimed Brazilian films and Hollywood blockbusters. She captivated audiences with her role in City of God and later starred as Teresa Mendoza in the popular series Queen of the South, showcasing her versatile range. Braga is also a passionate climate activist.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Braga briefly studied journalism and advertising.

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#9 Musician and Producer Patrick Carney, 46 An American musician and producer, Patrick Carney is best recognized as the dynamic drummer and co-founder of the Grammy-winning blues rock duo The Black Keys. He is known for his raw, distinctive drumming style and for producing numerous albums for other artists, including Michelle Branch.



Little-known fact: Before co-founding The Black Keys, Patrick Carney was initially more interested in becoming a recordist, and only became the band's drummer when the original members for a session failed to show up.

#10 Actor Danny Pino, 52 With a grounded intensity, American actor Danny Pino brings depth to his many television and film characters. He is widely recognized for his starring roles in the crime dramas Cold Case and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, showcasing his range. Pino also directs and recently appeared in the musical film Dear Evan Hansen.



Little-known fact: His first performance as an actor was in the sixth grade, portraying an elderly teacher.

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