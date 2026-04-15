Who Is Maisie Williams? Maisie Williams is a British actress known for her compelling performances that blend vulnerability with fierce strength. Her talent quickly captured international audiences, making her a formidable screen presence. She first gained widespread acclaim for portraying Arya Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, a role she began at age 13. Williams’ nuanced acting anchored a fan-favorite character across eight seasons.

Full Name Margaret Constance “Maisie” Williams Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Clutton Primary School, Norton Hill School, Bath Dance College Father Gary Williams Mother Hilary Frances Pitt Siblings James Williams, Beth Williams, Ted Williams

Early Life and Education Margaret Constance Williams was born in Bristol, England, on April 15, 1997. She was raised in Clutton, Somerset, by her mother and stepfather alongside her three older siblings after her parents divorced when she was an infant. Williams attended Clutton Primary School and Norton Hill School before studying performing arts at Bath Dance College, initially aspiring to be a professional dancer. Her early passion for dance and performance laid the foundation for her acting career.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Maisie Williams has had a few notable public relationships, including with racecar driver Ollie Jackson and fashion designer Reuben Selby. Her connection with Selby was widely chronicled at fashion events. Williams and Selby confirmed their amicable split in February 2023 after five years together, and she has since remained single, keeping her romantic life private. She has no children.

Career Highlights Maisie Williams achieved global stardom with her breakthrough role as Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, appearing in all eight seasons. Her portrayal earned critical praise and two Emmy Award nominations. Beyond acting, Williams co-founded Daisie, a social media platform designed to connect artists and creative professionals, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit. She also supports various causes, including environmental sustainability and mental health awareness.