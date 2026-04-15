Who Is Danny Pino? Daniel Gonzalo Pino is an American actor recognized for his intense and dramatic character portrayals. His ability to convey complex emotions has defined many of his screen appearances. He first garnered widespread attention as Detective Scotty Valens on the CBS procedural Cold Case, a role he inhabited for seven successful seasons. This breakthrough solidified his reputation for compelling law enforcement figures.

Full Name Daniel Gonzalo Pino Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban Education Florida International University, New York University Father Raul F Pino Siblings Juan M Pino, Andres J Pino Kids Luca Daniel Pino, Julian Franco Pino

Early Life and Education Born in Miami, Florida, Daniel Gonzalo Pino grew up in a household rich with Cuban heritage, shaped by his parents who immigrated from Cuba. His early years were steeped in a cultural environment that nurtured a love for storytelling. He developed an early passion for acting, performing in a sixth-grade musical. This interest led him to Miami Coral Park High School, Florida International University, and eventually a Master of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Lilly Bernal, Daniel Gonzalo Pino tied the knot with his longtime partner in February 2002. Their relationship has remained a steady presence throughout his career. Pino and Bernal are parents to two sons, Luca Daniel and Julian Franco. The couple prioritizes their family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Daniel Gonzalo Pino established his reputation with impactful television roles, notably as Detective Scotty Valens on CBS’s Cold Case from 2003 to 2010. His work earned him an Imagen Award for Best Actor. He later joined Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Nick Amaro, a role he played for four seasons, also garnering an Imagen Award. Beyond these, Pino played Miguel Galindo on Mayans M.C.