Who Is Sexyy Red? Sexyy Red is an American rapper from St. Louis, known for her explicit lyrics and unfiltered charisma. She has captivated audiences with a confident persona and raw energy in her music. Her breakout moment arrived in 2023 with the viral single “Pound Town,” produced by Tay Keith. Its popularity led to the remix “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj, which became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Full Name Sexyy Red Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Normandy High School Kids Chuckie, Daughter

Early Life and Education Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Janae Nierah Wherry found her voice in rap after writing a diss track about a cheating boyfriend. This unexpected turn sparked her musical journey. Before finding fame, Wherry was known as “Red” since middle school due to her dyed red hair and previously worked as a hairdresser and call-center agent; she is a graduate of Normandy High School.

Notable Relationships Sexyy Red is currently single, though public interest has often focused on her personal connections. She has been rumored to be linked to fellow rappers at various points in her rising career. She is a mother of two children: a son named Chuckie, born in 2020, and a daughter, born in February 2024.

Career Highlights Sexyy Red’s career is highlighted by the immense success of her 2023 single “Pound Town,” which, alongside its Nicki Minaj-assisted remix “Pound Town 2,” marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100. She has released several mixtapes, including *Ghetto Superstar* in 2021 and *Hood Hottest Princess* in 2023, and garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Song for her appearance on Tyler, the Creator’s 2024 single “Sticky.” In 2024, Sexyy Red won the Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award at the BET Hip Hop Awards, cementing her status as a significant new voice in the genre.