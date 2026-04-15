Who Is Emma Thompson? Emma Thompson is a British actress and screenwriter, celebrated for her distinctive wit and versatile performances across film, television, and stage. Her profound ability to embody complex characters with both gravitas and humor has earned her widespread critical acclaim. Her breakout moment arrived in 1992 with the Merchant Ivory period drama Howards End, where her nuanced portrayal earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Thompson immediately became a prominent figure in Hollywood, recognized for her intelligence and powerful screen presence.

Full Name Emma Thompson Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) Relationship Status Married to Greg Wise Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Education Camden School for Girls, Newnham College, Cambridge Father Eric Thompson Mother Phyllida Law Siblings Sophie Thompson Kids Gaia Romilly, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise

Early Life and Education Raised in a theatrical household in West Hampstead, London, Emma Thompson developed an early affinity for storytelling through her actor parents, Eric Thompson and Phyllida Law. She cherished time in Scotland, frequently visiting her grandparents there. Her academic pursuits led her to Newnham College, Cambridge, where she studied English literature and became the first female member of the Footlights theatrical troupe. This experience honed her comedic timing and laid the foundation for her future career as both an actress and writer.

Notable Relationships A long-standing public relationship with actor Kenneth Branagh began when they met on set in 1987, leading to their marriage in 1989 before their divorce in 1997. She later found love with actor Greg Wise, whom she married in 2003 after they met filming Sense and Sensibility. Thompson shares a daughter, Gaia Romilly, with Wise, born in 1999, and they also adopted Tindyebwa Agaba Wise in 2003. The family maintains a close-knit bond, often residing near her mother in London.

Career Highlights Emma Thompson’s impactful career includes acclaimed performances in films such as Howards End, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. She made history by winning a second Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sense and Sensibility, showcasing her dual talents. Beyond acting, Thompson expanded her creative footprint by writing and starring in the Nanny McPhee series, which she also adapted from Christianna Brand’s books. Her work consistently receives accolades, including multiple BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards.