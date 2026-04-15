Chris Stapleton wearing a feathered cowboy hat and black shirt, with a long beard and hair, smiling gently.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Chris Stapleton

Born

April 15, 1978

Died
Birthplace

Lexington, Kentucky, US

Age

48 Years Old

Horoscope

Aries

Who Is Chris Stapleton?

Christopher Alvin Stapleton is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer, known for his powerful, soulful voice and authentic blend of country, blues, and rock. His music often showcases raw emotion and skilled musicianship.

He first burst into the public eye with his acclaimed performance alongside Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. This electrifying rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” launched him into mainstream stardom overnight, garnering widespread critical and commercial attention.

Full NameChristopher Alvin Stapleton
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Morgane Stapleton
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite American
EducationJohnson Central High School, Vanderbilt University
FatherHerbert Joseph Stapleton Jr.
MotherCarol J. Mace Stapleton
SiblingsHerbert Joseph Stapleton III, Melanie Brooke Stapleton
KidsWaylon, Ada, Macon, Samuel, and a fifth child

Early Life and Education

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Christopher Alvin Stapleton was raised in the small town of Staffordsville. His father, Herbert Joseph Stapleton Jr., worked as an engineer in coal mines, fostering a blue-collar background.

He attended Johnson Central High School, graduating as class valedictorian, and later pursued an engineering degree at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. However, he soon left college to fully immerse himself in the music scene.

Notable Relationships

Chris Stapleton has been married to fellow singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton since 2007, often collaborating with her on stage and in the studio. Their partnership is a cornerstone of his career.

The couple shares five children: Waylon, Ada, Macon, Samuel, and an unnamed fifth child, maintaining a private family life away from the spotlight.

Career Highlights

Chris Stapleton’s debut solo album, Traveller, released in 2015, became a massive critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 chart. The album earned him multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album, and achieved multi-platinum certifications.

Prior to his solo breakthrough, Stapleton was a prolific songwriter, penning over 170 songs for artists like Kenny Chesney, George Strait, and Luke Bryan. He also fronted the bluegrass band The SteelDrivers and the rock band The Jompson Brothers.

To date, he has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 15 Country Music Association Awards.

Signature Quote

“I don’t look at family and what I do for a living as separate things. They’re all kind of one thing, and this is part of their life just like it’s part of mine.”

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