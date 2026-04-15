Who Is Alice Braga? Alice Braga Moraes is a Brazilian actress known for her compelling performances and intense on-screen presence. She has cultivated a career spanning both acclaimed Brazilian cinema and major Hollywood productions, earning recognition for her versatile range. Her breakout role as Angélica in the 2002 film City of God garnered international critical acclaim, establishing her as a formidable talent. This gritty drama captivated audiences worldwide.

Full Name Alice Braga Moraes Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Renata Brandão Net Worth $2 million Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Brazilian (Portuguese, some Indigenous and African) Father Nico Moraes Mother Ana Braga Siblings Rita Moraes

Early Life and Education Born into an acting family in São Paulo, Brazil, Alice Braga Moraes was influenced by her mother, Ana Braga, and aunt, Sônia Braga, both accomplished actresses. She often accompanied them to film sets, fostering an early interest in performance. Braga began her career appearing in school plays and commercials as a child, including a yogurt advertisement at age eight. She later attended university, pursuing acting roles while completing her education.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship with producer Renata Brandão as of early 2024, Alice Braga was previously linked to actress Bianca Comparato. Their relationship was publicly confirmed in January 2020 and lasted until December 2023. Braga has no publicly known children. Her romantic life has often remained private, with public confirmations coming only in recent years.

Career Highlights Alice Braga’s breakthrough came with her powerful portrayal of Angélica in the 2002 critically acclaimed film City of God, which garnered international recognition. She further impressed audiences in major Hollywood productions like I Am Legend and Elysium. She cemented her global presence starring as Teresa Mendoza in the popular USA Network series Queen of the South from 2016 to 2021, marking her first lead American television role. Braga also appeared in The Suicide Squad and Dark Matter. Her diverse filmography and consistent performances have solidified Braga as a versatile talent in both Brazilian and international cinema.