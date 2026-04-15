Who Is Emma Watson? Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is a British actress and activist known for her thoughtful performances and strong advocacy. She brings a poised intelligence to every role, making her a compelling figure both on and off screen. She first captivated global audiences as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, a breakout role that quickly established her as an international star at a young age. This iconic portrayal cemented her place in cinematic history and launched a diverse career.

Full Name Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $85 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Dragon School, Headington School, Brown University, University of Oxford Father Chris Watson Mother Jacqueline Luesby Siblings Alex Watson, Toby Watson, Lucy Watson, Nina Watson

Early Life and Education Family ties brought Emma Watson to England at age five, where she grew up in Oxfordshire with her mother and brother after her parents’ divorce. She discovered a passion for acting early, attending Stagecoach Theatre Arts in Oxford. Her education continued at the Dragon School and Headington School, even while filming the Harry Potter movies. Watson later pursued higher education, earning a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Brown University and studying at the University of Oxford.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Emma Watson’s personal life, though she keeps much of it private. She was reportedly linked to American businessman Leo Robinton and later Brandon Green, son of a British tycoon. Watson has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current long-term partner, maintaining a discreet approach to her relationships.

Career Highlights Emma Watson’s career began with her pivotal role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, which garnered her international fame and numerous awards. She demonstrated her versatility in acclaimed films such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Beauty and the Beast, both achieving critical and commercial success. Beyond acting, Watson launched the UN Women HeForShe campaign in 2014, advocating for gender equality and becoming a prominent global activist. She also champions sustainable fashion and served on the board of Kering, a luxury brand group.