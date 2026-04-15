Luis Fonsi: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Luis Fonsi
April 15, 1978
San Juan, Puerto Rico
47 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Luis Fonsi?
Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter whose online presence amplified his already significant career. His soulful voice and captivating performances have long made him a beloved figure in Latin pop.
He achieved worldwide recognition with his 2017 megahit “Despacito,” featuring Daddy Yankee, which topped charts globally. The song broke streaming records and became one of the most-watched videos in YouTube history.
|Full Name
|Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$20 million
|Nationality
|Puerto Rican
|Ethnicity
|Puerto Rican
|Education
|Dr. Phillips High School, Florida State University
|Father
|Alfonso Rodríguez
|Mother
|Delia López-Cepero
|Siblings
|Jean Rodríguez, Tatiana Rodríguez
|Kids
|Mikaela, Rocco
Early Life and Education
A passion for music blossomed early in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for Luis Fonsi, who grew up idolizing the popular group Menudo. His parents, Alfonso Rodríguez and Delia López-Cepero, supported his talents.
At the age of ten, his family relocated to Orlando, Florida, where he attended Dr. Phillips High School. Fonsi later received a scholarship to Florida State University School of Music, specializing in vocal performance before pursuing his professional career.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Spanish model Águeda López, Luis Fonsi tied the knot in 2014 after several years of dating. He was previously married to actress Adamari López from 2006 until their divorce in 2010.
Fonsi shares two children with Águeda López, daughter Mikaela and son Rocco, with whom he co-parents. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media.
Career Highlights
Luis Fonsi’s career is defined by landmark musical achievements, most notably the 2017 global sensation “Despacito.” This single, featuring Daddy Yankee, broke numerous records, topping charts in over 50 countries.
Beyond his chart-topping hits, Fonsi has launched extensive tours and released multiple successful albums, including *Vida* and *El Viaje*. He has also served as a coach on several international versions of *The Voice*, demonstrating his influence beyond recording.
Signature Quote
“I think that when you make music, you can’t think about boundaries. You can’t think about language. You just make music.”
See Also
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