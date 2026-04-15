Who Is Luis Fonsi? Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter whose online presence amplified his already significant career. His soulful voice and captivating performances have long made him a beloved figure in Latin pop. He achieved worldwide recognition with his 2017 megahit “Despacito,” featuring Daddy Yankee, which topped charts globally. The song broke streaming records and became one of the most-watched videos in YouTube history.

Full Name Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Puerto Rican Education Dr. Phillips High School, Florida State University Father Alfonso Rodríguez Mother Delia López-Cepero Siblings Jean Rodríguez, Tatiana Rodríguez Kids Mikaela, Rocco

Early Life and Education A passion for music blossomed early in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for Luis Fonsi, who grew up idolizing the popular group Menudo. His parents, Alfonso Rodríguez and Delia López-Cepero, supported his talents. At the age of ten, his family relocated to Orlando, Florida, where he attended Dr. Phillips High School. Fonsi later received a scholarship to Florida State University School of Music, specializing in vocal performance before pursuing his professional career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Spanish model Águeda López, Luis Fonsi tied the knot in 2014 after several years of dating. He was previously married to actress Adamari López from 2006 until their divorce in 2010. Fonsi shares two children with Águeda López, daughter Mikaela and son Rocco, with whom he co-parents. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media.

Career Highlights Luis Fonsi’s career is defined by landmark musical achievements, most notably the 2017 global sensation “Despacito.” This single, featuring Daddy Yankee, broke numerous records, topping charts in over 50 countries. Beyond his chart-topping hits, Fonsi has launched extensive tours and released multiple successful albums, including *Vida* and *El Viaje*. He has also served as a coach on several international versions of *The Voice*, demonstrating his influence beyond recording.